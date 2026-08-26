No Surprise: St. Frances Unanimous No. 1 in Maryland Media Preseason State Poll
The 2026 Maryland high school football season will open with St. Frances Academy, DeMatha and Archbishop Spalding ranked 1-2-3 in the Maryland Media State Poll — the same order in which they finished the 2025 season.
This marks the 36th year of the Maryland Media State Poll, which is based on a statewide vote of sports reporters, including High School On SI’s Maryland rankings.
St. Frances collected all 10 first-place votes to outpace No. 2 DeMatha, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, No. 4 McDonogh School, and No. 5 Quince Orchard.
No Real Surprises in the Top 25
Twenty of the ranked teams finished in last year's Top 25, including all six public-school defending state champions: 4A champion Quince Orchard at No. 5; 4A-3A champion Mergenthaler Vo-Tech at No. 17; 3A champion Linganore at No. 8; 2A champion Huntingtown at No. 13; 2A-1A champion Dunbar at No. 16; and 1A champion Patuxent at No. 19.
Week 0 Showdown
The Maryland public-school season does not begin until the Sept. 4-5 weekend, but most private-school programs kick off this week. The featured matchup is No. 3 Archbishop Spalding against No. 2 DeMatha on Friday at PG Learning Center.
Spalding defeated DeMatha 26-10 in 2024 in the lone regular-season meeting between these programs. The victory propelled Spalding to a 12-0 season and the final No. 1 ranking in the state. It also marked DeMatha's most recent loss.
The Stags have since won 21 consecutive games, closing the 2024 season with 10 straight victories before going 11-0 last year. DeMatha carries the state's longest active winning streak into Friday's showdown.
Maryland Media Preseason State Poll
Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parentheses reflects first-place votes. LY is last year’s final ranking. Sheldon Shealer compiles the rankings.
Rank, School, Record, Points, LY
1. St. Frances Academy (10), 0-0, 250, 1
2. DeMatha, 0-0, 240, 2
3. Archbishop Spalding, 0-0, 230, 3
4. McDonogh, 0-0, 216, 6
5. Quince Orchard, 0-0, 209, 4
6. Good Counsel, 0-0, 188, 7
7. Wise, 0-0, 182, 8
8. Linganore, 0-0, 174, 5
9. St. Mary’s-AA, 0-0, 154, 10
10. Sherwood, 0-0, 139, 14
11. North Point, 0-0, 138, 18
12. Calvert Hall, 0-0, 123, 16
13. Huntingtown, 0-0, 100, 20
14. Broadneck, 0-0, 94, NR
15. Oakdale, 0-0, 86, 21
16. Dunbar, 0-0, 82, 13
17. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 0-0, 81, 9
18. St. Mary’s Ryken, 0-0, 75, 11
19. Patuxent, 0-0, 63, 24
20. Georgetown Prep, 0-0, 61, NR
21, Mount St. Joseph, 0-0, 58, 17
22, Old Mill, 0-0, 51, NR
23. Guilford Park, 0-0, 50, NR
24. Bishop McNamara, 0-0, 44, NR
25. Winston Churchill, 0-0, 41, 19
Others Receiving Votes: Loyola Blakefield (0-0, 25 points), Westminster (0-0, 18), Paint Branch (0-0, 16), Flowers (0-0, 12), Great Mills (0-0, 8), Northwest (0-0, 8), Bullis School (0-0, 7), Northern-Calvert (0-0, 6), St. Paul's School (0-0, 6), Eleanor Roosevelt (0-0, 4), Fort Hill (0-0, 3), Milford Mill Academy (0-0, 3), St. Charles (0-0, 3), Oxon Hill (0-0, 2).
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Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.