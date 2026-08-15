NBA Star Derik Queen Returns to St. Frances Academy for Under Armour Next City Classic

Derik Queen is returning to where his high school basketball career began — this time as a coach.

The Baltimore native and New Orleans Pelicans center will return to St. Frances Academy on Saturday for the inaugural Under Armour Next City Classic, which will feature 41 of the nation's top boys and girls high school basketball players.

Queen and San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox will serve as head coaches for the event, with the girls game scheduled for noon and the boys game at 2 p.m. at St. Frances' John & Joanne Phelps Gymnasium.

Under Armour Brings City Classic to Baltimore

"Bringing the UA Next City Classic to Baltimore is about returning to our roots and investing in the next generation of athletes where our story began," said Eric Ogbogu, Director of Grassroots Marketing at Under Armour. "This event reflects Under Armour's commitment to elevating grassroots basketball, creating meaningful opportunities for young talent, and celebrating the passion, culture, and community that make Baltimore one of the country's great basketball cities."

Top Girls Prospects Take the Court

The girls game features Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland) standout 6-foot-1-inch forward Ivanna Wilson Manyacka. The five-star recruit is one of the nation's top-ranked players in the Class of 2027.

Team Queen will also showcase Sabrina Anderson, Marlee-Michelle Coleman, Brookeslee Colvin, Lillie Graves, Syniyah Grigsby, Janiyah Hargrave, Amisha Ramlall, Addie Seal and Quinn Sowder. Queen will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Frank Oliver and Angela Santa Fe.

Team Fox will be represented by Strawberry Blankumsee, Avery Bollin, Payton Caudle, Jordyn Ellis, Ella Peper, Nyajuacni Riak, Mackenzie Smith, Amelia Sow, Ashlee Wilson and Mya Wilson. Fox's assistant coaches are April Sykes and Capri Tucker.

Boys Game Features Another Loaded Roster

Meanwhile, Team Queen's boys roster includes Darrell Davis, Bronx Ganaway, Declan Griffiths, Isaiah Hamilton, Myles Hayes, Payton Jones, Mancho Junior, Jace Opoku, Joshua Sanders Jr. and Quinton Wilson. Queen's assistant coaches are Nick Myles and Patrick O'Conner.

Queen Made an Immediate Impact at St. Frances

In 2021, Derik Queen spent his freshman campaign at St. Frances Academy where he was coached by Nick Myles. The St. Frances Academy Athletic Director and boys head basketball coach told High School On SI that it was a "great experience" coaching Queen in high school.

"He's always been a great kid," said Myles, who recalled that Queen was a prolific scorer and led the Panthers to a 15-1 record during the COVID shortened season. As a freshman, Queen scored a season-high 56 points in a 99-55 win over Annapolis Area Christian School. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game for the Panthers and was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

Team Fox boasts Kaleb Allen, Chase Branham, Jordan Costley, Korey Francis, Jarvis Hayes Jr., Terence Jones III, Draydne McDaniel, Quentin Mosby, Kiir Nang, LJ Williams and Xavier Young. Mookie Dobbins and Terrell Myers will serve as assistant coaches for Team Fox.

Terence Jones III is a four-star point guard who plays for Nick Myles at St. Frances Academy but will suit up for Team Fox in the inaugural Under Armour Next City Classic.

Nick Myles said the event was Under Armour's idea but St. Frances Academy is a proud supporter.

"To bring big-time basketball to Baltimore is always great," said Myles.

How to Attend the Under Armour Next City Classic

Date: August 15, 2026

Location: St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD

Girls Game: Noon

Boys Game: 2 pm

Admission: $5 for entry to both games