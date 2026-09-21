Inside Maryland High School Football: Milestone Victories and a Shutout Streak Decades in the Making

On the same night, roughly 90 miles apart, two of Maryland's coaching legends reached the same milestone — career victory No. 200.

Milford Mill Academy's 52-6 home victory over Perry Hall on Friday gave Reggie White his 200th win. About 90 miles south, Westlake's 26-14 victory at Great Mills gave Dalawn Parrish No. 200.

For two coaches who have spent decades on the sidelines, the celebrations were vastly different.

“I told them we celebrate championships,” said Parrish, who earned the bulk of his victories while building Wise into a state power before moving to Westlake ahead of the 2023 season. “They tried to get me, but I ran and said, ‘You better not!’”

Parrish viewed the milestone less as a personal accomplishment than as a reflection of the people who helped him reach it.

“That win was a family sacrifice thing, along with the countless outstanding players I have coached,” he said.

Instead of an on-field celebration, Parrish and his wife marked the milestone together later that evening.

White had no such luck avoiding his players. He was doused with water from a five-gallon jug.

The home game gave Milford Mill a chance to properly celebrate White’s accomplishment, complete with balloons, a cake and a glass trophy commemorating the milestone.

“Yes, they took care of me,” said White, a Milford Mill alumnus who went on to play in the NFL before returning to his alma mater, where he has collected all 200 of his victories.

Unbeaten and Overdue

After four weeks, only two MIAA A Conference teams remain undefeated — and they are the two programs that have gone the longest without winning a conference championship: Loyola Blakefield and McDonogh.

McDonogh's most recent title came in 2014, when it shared the championship with Gilman. Loyola's last MIAA A title came in 2008.

Each of the other six current MIAA A Conference programs has won an MIAA football championship more recently, although Concordia Prep and St. Mary's did so while competing in the B Conference.

Here is the rundown:

Archbishop Spalding: 2025

Calvert Hall: 2021

Concordia Prep: 2023 (B Conference)

Gilman: 2015

Mount St. Joseph: 2019

St. Mary’s: 2022 (B Conference)

Howard’s Defense Turns Back the Clock

Howard is the only Maryland high school to open the 2026 season with three consecutive shutout victories.

That raised an obvious question: When was the last time Howard put together three straight shutouts?

When asked, longtime Howard coach Ross Hannon thought for a moment before displaying his knowledge of Howard County football history.

“I’d guess the Wayne Wilson teams in the 1970s.”

He was right.

The last time Howard recorded three consecutive shutouts was during the 1974 season, when the powerhouse program was in the midst of a state-record 47-game winning streak. Wayne Wilson, who went on to play in the NFL, was among the players who helped lead that run.

In Bill Caudell’s final season as head coach, Howard went 12-0 and captured the Class B state championship, now the Class 2A title. The Lions shut out seven opponents that season, including three in a row:

Week 9: Howard 57, Glenelg 0

Week 10: Howard 47, Mount Hebron 0

State semifinal: Howard 40, Cambridge 0

More than five decades later, Howard has matched that three-game shutout streak, much to Hannon’s surprise.

“Coming into the season, I thought if we could be 2-1 (by Week 3), I’d take it,” Hannon said. “But three straight shutouts … without question I’m surprised. I’m very proud of the kids.”

Howard opened the season with a 30-0 win over Reservoir, followed by a 43-0 victory over Mount Hebron and a 28-0 win over Marriotts Ridge.

The Lions are doing it with only 28 varsity players, prompting Hannon to describe this season as “the most Ironman football coaching I’ve ever done.”

With such a thin roster, getting the defense off the field quickly has been a weekly priority. Under defensive coordinator Mike Hairston, Howard has emphasized creating turnovers and attacking the football.

“We are teaching them to rip and punch at the ball, and we make no apologies for it,” Hannon said.

That approach paid off in last week’s 28-0 victory over Marriotts Ridge. The turning point came when Howard senior Jayson Allen, a three-year starter, forced a fumble after a completed pass. Howard recovered and eventually turned the takeaway into a touchdown and a two-score lead.

“Most kids look for the big hit,” Hannon said. “[Allen] came underneath, stripped the ball and jumped on it.”

Allen and Garrett McGrall anchor the linebacking corps. Both are third-year players who have played alongside the past two Howard County Defensive Players of the Year.

Hannon also credited senior Andrew Coleman (6-2, 275) and junior Zeke Funmilayo (6-3, 250) for their work up front, along with seniors Jahari Kinney and Donte Jones in the secondary.

When Kent County Wins, It Wins Big

Kent County hasn't won often in recent years. But when the Trojans have won, they've tended to leave little doubt.

Kent County snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 64-0 victory over North East-Cecil, giving second-year coach Paul Tue his first victory. Kent County’s previous win came on Oct. 17, 2024, when the Trojans shut out Washington, 26-0, under then-head coach Harold Sommerville. Kent County scored 60 points in its only other victory that season, a running-clock win over Arcadia (Va.).

Kent County has scored at least 40 points in 10 of its last 14 victories.

Running Wild

Senior Michael Stewart became the first North Hagerstown player to score multiple rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game, running for three scores and catching two touchdown passes in a 35-14 victory over Thomas Johnson. Stewart's five touchdowns are the second-most in a game in program history, trailing only Ryder Johnston's six touchdown catches against Williamsport in 2023.

North Hagerstown's Michael Stewart (5) scored five touchdowns — three rushing and two receiving — in a 35-14 victory over Thomas Johnson. | Courtesy North Hagerstown High School

Maryland Teams Rule the Region

Maryland teams went 14-3 against out-of-state opponents this week, including victories by all seven teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 that faced opponents from outside the state.

Those victories came from St. Frances, DeMatha, McDonogh, Quince Orchard, Good Counsel, Calvert Hall and Bullis. Among the most notable was Calvert Hall's 27-14 victory over La Salle College (Pa.), the defending Pennsylvania Class 6A state champion.