Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

After an inauspicious season debut, Milford Mill Academy rebounded in a big way last week, earning a spot in the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings.

The Millers defeated then-No. 14 Broadneck, 48-25, to enter this week's rankings at No. 18. Milford Mill opened its 2026 season with a 42-7 loss to defending Maryland Class 2A/1A state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Nationally ranked Saint Frances Academy maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic and Archbishop Spalding. McDonogh School and Our Lady of Good Counsel trade spots to round out the Top 5.

The next five feature Quince Orchard, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical. Huntingtown, the defending Maryland Class 2A state champion, makes the biggest move, climbing four spots from No. 21 to No. 17 after defeating Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival North Point.

There's just one Top 25 matchup this coming weekend as No. 3 Archbishop Spalding travels to No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opener for both teams. No. 4 McDonogh School and No. 6 Quince Orchard also face nonleague tests against Virginia powers Benedictine College Prep and Stone Bridge, respectively.

Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

1. Saint Frances Academy

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Bryant (Ark.), 40-7

This week: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy at Under Armour Stadium, Sept. 18

2. DeMatha Catholic

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to Roman Catholic (Pa.), 14-7

This week: vs. Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.) at Prince George's Sports Complex, Sept. 18

3. Archbishop Spalding

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 45-21

This week: at No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph, Sept. 18

4. McDonogh School

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 38-6

This week: vs. Benedictine College Prep (Va.), Sept. 18

5. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-2

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 45-21

This week: vs. Middletown (Del.), Sept. 18

6. Quince Orchard

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 68-0

This week: at Stone Bridge (Va.), Sept. 18

7. Linganore

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Meade, 49-14

This week: vs. Tuscarora, Sept. 18

8. Henry A. Wise

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Laurel, 53-6

This week: at Charles H. Flowers, Sept. 19

9. Calvert Hall College

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated Hill School (Pa.), 41-6

This week: vs. La Salle College (Pa.), Sept. 19

10. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated Calvin Coolidge (D.C.), 6-0

This week: vs. George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical, Sept. 18

11. Bishop McNamara

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to Maury (Va.), 56-28

This week: vs. Saint Mary's Ryken, Sept. 19

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar (D.C.), 34-6

This week: vs. Forest Park at Sugar Cain Field, Sept. 18

13. Mount Saint Joseph

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Lawrenceville School (N.J.), 31-20

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 18

14. Oakdale

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 42-6

This week: vs. Middletown, Sept. 18

15. Loyola Blakefield

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Georgetown Prep, 53-14

This week: at Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), Sept. 19

16. Sherwood

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 14-0

This week: vs. Rockville, Sept. 18

17. Huntingtown

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 North Point, 14-7

This week: vs. McDonough, Sept. 18

18. Milford Mill Academy

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Broadneck, 48-25

This week: vs. Perry Hall, Sept. 18

19. Broadneck

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to Milford Mill Academy, 48-25

This week: at Arundel, Sept. 18

20. Saint Mary's

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated St. John's College-Grey (D.C.), 43-7

This week: at Concordia Prep, Sept. 19

21. North Point

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 Huntingtown, 14-7

This week: at Northern-Calvert, Sept. 19

22. Winston Churchill

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Northwest, 28-13

This week: vs. Walter Johnson, Sept. 18

23. Georgetown Prep

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, 53-14

This week: vs. Eastern (D.C.), Sept. 18

24. Patuxent

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 48-7

This week: vs. Saint Charles, Sept. 18

25. Guilford Park

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti, 21-0

This week: vs. River Hill, Sept. 18