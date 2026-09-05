Maryland High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Maryland high school football is officially underway.
Week 1 of the 2026 season brought the first full Friday night of action across the state, with many of Maryland's top public and private school programs opening their seasons Sept. 4. From Western Maryland to the Baltimore-Washington region and Southern Maryland, the opening weekend produced blowouts, close finishes and several notable interstate matchups.
Here are the latest Maryland high school football scores from Week 1.
Arundel 14, River Hill 6
Berkeley Springs 41, Hancock 12
Bishop McNamara 33, Dundalk 6
Bishop O'Connell 41, SJPGC 0
Blair 39, Wheaton 21
Boys Latin 35, Landon 21
Broadway 8, Strasburg 7
Bullis 29, Gilman 23
Calvert 27, Leonardtown 15
Century 39, South Hagerstown 12
Churchill 20, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 19
Coolidge 33, Gonzaga 0
Damascus 55, Richard Montgomery 18
East Hardy 21, Pendleton County 20
East Rockingham 21, Central Woodstock 0
Episcopal 20, Paul VI 8
Fort Defiance 23, Clarke County 7
Fort Hill 48, Northern Garrett 0
Frankfort 37, Hampshire 0
Friendship Collegiate Academy 24, Archbishop Carroll 6
Flowers vs. Eastern, PPD
Governor Thomas Johnson 26, Catoctin 8
Guilford Park 35, Frederick 6
Hollidaysburg 31, Allegany 9
Keyser 28, Lewis County 0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 41, KIPP College Prep 0
Life Christian Academy 40, Rappahannock County 8
Louisa County 17, Courtland 14
Maret 14, Penn Wood 8
Martinsburg 35, Bridgeport 21
Middletown 18, Boonsboro 7
Moorefield 33, Elkins 30
Morgantown 42, Jefferson 0
Mountain Ridge 58, Southern 9
Mount St. Joseph 45, St. Mary’s Ryken 13
Mount Zion Prep Academy 14, Hewlett Sports Academy 6
Nelson County 42, Stonewall Jackson 24
North Point 41, McDonough 13
Northeastern 41, James Buchanan 6
Northern 52, Chopticon 18
Northwest 29, Blake 14
Northwood 20, Watkins Mill 10
Oakdale 63, St. John's Catholic Prep 8
Our Lady of Good Counsel 41, Bergen Catholic 39
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 42, Bishop Ireton 0
Patuxent 12, Westlake 6
Quince Orchard 28, Paint Branch 0
Riverdale Baptist 54, North East 6
Roosevelt 40, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 15
Saint James 22, Archbishop Curley 14
Seneca Valley 38, Clarksburg 0
Severn 36, Severna Park 10
Sherwood 57, Magruder 0
Smithsburg 24, Francis Scott Key 21
Southern Huntingdon County 43, Tussey Mountain 0
Spotsylvania 42, Massaponax 20
Spring Mills 46, Wheeling Park 28
Springbrook 14, Einstein 12
St. Albans 21, St. Paul's 13
St. Charles 30, Lackey 0
St. Michael the Archangel 48, North Cross 7
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 28, Christchurch School 20
Thomas Stone 33, La Plata 21
Tuscarora 14, North Hagerstown 7
Urbana 62, Owings Mills 6
Walkersville 64, Liberty 8
Walter Johnson 20, Gaithersburg 19
Washington 28, Hedgesville 20
Whitman 46, Kennedy 0
Williamsport 16, Brunswick 7
Winters Mill 57, Poolesville 0
Wootton 47, Rockville 0
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.