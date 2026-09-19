5-Star Quarterback Trae Taylor Accounts for 8 Touchdowns in Road Win
ST. LOUIS, MO. – The top quarterback prospect in the country was worth the price of admission on Friday night.
Millard South (Neb.) 5-star quarterback Trae Taylor, a University of Nebraska commit, accounted for eight touchdowns – five passing, three rushing – in a 55-40 out-of-state road victory at Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis, Mo.).
Millard South, the two-time defending Nebraska Class A champions, improved to 4-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to 16 games.
A 6-foot-4, 200-pounder who transferred to Millard South before his senior year, Taylor showed off the dynamic dual-threat ability that has made him the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and helped him garner scholarship offers from coast to coast before his verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers a year ago.
On Friday, Taylor threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 143 yards and three scores, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was coming off a season-best performance where he racked up 304 passing yards and 99 rushing yards along with six total touchdowns in a win at Elkhorn South (Neb.).
Back and Forth First Half Battle
Taylor threw a pair of touchdown passes to Carter Margheim, a senior tight end, in the first quarter, but both teams ended up exchanging touchdowns and were tied 14-14 after the opening quarter.
The standout quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Xane Krause and ran for a 2-yard score early in the second quarter, but two late touchdowns helped Cardinal Ritter (1-3) tie the score, 28-28, going into halftime.
The host Lions lost starting sophomore quarterback Rhylan Moore and standout senior wide receiver Malahn Green, a University of Oklahoma commit, early in the game to injuries and were also without leading rusher Amir Tillman, a senior.
Millard South Pulls in the Second Half
Millard South outscored Ritter 14-6 in the third quarter, with Taylor connecting with Aidan Marshall on a touchdown pass and then running in another score, to take a 42-36 lead.
Then the Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter on Taylor's third touchdown run and his second TD pass to Marshall – the QB's fifth touchdown pass of the night – to take a 55-36 lead.
Cardinal Ritter scored again with 27 seconds left to close the final deficit to 55-40.
Up Next
Next up for Taylor and the Patriots is a home matchup this Friday, Sept. 25, against undefeated Omaha North, which improved to 4-0 with a 34-0 victory over Benson on Friday night.
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Nate Latsch is a veteran high school sportswriter and editor with extensive experience in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, among other regions.. Nate is a skilled multimedia content creator, with more than two decades of experience and a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football, as well as basketball recruiting. He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com. In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University.Follow natelatsch