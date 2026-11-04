Official Maryland High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The projections are over. The brackets are official.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its 2026 high school football playoff brackets Monday, Nov. 2, setting the stage for six state championship races and a postseason that begins Thursday, Nov. 5.

From defending state champion Quince Orchard in Class 4A to perennial small-school power Fort Hill in Class 1A, the road to Annapolis is officially mapped out.

Quince Orchard enters the Class 4A tournament as the No. 1 seed in its region after an undefeated regular season. The Cougars will open against Richard Montgomery as they pursue another state championship.

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, the defending Class 4A/3A champion, earned a first-round bye in the North Region, while Milford Mill Academy, Oakdale and Linganore are among the leading contenders in Class 3A.

In Class 2A/1A, Baltimore City power Dunbar is joined by Century, Elkton and Easton as regional No. 1 seeds.

Fort Hill, one of Maryland's most successful football programs, earned a first-round bye in Class 1A and will begin its postseason run Nov. 13.

The playoffs feature six classifications — 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A — with regional competition leading to the state quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games.

All six state championships will be decided Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the official 2026 Maryland high school football playoff brackets, regional seeds, first-round matchups and championship schedule.

Class 4A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending state champion Quince Orchard headlines the Class 4A field after completing an undefeated regular season.

The Cougars earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region and will host Richard Montgomery in the opening round.

Churchill, Seneca Valley and Northwest are also among the West Region contenders.

In the North, Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Wheaton earned first-round byes, while Flowers leads the South Region and Broadneck holds the top seed in the East.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

West Region First-Round Matchups

No. 8 Richard Montgomery at No. 1 Quince Orchard

No. 5 Clarksburg at No. 4 Northwest

No. 7 Walter Johnson at No. 2 Churchill

No. 6 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Seneca Valley

North Region First-Round Matchups

No. 1 Bethesda-Chevy Chase — bye

No. 5 Blair at No. 4 Paint Branch

No. 2 Wheaton — bye

No. 6 Blake at No. 3 Laurel

South Region First-Round Matchups

No. 1 Flowers — bye

No. 5 Eleanor Roosevelt at No. 4 Wise

No. 7 Bladensburg at No. 2 Suitland

No. 6 DuVal at No. 3 Parkdale

East Region First-Round Matchups

No. 1 Broadneck — bye

No. 5 Meade at No. 4 Bowie

No. 7 North County at No. 2 Annapolis

No. 6 Glen Burnie at No. 3 Dundalk

Class 4A/3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Mergenthaler Vo-Tech begins its title defense as the No. 1 seed in the North Region.

The Mustangs earned a first-round bye and will face the Parkville-Dulaney winner in the second round.

Old Mill leads the East Region, while Sherwood earned the No. 1 seed in the South.

Marriotts Ridge is positioned as the top seed in the West Region, where Urbana, Magruder and Frederick are among the other contenders.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 4A/3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

East Region First-Round Matchups

No. 8 Arundel at No. 1 Old Mill

No. 5 North Point at No. 4 Great Mills

No. 7 Leonardtown at No. 2 Crofton

No. 6 Severna Park at No. 3 Severn Run

North Region First-Round Matchups

No. 1 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech — bye

No. 5 Dulaney at No. 4 Parkville

No. 7 Digital Harbor at No. 2 Kenwood

No. 6 Perry Hall at No. 3 Woodlawn

South Region First-Round Matchups

No. 1 Sherwood — bye

No. 5 Potomac at No. 4 Kennedy

No. 7 Einstein at No. 2 Oxon Hill

No. 6 Springbrook at No. 3 Whitman

The West Region also includes Marriotts Ridge, Urbana, Magruder and Frederick among its leading seeds. The complete statewide bracket will reflect the final West Region pairings as they are entered.

Class 3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several of Maryland's strongest public-school programs, including Milford Mill Academy, Oakdale, Linganore and Franklin.

Milford Mill earned the No. 1 seed in its region, while Franklin received a first-round bye.

Oakdale and Linganore also earned opening-round byes, with Damascus advancing directly to a second-round matchup against Linganore.

In another region, Guilford Park opens against Bennett, while Decatur hosts South River.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Selected First-Round Matchups

No. 5 Northwood at No. 4 North Hagerstown

No. 5 Atholton at No. 4 New Town

No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Westminster

No. 8 Bennett at No. 1 Guilford Park

No. 5 Reservoir at No. 4 Chesapeake

No. 7 South River at No. 2 Decatur

No. 6 Chopticon at No. 3 St. Charles

No. 5 Poly at No. 4 Edgewood

No. 7 Patapsco at No. 2 Aberdeen

No. 6 Overlea at No. 3 City College

Notable First-Round Byes

Oakdale

Linganore

Damascus

Milford Mill Academy

Franklin

Towson

One of the most interesting early developments is the second-round matchup between Linganore and Damascus, two programs with considerable postseason history.

Class 2A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several strong regional contenders, including Bel Air, Huntingtown, Largo and Gwynn Park.

Bel Air earned the No. 1 seed in its region and opens against Lansdowne.

Eastern Tech, Winters Mill and Carver Vo-Tech are also among the teams competing in that section of the bracket.

Huntingtown received a first-round bye, while Largo opens against North Caroline.

Gwynn Park, Wicomico and Douglass are among the other contenders in the tournament.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Selected First-Round Matchups

No. 8 Lansdowne at No. 1 Bel Air

No. 5 Manchester Valley at No. 4 Carver Vo-Tech

No. 7 North Harford at No. 2 Eastern Tech

No. 6 C. Milton Wright at No. 3 Winters Mill

No. 5 McDonough at No. 4 Northern

No. 7 La Plata at No. 2 Westlake

No. 6 Stone at No. 3 Northeast

No. 8 North Caroline at No. 1 Largo

No. 5 Parkside at No. 4 Douglass

No. 7 Fairmont Heights at No. 2 Gwynn Park

No. 6 Crossland at No. 3 Wicomico

Huntingtown received a first-round bye and will begin its postseason run in the second round.

Class 2A/1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A/1A features several established championship contenders, including Dunbar, Century, Easton and Elkton.

Dunbar earned the No. 1 seed in its region and received a first-round bye.

Century earned the top seed in another region and opens against Owings Mills, while Walkersville hosts Randallstown.

Elkton and Easton also earned opening-round byes.

Other notable teams in the bracket include Harford Tech, Hereford, Kent Island, South Carroll and Sparrows Point.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 2A/1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

First-Round Matchups

Century Region

No. 8 Owings Mills at No. 1 Century

No. 5 Middletown at No. 4 South Carroll

No. 7 Randallstown at No. 2 Walkersville

No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Williamsport

Elkton Region

No. 1 Elkton — bye

No. 5 Rising Sun at No. 4 Fallston

No. 7 North East at No. 2 Harford Tech

No. 6 Joppatowne at No. 3 Hereford

Dunbar Region

No. 1 Dunbar — bye

No. 5 Chesapeake at No. 4 Central

No. 7 Surrattsville at No. 2 Sparrows Point

No. 6 Edmondson-Westside at No. 3 Forest Park

Easton Region

No. 1 Easton — bye

No. 5 Queen Anne's County at No. 4 Calvert

No. 7 Hammond at No. 2 Lackey

No. 6 Southern at No. 3 Kent Island

Class 1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Fort Hill begins another postseason run as the No. 1 seed in its region.

The Sentinels received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Allegany-Southern matchup in the second round.

Smithsburg also received an opening-round bye, while Mountain Ridge opens against Northern Garrett.

Elsewhere, Havre de Grace and Douglass earned first-round byes.

Perryville, Snow Hill and Cambridge-South Dorchester are among the other regional contenders.

VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

First-Round Matchups

Fort Hill Region

No. 1 Fort Hill — bye

No. 5 Southern at No. 4 Allegany

No. 2 Smithsburg — bye

No. 6 Northern Garrett at No. 3 Mountain Ridge

Boonsboro Region

No. 8 Catoctin at No. 1 regional seed

No. 5 Francis Scott Key at No. 4 Pikesville

No. 7 Brunswick at No. 2 Boonsboro

No. 6 Western Tech at No. 3 Loch Raven

Havre de Grace Region

No. 1 Havre de Grace — bye

No. 5 Lewis at No. 4 Patterson Mill

No. 2 Douglass — bye

No. 6 Green Street Academy at No. 3 Lake Clifton

Perryville Region

No. 8 Washington at No. 1 Perryville

No. 5 Kent County at No. 4 Patuxent

No. 7 Colonel Richardson at No. 2 Snow Hill

No. 6 Bohemia Manor at No. 3 Cambridge-South Dorchester

Official 2026 Maryland High School Football Playoff Schedule

The MPSSAA playoffs begin Nov. 5-7, with the championship games scheduled for Dec. 3-5.

Where Are the Maryland High School Football State Championships?

All six MPSSAA state championship games will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Championship dates: Dec. 3-5, 2026

Classifications: 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A

The individual championship game assignments and kickoff times will be announced later in the postseason.

What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?

The first round of the 2026 Maryland high school football playoffs begins Thursday, Nov. 5, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 7.

Several of the state's leading championship contenders, including Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, Milford Mill, Dunbar and Fort Hill, have already secured places in the second round.

Others, including Quince Orchard, Old Mill, Bel Air and Century, will begin their championship pursuits with opening-round games.

The postseason will continue through November before six state champions are crowned in Annapolis during the first weekend of December.

High School On SI will update the official Maryland high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.