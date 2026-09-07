Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

Guilford Park, which had a major breakthrough in its second varsity season in 2025, has entered the latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 football state rankings.

The Panthers (1-0), who won the Howard County championship and reached the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals last season, debut at No. 25 after opening 2026 with a 35-6 victory over Frederick.

Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Our Lady of Good Counsel and McDonogh School. Quince Orchard, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical round out the Top 10.

Broadneck makes the week's biggest move, jumping seven spots from No. 21 to No. 14 after defeating then-No. 8 Saint Mary's, 29-27.

Several ranked matchups highlight this week's schedule. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2008, visits No. 4 Good Counsel on Friday. Defending Maryland Class 2A state champion Huntingtown hosts No. 19 North Point, while No. 17 Loyola Blakefield welcomes No. 20 Georgetown Prep.

Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

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1. Saint Frances Academy

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Vero Beach (Fla.), 38-6

This week: at Bryant (Ark.), Sept. 11

2. DeMatha Catholic

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 21-20

This week: vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.) at Prince George's Sports Complex, Sept. 11

3. Archbishop Spalding

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to Saint John's College (D.C.), 21-18

This week: at No. 4 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Sept. 11

4. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 41-39

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 11

5. McDonogh School

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Haverford School (Pa.), 35-25

This week: vs. Mount Zion Prep, Sept. 10

6. Quince Orchard

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Paint Branch, 28-0

This week: vs. Walter Johnson, Sept. 10

7. Linganore

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 29-28

This week: at Meade, Sept. 10

8. Henry A. Wise

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play; game vs. King's Fork (Va.) canceled

This week: at Laurel, Sept. 11

9. Calvert Hall College

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 0-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Hill School (Pa.), Sept. 11

10. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Linganore, 29-28

This week: vs. Calvin Coolidge (D.C.), Sept. 12

11. Bishop McNamara

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Dundalk, 33-6

This week: vs. Maury (Va.), Sept. 12

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Milford Mill Academy, 42-7

This week: vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (D.C.) at Sugar Cain Field, Sept. 10

13. Mount Saint Joseph

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Saint Mary's Ryken, 45-13

This week: vs. Lawrenceville School (N.J.), Sept. 12

14. Broadneck

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Saint Mary's, 29-27

This week: at Milford Mill Academy, Sept. 10

15. Saint Mary's

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 21 Broadneck, 29-27

This week: vs. Saint John's College (D.C.) at Pascal Field, Sept. 11

16. Oakdale

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Saint John's Catholic Prep, 63-8

This week: vs. Governor Thomas Johnson, Sept. 10

17. Loyola Blakefield

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 20 Georgetown Prep, Sept. 11

18. Sherwood

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Colonel Zadok Magruder, 57-0

This week: vs. Seneca Valley, Sept. 10

19. North Point

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 0-1

Last week: Defeated McDonough, 41-13, on the field; North Point later forfeited the game because of an offseason rules violation

This week: at No. 21 Huntingtown, Sept. 11

20. Georgetown Prep

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti, 24-0

This week: at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 11

21. Huntingtown

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 30-14

This week: vs. No. 19 North Point, Sept. 11

22. Winston Churchill

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 20-19

This week: vs. Northwest, Sept. 10

23. Old Mill

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Meade, 32-8

This week: vs. Crofton, Sept. 10

24. Patuxent

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Westlake, 12-6

This week: at Thomas Stone, Sept. 10

25. Guilford Park

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Frederick, 35-6

This week: vs. Saint Vincent Pallotti, Sept. 11