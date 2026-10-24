Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 23, 2026

Maryland high school football produced one of its wildest Friday nights of the 2026 season on October 23, highlighted by a stunning upset of the state's No. 1 team and several impressive performances from programs in the latest High School On SI Top 25.

No. 1 St. Frances Academy suffered its third consecutive defeat, falling to Aces Elite STEAM Academy of Arizona, 59-55, in a remarkable offensive shootout in Baltimore. The Panthers entered the game looking to end a two-game losing streak, but even their highest scoring output of the season wasn't enough.

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding strengthened its position near the top of the rankings with a convincing 37-7 victory over No. 19 Calvert Hall in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.

Two undefeated Montgomery and Frederick County powers also kept rolling. No. 5 Quince Orchard shut out Northwest, 21-0, while No. 6 Oakdale overwhelmed Frederick, 49-7.

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech blanked Forest Park, 28-0, while No. 9 Linganore defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 49-20. No. 10 Huntingtown survived a tough test against Northern-Calvert, 24-16.

Another significant result came in the MIAA B Conference, where Loyola Blakefield defeated No. 17 St. Mary's, 33-25. No. 11 Sherwood also survived a close contest, edging Damascus, 20-14.

No. 15 Guilford Park continued its unbeaten season with a 35-0 shutout of Howard, while No. 24 Easton and No. 25 Fort Hill each remained undefeated with convincing victories.

Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 23, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Maryland Top 25 Final Scores

Aces Elite STEAM Academy (Ariz.) 59, No. 1 St. Frances Academy 55

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 37, No. 19 Calvert Hall 7

No. 5 Quince Orchard 21, Northwest 0

No. 6 Oakdale 49, Frederick 7

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 28, Forest Park 0

No. 9 Linganore 49, Governor Thomas Johnson 20

No. 10 Huntingtown 24, Northern-Calvert 16

No. 11 Sherwood 20, Damascus 14

No. 12 Dunbar 44, Digital Harbor 6

Gonzaga (D.C.) 21, No. 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel 3

No. 14 Milford Mill 35, Randallstown 24

No. 15 Guilford Park 35, Howard 0

Loyola Blakefield 33, No. 17 St. Mary's 25

No. 20 St. Charles 56, Thomas Stone 0

No. 21 Old Mill 21, Annapolis 7

No. 22 Broadneck 42, Meade 35

No. 24 Easton 42, Wicomico 7

No. 25 Fort Hill 49, Smithsburg 14

Other Maryland High School Football Scores

Aberdeen 27, Joppatowne 0

Allegany 73, Northern Garrett 3

Bel Air 17, C. Milton Wright 7

Boonsboro 19, North Hagerstown 18

Cambridge-South Dorchester 44, Washington 0

Centennial 19, Northwood 16

Century 48, Manchester Valley 7

Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 21, South River 20

Chopticon 16, Leonardtown 14

Churchill 41, Wootton 0

Clarksburg 66, Watkins Mill 0

Crofton 35, Arundel 7

Dundalk 24, Dulaney 0

Easton — listed in Top 25 section

Edgewood 27, Fallston 6

Elder (OH) 52, Mount Zion Prep 6

Elkton 15, SEED 6

Emondson-Westside 52, Douglass (Baltimore) 12

Gaithersburg 20, Magruder 12

Glenelg 51, Long Reach 0

Great Mills 37, Lackey 21

Gwynn Park 100, Friendly 0

Harford Tech 26, Bohemia Manor 14

Havre de Grace 7, North Harford 0

Herefird 51, Perry Hall 13

John Carroll 30, Boys' Latin 17

Kent County 51, Colonel Richardson 32

Lake Clifton 41, Lewis 0

Largo 53, Surrattsville 0

Life Christian Academy 36, Chincoteague (Va.) 28

Marriotts Ridge 28, River Hill 21

Middletown 47, Catoctin 7

Mountain Ridge 21, Williamsport 7

North Caroline 40, Bennett 13

North Point 7, Westlake 6

Northeast (Anne Arundel) 42, Southern 0

Oakland Mills 43, Atholton 7

Overlea 22, Owings Mills 20

Parkville 27, Kenwood 26

Patapsco 24, Chesapeake (Baltimore County) 0

Perryville 49, Patterson Mill 14

Petersburg (W.Va.) 55, Clear Spring 13

Poly 15, Patterson 8

Reservoir 28, Mount Hebron 6

Rising Sun 40, North East 0

Riverdale Baptist 42, Loudoun Sports Academy Blue (Va.) 6

Severn School 21, St. Paul's 14

Severn Run 36, Glen Burnie 14

Severna Park 42, North County 7

Snow Hill 35, Northampton (Va.) 14

South Carroll 33, Winters Mill 21

Southern Garrett 42, Oak Glen (W.Va.) 30

St. Vincent Pallotti 27, Annapolis Area Christian 13

Towson 45, Pikesville 6

Urbana 41, Tuscarora 21

Walkersville 63, Brunswick 0

Walter Johnson 21, Whitman 13

Washington (W.Va.) 57, Hampshire (W.Va.) 13

Westminster 42, Francis Scott Key 7

Wheaton 43, Kennedy 0

Woodlawn 32, Catonsville 0

Games Awaiting Final Scores

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Benjamin Franklin

New Town vs. Franklin

South Hagerstown vs. Liberty

Fairmont Heights vs. Frederick Douglass

Hewlett Sports Academy vs. The St. James Performance Academy Grey

Bishop Ireton (Va.) vs. St. Mary's Ryken

This statewide scoreboard will be updated as additional results are confirmed.