Saint Joseph's Lacrosse Lands Two MIAA Lacx Midfielders as Maryland Pipeline Grows
Saint Joseph's lacrosse added two more Maryland recruits to a recruiting pipeline that has grown fast.
Class of 2028 midfielders Ben Mather of McDonogh and Matthew Westervelt of John Carroll committed to the Hawks within the past two weeks. Both are three-star prospects who play in the MIAA, Maryland's top private-school league.
Saint Joseph's Turns the MIAA Into a Recruiting Pipeline
For years, Saint Joseph's drew little talent from the MIAA. That has changed quickly. Three MIAA products are on the Hawks' 2027 roster, and another league recruit arrives next year.
Mather and Westervelt will make it six.
Hawks Have Won Consistently Since 2014 Breakout
Since its breakout season in 2014, Saint Joseph's has posted a winning record in most years and regularly reached its conference's four-team tournament. That includes each of its first three seasons in the Atlantic 10.
The Hawks won conference tournament titles in 2022 and 2024, reaching the first round of the NCAA tournament both years.
Last spring, Saint Joseph's finished above .500 and reached the A-10 tournament championship game, where it lost a close game to Richmond. Scott Meehan enters his second season as head coach in 2027.
Campus, Culture and Coaches Sold Ben Mather
Mather said he chose Saint Joseph's for its campus, culture, coaches and business program.
The campus impressed him from the start. He said it is bigger than he expected for a school on Philadelphia's western edge, with a large amount of green space for a city campus.
On the lacrosse side, the program's culture stood out most. Mather pointed to the team's energy, grit and brotherhood, and to how much fun the players seemed to have. He said he can see himself fitting in.
He described the coaching staff as young, hungry and tenacious, with a lot to prove. Academically, Mather said the business program offers areas of study and opportunities the other schools he considered did not.
Matthew Westervelt Saw Work Ethic and a Path After Lacrosse
Westervelt also listed team culture first. He said the players work hard, play with a gritty edge, and genuinely support and challenge one another. He felt comfortable around them throughout his visit.
The coaches were easy to talk to, he said, and their passion for and commitment to the program were obvious. Westervelt also liked the facilities, including the field, locker room, indoor field and wall, and weight room.
Most important, he said, Saint Joseph's can prepare him for a successful career after college. He believes the school will give him the most opportunities to graduate ready for it.
Two More Seasons in the MIAA Before Hawk Hill
Mather and Westervelt have two more high school seasons at McDonogh and John Carroll, both programs looking to take the next step under their head coaches.
After that, they head to Hawk Hill and an Atlantic 10 program that reached the conference title game last spring and expects to keep climbing under Meehan.
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Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo