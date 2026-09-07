Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)
Guilford Park, which had a major breakthrough in its second varsity season in 2025, has entered the latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 football state rankings.
The Panthers (1-0), who won the Howard County championship and reached the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals last season, debut at No. 25 after opening 2026 with a 35-6 victory over Frederick.
Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School. Quince Orchard, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical round out the Top 10.
Broadneck makes the week's biggest move, jumping seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after defeating then-No. 8 Saint Mary's, 29-27.
Several ranked matchups highlight this week's schedule. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2008, visits No. 4 Good Counsel on Friday. Defending Maryland Class 2A state champion Huntingtown hosts No. 19 North Point, while No. 17 Loyola Blakefield welcomes No. 20 Georgetown Prep.
Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:
PREVIOUS: WK1 | WK2 |
1. Saint Frances Academy
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Vero Beach (Fla.), 38-6
This week: at Bryant (Ark.), Sept. 11
2. DeMatha Catholic
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 21-20
This week: vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Prince George's Sports Complex, Sept. 11
3. Archbishop Spalding
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to Saint John's College (D.C.), 21-18
This week: at No. 4 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Sept. 11
4. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 41-39
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 11
5. McDonogh School
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Haverford School (Pa.), 35-25
This week: vs. Mount Zion Prep, Sept. 10
6. Quince Orchard
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Paint Branch, 28-0
This week: vs. Walter Johnson, Sept. 10
7. Linganore
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 11 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 29-28
This week: at Meade, Sept. 10
8. Henry A. Wise
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play; game vs. King's Fork (Va.) canceled
This week: at Laurel, Sept. 11
9. Calvert Hall College
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 0-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Hill School (Pa.), Sept. 11
10. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Linganore, 29-28
This week: vs. Calvin Coolidge (D.C.), Sept. 12
11. Bishop McNamara
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Dundalk, 33-6
This week: vs. Maury (Va.), Sept. 12
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Milford Mill Academy, 42-7
This week: vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (D.C.) at Sugar Cain Field, Sept. 10
13. Mount Saint Joseph
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Saint Mary's Ryken, 45-13
This week: vs. Lawrenceville School (N.J.), Sept. 12
14. Broadneck
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Saint Mary's, 29-27
This week: at Milford Mill Academy, Sept. 10
15. Saint Mary's
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 Broadneck, 29-27
This week: vs. Saint John's College (D.C.) at Pascal Field, Sept. 11
16. Oakdale
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Saint John's Catholic Prep, 63-8
This week: vs. Governor Thomas Johnson, Sept. 10
17. Loyola Blakefield
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 20 Georgetown Prep, Sept. 11
18. Sherwood
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Colonel Zadok Magruder, 57-0
This week: vs. Seneca Valley, Sept. 10
19. North Point
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 0-1
Last week: Defeated McDonough, 41-13, on the field; North Point later forfeited the game because of an offseason rules violation
This week: at No. 21 Huntingtown, Sept. 11
20. Georgetown Prep
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti, 24-0
This week: at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 11
21. Huntingtown
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 30-14
This week: vs. No. 19 North Point, Sept. 11
22. Winston Churchill
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 20-19
This week: vs. Northwest, Sept. 10
23. Old Mill
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Meade, 32-8
This week: vs. Crofton, Sept. 10
24. Patuxent
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Westlake, 12-6
This week: at Thomas Stone, Sept. 10
25. Guilford Park
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Frederick, 35-6
This week: vs. Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sept. 11
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023