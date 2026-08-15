NBA Star Derik Queen Returns to St. Frances Academy for Under Armour Next City Classic
Derik Queen is returning to where his high school basketball career began — this time as a coach.
The Baltimore native and New Orleans Pelicans center will return to St. Frances Academy on Saturday for the inaugural Under Armour Next City Classic, which will feature 41 of the nation's top boys and girls high school basketball players.
Queen and San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox will serve as head coaches for the event, with the girls game scheduled for noon and the boys game at 2 p.m. at St. Frances' John & Joanne Phelps Gymnasium.
Under Armour Brings City Classic to Baltimore
"Bringing the UA Next City Classic to Baltimore is about returning to our roots and investing in the next generation of athletes where our story began," said Eric Ogbogu, Director of Grassroots Marketing at Under Armour. "This event reflects Under Armour's commitment to elevating grassroots basketball, creating meaningful opportunities for young talent, and celebrating the passion, culture, and community that make Baltimore one of the country's great basketball cities."
Top Girls Prospects Take the Court
The girls game features Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland) standout 6-foot-1-inch forward Ivanna Wilson Manyacka. The five-star recruit is one of the nation's top-ranked players in the Class of 2027.
Team Queen will also showcase Sabrina Anderson, Marlee-Michelle Coleman, Brookeslee Colvin, Lillie Graves, Syniyah Grigsby, Janiyah Hargrave, Amisha Ramlall, Addie Seal and Quinn Sowder. Queen will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Frank Oliver and Angela Santa Fe.
Team Fox will be represented by Strawberry Blankumsee, Avery Bollin, Payton Caudle, Jordyn Ellis, Ella Peper, Nyajuacni Riak, Mackenzie Smith, Amelia Sow, Ashlee Wilson and Mya Wilson. Fox's assistant coaches are April Sykes and Capri Tucker.
Boys Game Features Another Loaded Roster
Meanwhile, Team Queen's boys roster includes Darrell Davis, Bronx Ganaway, Declan Griffiths, Isaiah Hamilton, Myles Hayes, Payton Jones, Mancho Junior, Jace Opoku, Joshua Sanders Jr. and Quinton Wilson. Queen's assistant coaches are Nick Myles and Patrick O'Conner.
Queen Made an Immediate Impact at St. Frances
In 2021, Derik Queen spent his freshman campaign at St. Frances Academy where he was coached by Nick Myles. The St. Frances Academy Athletic Director and boys head basketball coach told High School On SI that it was a "great experience" coaching Queen in high school.
"He's always been a great kid," said Myles, who recalled that Queen was a prolific scorer and led the Panthers to a 15-1 record during the COVID shortened season. As a freshman, Queen scored a season-high 56 points in a 99-55 win over Annapolis Area Christian School. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game for the Panthers and was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.
Team Fox boasts Kaleb Allen, Chase Branham, Jordan Costley, Korey Francis, Jarvis Hayes Jr., Terence Jones III, Draydne McDaniel, Quentin Mosby, Kiir Nang, LJ Williams and Xavier Young. Mookie Dobbins and Terrell Myers will serve as assistant coaches for Team Fox.
Terence Jones III is a four-star point guard who plays for Nick Myles at St. Frances Academy but will suit up for Team Fox in the inaugural Under Armour Next City Classic.
Nick Myles said the event was Under Armour's idea but St. Frances Academy is a proud supporter.
"To bring big-time basketball to Baltimore is always great," said Myles.
How to Attend the Under Armour Next City Classic
- Date: August 15, 2026
Location: St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD
- Girls Game: Noon
- Boys Game: 2 pm
Admission: $5 for entry to both games
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Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.