Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 23, 2026
Maryland high school football produced one of its wildest Friday nights of the 2026 season on October 23, highlighted by a stunning upset of the state's No. 1 team and several impressive performances from programs in the latest High School On SI Top 25.
No. 1 St. Frances Academy suffered its third consecutive defeat, falling to Aces Elite STEAM Academy of Arizona, 59-55, in a remarkable offensive shootout in Baltimore. The Panthers entered the game looking to end a two-game losing streak, but even their highest scoring output of the season wasn't enough.
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding strengthened its position near the top of the rankings with a convincing 37-7 victory over No. 19 Calvert Hall in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.
Two undefeated Montgomery and Frederick County powers also kept rolling. No. 5 Quince Orchard shut out Northwest, 21-0, while No. 6 Oakdale overwhelmed Frederick, 49-7.
No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech blanked Forest Park, 28-0, while No. 9 Linganore defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 49-20. No. 10 Huntingtown survived a tough test against Northern-Calvert, 24-16.
Another significant result came in the MIAA B Conference, where Loyola Blakefield defeated No. 17 St. Mary's, 33-25. No. 11 Sherwood also survived a close contest, edging Damascus, 20-14.
No. 15 Guilford Park continued its unbeaten season with a 35-0 shutout of Howard, while No. 24 Easton and No. 25 Fort Hill each remained undefeated with convincing victories.
Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 23, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.
Maryland Top 25 Final Scores
Aces Elite STEAM Academy (Ariz.) 59, No. 1 St. Frances Academy 55
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 37, No. 19 Calvert Hall 7
No. 5 Quince Orchard 21, Northwest 0
No. 6 Oakdale 49, Frederick 7
No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 28, Forest Park 0
No. 9 Linganore 49, Governor Thomas Johnson 20
No. 10 Huntingtown 24, Northern-Calvert 16
No. 11 Sherwood 20, Damascus 14
No. 12 Dunbar 44, Digital Harbor 6
Gonzaga (D.C.) 21, No. 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel 3
No. 14 Milford Mill 35, Randallstown 24
No. 15 Guilford Park 35, Howard 0
Loyola Blakefield 33, No. 17 St. Mary's 25
No. 20 St. Charles 56, Thomas Stone 0
No. 21 Old Mill 21, Annapolis 7
No. 22 Broadneck 42, Meade 35
No. 24 Easton 42, Wicomico 7
No. 25 Fort Hill 49, Smithsburg 14
Other Maryland High School Football Scores
Aberdeen 27, Joppatowne 0
Allegany 73, Northern Garrett 3
Bel Air 17, C. Milton Wright 7
Boonsboro 19, North Hagerstown 18
Cambridge-South Dorchester 44, Washington 0
Centennial 19, Northwood 16
Century 48, Manchester Valley 7
Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 21, South River 20
Chopticon 16, Leonardtown 14
Churchill 41, Wootton 0
Clarksburg 66, Watkins Mill 0
Crofton 35, Arundel 7
Dundalk 24, Dulaney 0
Easton — listed in Top 25 section
Edgewood 27, Fallston 6
Elder (OH) 52, Mount Zion Prep 6
Elkton 15, SEED 6
Emondson-Westside 52, Douglass (Baltimore) 12
Gaithersburg 20, Magruder 12
Glenelg 51, Long Reach 0
Great Mills 37, Lackey 21
Gwynn Park 100, Friendly 0
Harford Tech 26, Bohemia Manor 14
Havre de Grace 7, North Harford 0
Herefird 51, Perry Hall 13
John Carroll 30, Boys' Latin 17
Kent County 51, Colonel Richardson 32
Lake Clifton 41, Lewis 0
Largo 53, Surrattsville 0
Life Christian Academy 36, Chincoteague (Va.) 28
Marriotts Ridge 28, River Hill 21
Middletown 47, Catoctin 7
Mountain Ridge 21, Williamsport 7
North Caroline 40, Bennett 13
North Point 7, Westlake 6
Northeast (Anne Arundel) 42, Southern 0
Oakland Mills 43, Atholton 7
Overlea 22, Owings Mills 20
Parkville 27, Kenwood 26
Patapsco 24, Chesapeake (Baltimore County) 0
Perryville 49, Patterson Mill 14
Petersburg (W.Va.) 55, Clear Spring 13
Poly 15, Patterson 8
Reservoir 28, Mount Hebron 6
Rising Sun 40, North East 0
Riverdale Baptist 42, Loudoun Sports Academy Blue (Va.) 6
Severn School 21, St. Paul's 14
Severn Run 36, Glen Burnie 14
Severna Park 42, North County 7
Snow Hill 35, Northampton (Va.) 14
South Carroll 33, Winters Mill 21
Southern Garrett 42, Oak Glen (W.Va.) 30
St. Vincent Pallotti 27, Annapolis Area Christian 13
Towson 45, Pikesville 6
Urbana 41, Tuscarora 21
Walkersville 63, Brunswick 0
Walter Johnson 21, Whitman 13
Washington (W.Va.) 57, Hampshire (W.Va.) 13
Westminster 42, Francis Scott Key 7
Wheaton 43, Kennedy 0
Woodlawn 32, Catonsville 0
Games Awaiting Final Scores
Carver Vo-Tech vs. Benjamin Franklin
New Town vs. Franklin
South Hagerstown vs. Liberty
Fairmont Heights vs. Frederick Douglass
Hewlett Sports Academy vs. The St. James Performance Academy Grey
Bishop Ireton (Va.) vs. St. Mary's Ryken
This statewide scoreboard will be updated as additional results are confirmed.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.