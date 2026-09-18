John Carroll Midfielder John Abromaitis Commits to Bellarmine Lacrosse

John Carroll midfielder John Abromaitis has found his college lacrosse home.

The Class of 2027 standout has committed to Bellarmine, where he will continue his academic and lacrosse career at the Division I program in Louisville, Kentucky.

Abromaitis becomes the latest Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association player to choose Bellarmine. Two MIAA products were on the Knights' roster last spring, with another joining the program as a freshman this year.

For Abromaitis, however, the decision involved considerably more than lacrosse.

Continuing his Catholic education was an important factor in choosing Bellarmine. He was also attracted to the university's academics and a path that could prepare him to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Then there was the connection he developed with Bellarmine's coaching staff.

Head coach Andrew Whitley and assistants AJ Smith and Matt Lindsey made a strong impression on Abromaitis throughout the recruiting process. He appreciated their patience, honesty and consistency and came away impressed with the culture they have established within the program.

Bellarmine's Ambitions Appeal to Abromaitis

On the field, Abromaitis sees an opportunity to join a Bellarmine program that has made significant progress under Whitley.

Whitley will enter his eighth season leading the Knights next spring. During his tenure, Bellarmine has produced three of the four highest win totals in program history and qualified for the ASUN Conference Tournament in four consecutive seasons from 2022-25, including multiple semifinal appearances.

Whitley is also approaching a program milestone. Two more victories would make him Bellarmine's all-time leader in coaching wins.

The next achievement Bellarmine is pursuing is even bigger: winning a conference tournament championship and earning an NCAA Tournament berth.

That pursuit appealed to Abromaitis.

So did Bellarmine's schedule, which gives the Knights opportunities to test themselves against high-level competition while preparing for the ASUN schedule and a potential postseason run.

Abromaitis believes that combination of competition, coaching and team culture will give him an opportunity to develop while contributing to a program trying to reach another level.

Another MIAA Standout Headed to Bellarmine

Before Abromaitis heads to Louisville, he still has significant goals remaining at John Carroll.

The Patriots compete in the MIAA A Conference, one of the nation's most competitive high school lacrosse leagues. Abromaitis has an opportunity to spend the remainder of his high school career helping John Carroll continue its development against that demanding schedule.

His commitment also continues a connection between the MIAA and Bellarmine, giving the Knights another player who will arrive with experience competing against high-level talent.

For Abromaitis, it provides the combination he was looking for: a Catholic university with strong academics and a Division I lacrosse program pursuing new heights.