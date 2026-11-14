Maryland High School Football Playoff Scores: Opening Round Results

The road to Maryland high school football championships is underway, with dozens of teams advancing through the opening round of the 2026 playoffs in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

The public-school postseason began November 5-7 across six classifications, producing dominant victories, several upsets and a handful of closely contested games.

Among the biggest performances, Quince Orchard overwhelmed Richard Montgomery, 72-0, in Class 4A, while Guilford Park opened its Class 3A championship pursuit with a 69-0 victory over Bennett.

Oakdale, Linganore, Milford Mill and several other highly regarded teams received opening-round byes, setting the stage for more challenging second-round matchups.

In Class 2A, Gwynn Park defeated Fairmont Heights, 78-0, while Century rolled past Owings Mills, 56-20. Class 1A featured another dominant performance as SEED shut out Catoctin, 59-0.

The private-school postseason opened November 13 with the MIAA A and B Conference semifinals. Archbishop Spalding defeated St. Mary's, 28-14, while McDonogh edged Calvert Hall, 31-28, setting up a championship showdown between the Cavaliers and Eagles.

In the B Conference, John Carroll defeated Boys' Latin, 21-7, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel advanced with a 28-14 victory over Severn School.

Below are the opening-round results organized by association and classification. Follow the complete Maryland high school football playoff brackets for updated matchups and results throughout the postseason.

MPSSAA High School Football Playoff Scores

Class 4A

Quince Orchard 72, Richard Montgomery 0

Clarksburg 20, Northwest 14

Churchill 42, Walter Johnson 13

Seneca Valley 35, Gaithersburg 0

Paint Branch 48, Blair 7

Blake 48, Laurel 0

Wise 38, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Suitland 70, Bladensburg 0

Parkdale 47, DuVal 0

Meade 59, Bowie 22

Annapolis 53, North County 0

Dundalk 25, Glen Burnie 0

Opening-round byes included Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Wheaton, Flowers and Broadneck.

Class 4A/3A

Parkville 14, Dulaney 7

Kenwood 36, Digital Harbor 26

Woodlawn 38, Perry Hall 6

Potomac 41, Kennedy 6

Oxon Hill 68, Einstein 0

Whitman 49, Springbrook 0

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech and Sherwood received opening-round byes.

Class 3A

North Hagerstown 48, Northwood 0

New Town 40, Atholton 22

Westminster 49, Centennial 0

Guilford Park 69, Bennett 0

Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 30, Reservoir 7

Stephen Decatur 16, South River 6

St. Charles 38, Chopticon 7

Poly 20, Edgewood 16

Aberdeen 43, Patapsco 0

City College 40, Overlea 0

Oakdale, Linganore, Damascus, Milford Mill, Franklin and Towson were among the teams receiving byes.

Class 2A

Bel Air 43, Lansdowne 0

Manchester Valley 16, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Eastern Tech 43, North Harford 32

Winters Mill 30, C. Milton Wright 13

Northern-Calvert 49, McDonough 6

Westlake 59, La Plata 6

Northeast (Anne Arundel) 20, Thomas Stone 0

Largo 36, North Caroline 14

Frederick Douglass (Upper Marlboro) 37, Parkside 7

Gwynn Park 78, Fairmont Heights 0

Wicomico 30, Crossland 0

Oakland Mills 43, Mount Hebron 6

Glenelg 14, Wilde Lake 7

Howard 46, Long Reach 0

River Hill 63, Poolesville 0

Huntingtown received an opening-round bye.

Class 2A/1A

Century 56, Owings Mills 20

Middletown 21, South Carroll 9

Walkersville 48, Randallstown 6

Williamsport 46, Liberty 30

Rising Sun 19, Fallston 14

Harford Tech 55, North East 0

Hereford 36, Joppatowne 0

Elkton received an opening-round bye.

Class 1A

Allegany 42, Southern Garrett 7

Mountain Ridge 62, Northern Garrett 6

SEED 59, Catoctin 0

Francis Scott Key 39, Pikesville 0

Boonsboro 35, Brunswick 0

Loch Raven 8, Western Tech 6

Fort Hill and Smithsburg received opening-round byes.

MIAA High School Football Playoff Scores

A Conference — Semifinals, November 13

Archbishop Spalding 28, St. Mary's 14

McDonogh 31, Calvert Hall 28

Championship matchup: Archbishop Spalding vs. McDonogh, TBA

B Conference — Semifinals, November 13

John Carroll 21, Boys' Latin 7

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 28, Severn School 14

Championship matchup: John Carroll vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel, TBA

What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?

The MPSSAA regional second round is scheduled for November 12-14, followed by state quarterfinals November 20-21 and state semifinals Thanksgiving weekend.

The six MPSSAA state championship games are scheduled for December 3-5 in Annapolis.

The MIAA A and B Conference championship games are scheduled for November 20.

High School On SI will continue tracking Maryland high school football playoff scores, updated brackets and championship matchups throughout the postseason.