Maryland High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Maryland high school football is officially underway.

Week 1 of the 2026 season brought the first full Friday night of action across the state, with many of Maryland's top public and private school programs opening their seasons Sept. 4. From Western Maryland to the Baltimore-Washington region and Southern Maryland, the opening weekend produced blowouts, close finishes and several notable interstate matchups.

Here are the latest Maryland high school football scores from Week 1.

Arundel 14, River Hill 6

Berkeley Springs 41, Hancock 12

Bishop McNamara 33, Dundalk 6

Bishop O'Connell 41, SJPGC 0

Blair 39, Wheaton 21

Boys Latin 35, Landon 21

Broadway 8, Strasburg 7

Bullis 29, Gilman 23

Calvert 27, Leonardtown 15

Century 39, South Hagerstown 12

Churchill 20, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 19

Coolidge 33, Gonzaga 0

Damascus 55, Richard Montgomery 18

East Hardy 21, Pendleton County 20

East Rockingham 21, Central Woodstock 0

Episcopal 20, Paul VI 8

Fort Defiance 23, Clarke County 7

Fort Hill 48, Northern Garrett 0

Frankfort 37, Hampshire 0

Friendship Collegiate Academy 24, Archbishop Carroll 6

Flowers vs. Eastern, PPD

Governor Thomas Johnson 26, Catoctin 8

Guilford Park 35, Frederick 6

Hollidaysburg 31, Allegany 9

Keyser 28, Lewis County 0

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 41, KIPP College Prep 0

Life Christian Academy 40, Rappahannock County 8

Louisa County 17, Courtland 14

Maret 14, Penn Wood 8

Martinsburg 35, Bridgeport 21

Middletown 18, Boonsboro 7

Moorefield 33, Elkins 30

Morgantown 42, Jefferson 0

Mountain Ridge 58, Southern 9

Mount St. Joseph 45, St. Mary’s Ryken 13

Mount Zion Prep Academy 14, Hewlett Sports Academy 6

Nelson County 42, Stonewall Jackson 24

North Point 41, McDonough 13

Northeastern 41, James Buchanan 6

Northern 52, Chopticon 18

Northwest 29, Blake 14

Northwood 20, Watkins Mill 10

Oakdale 63, St. John's Catholic Prep 8

Our Lady of Good Counsel 41, Bergen Catholic 39

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 42, Bishop Ireton 0

Patuxent 12, Westlake 6

Quince Orchard 28, Paint Branch 0

Riverdale Baptist 54, North East 6

Roosevelt 40, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 15

Saint James 22, Archbishop Curley 14

Seneca Valley 38, Clarksburg 0

Severn 36, Severna Park 10

Sherwood 57, Magruder 0

Smithsburg 24, Francis Scott Key 21

Southern Huntingdon County 43, Tussey Mountain 0

Spotsylvania 42, Massaponax 20

Spring Mills 46, Wheeling Park 28

Springbrook 14, Einstein 12

St. Albans 21, St. Paul's 13

St. Charles 30, Lackey 0

St. Michael the Archangel 48, North Cross 7

St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 28, Christchurch School 20

Thomas Stone 33, La Plata 21

Tuscarora 14, North Hagerstown 7

Urbana 62, Owings Mills 6

Walkersville 64, Liberty 8

Walter Johnson 20, Gaithersburg 19

Washington 28, Hedgesville 20

Whitman 46, Kennedy 0

Williamsport 16, Brunswick 7

Winters Mill 57, Poolesville 0

Wootton 47, Rockville 0