5-Star Quarterback Trae Taylor Accounts for 8 Touchdowns in Road Win

ST. LOUIS, MO. – The top quarterback prospect in the country was worth the price of admission on Friday night.

Millard South (Neb.) 5-star quarterback Trae Taylor, a University of Nebraska commit, accounted for eight touchdowns – five passing, three rushing – in a 55-40 out-of-state road victory at Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis, Mo.).

Millard South, the two-time defending Nebraska Class A champions, improved to 4-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to 16 games.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pounder who transferred to Millard South before his senior year, Taylor showed off the dynamic dual-threat ability that has made him the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and helped him garner scholarship offers from coast to coast before his verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers a year ago.

On Friday, Taylor threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 143 yards and three scores, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was coming off a season-best performance where he racked up 304 passing yards and 99 rushing yards along with six total touchdowns in a win at Elkhorn South (Neb.).

Back and Forth First Half Battle

Taylor threw a pair of touchdown passes to Carter Margheim, a senior tight end, in the first quarter, but both teams ended up exchanging touchdowns and were tied 14-14 after the opening quarter.

The standout quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Xane Krause and ran for a 2-yard score early in the second quarter, but two late touchdowns helped Cardinal Ritter (1-3) tie the score, 28-28, going into halftime.

The host Lions lost starting sophomore quarterback Rhylan Moore and standout senior wide receiver Malahn Green, a University of Oklahoma commit, early in the game to injuries and were also without leading rusher Amir Tillman, a senior.

Millard South Pulls in the Second Half

Millard South outscored Ritter 14-6 in the third quarter, with Taylor connecting with Aidan Marshall on a touchdown pass and then running in another score, to take a 42-36 lead.

Then the Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter on Taylor's third touchdown run and his second TD pass to Marshall – the QB's fifth touchdown pass of the night – to take a 55-36 lead.

Cardinal Ritter scored again with 27 seconds left to close the final deficit to 55-40.

Up Next

Next up for Taylor and the Patriots is a home matchup this Friday, Sept. 25, against undefeated Omaha North, which improved to 4-0 with a 34-0 victory over Benson on Friday night.