St. Frances, DeMatha Stay 1-2 in Maryland Media State Poll, Broadneck Jumps into the Top 10

For the most part, it was a week of minor changes in the Maryland Media High School Football State Poll.

Twenty-four of the preseason Top 25 remained ranked, with Loyola Blakefield the lone newcomer. The Dons check in at No. 25 after receiving the most votes among teams outside the preseason Top 25. Loyola moved into the rankings following a 0-2 start by preseason No. 18 St. Mary’s Ryken, which tumbled out of the Top 25.

This is the 36th year of the Maryland Media State Poll, which is based on a statewide vote of sports reporters, including High School On SI’s Maryland rankings.

Broadneck is the Big Mover, Jumping to No. 10

While the poll looks largely the same as last week, there was plenty of movement within the rankings. Broadneck’s victory over St. Mary’s lifted the Bruins from No. 14 to No. 10, while the Admirals dropped from No. 9 to No. 12.

Top 5 Private Schools Shuffle Order

There was movement in the Top 5, too. McDonogh moved up to No. 3, Archbishop Spalding slipped one spot to No. 4, and Good Counsel climbed to No. 5, pushing Quince Orchard to No. 6.

The private-school 3-4-5 cluster could sort itself out quickly. No. 4 Spalding hosts No. 5 Good Counsel in this week’s top showdown, and Spalding later faces No. 3 McDonogh. With at least two losses guaranteed among the current Nos. 3-5, Quince Orchard could be the biggest beneficiary, provided the undefeated Cougars keep winning.

Maryland High School Football Media State Poll

Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parentheses reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. Sheldon Shealer compiles the rankings.

Rank, School, Record, Points, LW

1. St. Frances Academy (10), 2-0, 250, 1

2. DeMatha, 2-0, 240, 2

3. McDonogh, 2-0, 220, 4

4. Archbishop Spalding, 0-2, 215, 3

5. Good Counsel, 1-1, 210, 6

6. Quince Orchard, 1-0, 207, 5

7. Wise, 0-0, 192, 7

8. Linganore, 1-0, 181, 8

9. Sherwood, 1-0, 164, 10

10. Broadneck, 1-0, 155, 14

11. North Point, 0-1, 150, 11

12. St. Mary’s-AA, 0-1, 139, 9

13. Calvert Hall, 0-1, 130, 12

14. Huntingtown, 1-0, 108, 13

15. Dunbar, 1-0, 106, 16

16. Oakdale, 1-0, 101, 15

17. Mount St. Joseph, 2-0, 90, 21

18. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 0-1, 87, 17

19. Patuxent, 1-0, 76, 19

20. Georgetown Prep, 1-0, 65, 20

21. Old Mill, 1-0, 44, 22

22. Guilford Park, 1-0, 43, 23

23. Bishop McNamara, 2-0, 34, 24

24. Churchill, 1-0, 12, 25

25. Loyola Blakefield, 1-0, 11, NR

Others Receiving Votes: Bullis School (2-0, 10 points), Fort Hill (1-0, 5), St. Charles (1-0, 2), Easton (1-0, 1), Northern-Calvert (1-0, 1), Northwest (0-0, 1).