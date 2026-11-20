On Friday night, Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh will face off in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference football championship for the fourth consecutive year, Friday night at Stevenson University. The Cavaliers have beaten the Eagles in all three previous meetings and have won four straight league titles overall.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Preview

Who: Archbishop Spalding vs. McDonogh

When: Friday, Nov. 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stevenson University's Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills, MD

Archbishop Spalding Going for Fifth Straight Title

Archbishop Spalding has won nine consecutive games since dropping their first two games of the season. The Cavaliers are coming off a 28-14 victory over St. Mary's in the MIAA A Semifinals.

Sophomore quarterback Brian Snowden Jr. continues to impress this season, as he and his top target Myles McAfee helped Spalding last Friday. Snowden completed 14 of 17 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, while McAfee hauled in six catches for 169 receiving yards and three scores.

The Cavaliers previously won the previous four MIAA A titles under former head coach Kyle Schmidt. Now, Robert "R.B." Green has a chance to make it five straight for Spalding.

McDonogh Looks to Finally End Spalding's Run

Meanwhile, McDonogh is also on a hot streak by winning three straight. The Eagles narrowly escaped with a 31-28 double-overtime win over Calvert Hall in the MIAA A Semifinals.

McDonogh also has a star sophomore signal-caller in Jackson Herbert, as he and his top target CJ Davis helped the Eagles win last week. Herbert threw for 214 passing yards and four touchdowns, while David had 90 receiving yards and two scores.

McDonogh head coach and school alum Hakeem Sule has been there for the previous three MIAA A title games, but could this actually be the year he helps the Eagles win it all?