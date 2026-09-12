Maryland High School Football Final Scores - Sept. 11, 2026

Week 2 of the 2026 Maryland high school football season brought another busy Friday night across the state.

Several of Maryland's top-ranked public and private school programs were in action Sept. 11, with Archbishop Spalding scoring a 45-20 victory over Our Lady of Good Counsel in a matchup of two of the state's top teams. Calvert Hall, St. Mary's, Flowers and Wise were among the other ranked teams picking up victories, while St. Frances Academy defeated Arkansas power Bryant, 40-7, in a major interstate matchup.

Here are the final scores from Friday night's Maryland high school football action.

Maryland High School Football Week 2 Scores

Aberdeen 14, Edgewood 9

Anacostia 48, Surrattsville 24

Archbishop Spalding 45, Our Lady of Good Counsel 20

Ballou (DC) 32, Annapolis Area Christian 0

Boonsboro 24, Mountain Ridge 21

Bowie 28, Bladensburg 0

Calvert Hall 41, Hill School 6

Cambridge-South Dorchester 18, Bennett 14

Clear Spring 16, Green Street Academy 14

Decatur 42, Wicomico 0

Delmar 20, Colonel Richardson 14

Easton 46, Parkside 14

Elkton 35, Harford Tech 0

Episcopal (VA) 34, Archbishop Curley 0

Fairmont Heights 16, Douglass-BC 0

Fallston 42, North Harford 6

Flint Hill 49, Jackson-Reed 7

Flowers 42, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Forest Park 36, Caver Vo-Tech 0

Frankfort 31, Allegany 13

Frederick Douglass 46, Lake Clifton 0

Friendly 42, KIPP College Prep 35

Gilman 29, Peddie 0

Great Mills 47, La Plata 0

Harvest Covenant 60, CMCC 0

Havre de Grace 17, Bohemia Manor 0

Hun 69, Hewlett Sports Academy 0

Joppatowne 37, Ben Franklin 0

Life Christian Academy 62, Kenston Forest 26

Loyola Blakefield 53, Georgetown Prep 14

Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Father Capodanno 13

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 6, Coolidge 0

Middletown 28, Kent Island 0

North Caroline 39, Queen Anne's County 19

North Point 14, Huntingtown 7

Oxon Hill 35, DuVal 0

Patterson Mill 35, Rising Sun 23

Perryville 26, C. Milton Wright 6

Poly 39, Edmondson-Westside 8

Potomac 27, Parkdale 6

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) 35, Loudoun Sports Academy 8

Riverdale Baptist 49, Bell 14

Roman Catholic 14, DeMatha 7

SEED 43, Digital Harbor 0

Severn 41, St. Stephens & St. Agnes 14

Snow Hill 46, Nandua 6

Southern-Garrett 54, Madonna 0

St. Charles 20, Northern 10

St. Frances Academy 40, Bryant 7

St. Mary's 43, St. John's Gray 7

Suitland 53, Northwestern 0

Walkersville 50, South Carroll 18

Washington 44, North East 0

Wise 53, Laurel 6

Woodberry Forest 24, St. Mary's Ryken 21