Maryland High School Football Player Airlifted to Shock Trauma After Injury During Game

A Maryland high school football player was airlifted to a Baltimore trauma center after being injured during a game Thursday afternoon.

The North East High School player was injured during a freshman-sophomore game against Calvert Hall in Towson and transported by helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The player's identity, condition and the nature of the injury had not been released as of Thursday night.

Emergency personnel were called to Calvert Hall, located in the 8100 block of La Salle Road, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Travis Francis told The Banner.

The Baltimore Sun also reported that Baltimore County Police responded to the school for a report of an injured person. The player was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 1, which operates out of Martin State Airport.

The game between the schools' freshman-sophomore teams began at 4 p.m., Calvert Hall athletic director Dan Mulford told The Baltimore Sun.

Mulford did not provide details about what happened on the play or the nature of the player's injury. He also did not confirm to the Sun whether the game resumed following the emergency response.

North East High School is located in Cecil County and competes in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.

Calvert Hall Offers Support to North East Player, Community

Calvert Hall officials expressed their concern for the injured player and his family following the incident.

"The Calvert Hall community expresses its concern and prayers for the student-athlete, his family, and the North East community," school spokesperson Danielle Hladky told The Banner.

Mulford offered a similar message to the Sun, extending the school's concern to the injured player and the North East community.

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where the player was transported, is part of the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and serves as Maryland's primary adult trauma center.

Neither Baltimore County Police nor fire officials provided additional information about the player's condition Thursday night.

The incident occurred during an underclassman game rather than the schools' varsity matchup. North East and Calvert Hall are not regular league opponents, with North East competing as a public school in Cecil County and Calvert Hall competing in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association.

No information was immediately available about whether the remainder of Thursday's freshman-sophomore game was played or whether any future schedule changes would result from the incident.

High School On SI will update this story if additional information about the player's condition is released by school or public safety officials.