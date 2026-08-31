Vote: Who Was Maryland's High School Football Player of the Week for Week 0?

High school football season is now underway in the state of Maryland. While there were less teams than usual, there were still some top performers in Week 0.

Quarterback Justin Merriman led St. Frances Academy, the top team in the state, to victory with two second-half touchdowns, while Terrance Grant Jr. helped DeMatha with three touchdowns against Archbishop Spalding, and Kyree Marshall contributed on the ground for Bullis.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School on SI Maryland Football Player of the Week.

Read all about 10 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Justin Merriman, St. Frances Academy

Merriman, a sophomore quarterback and son of former NFL player Shawne, threw two second-half touchdown passes in St. Frances Academy's thrilling 49-35 victory over DeLand (FL).

Sa'Nir Brooks, St. Frances Academy

In the same game, the senior running back Brooks ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers.

Terrance Grant Jr., DeMatha

Grant, a senior running back and Maryland commit, had 18 carries ,136 net yards and three touchdowns in DeMatha's 35-14 season-opening win over Archbishop Spalding.

Austin Barber, DeMatha

In the same game, the senior wide receiver Barber had a receiving touchdown and returned a punt for another score for the Stags.

Kyree Marshall, Bullis

Marshall, a freshman running back, ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in Bullis' 49-14 blowout victory over Bishop Ireton (VA).

Braden Nyce, Bullis

In the same game, the junior quarterback Nyce went 14 of 21 for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Omari Wilder, Mount St. Joseph

Wilder, a senior running back, had 18 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Mount St. Joseph's 28-21 win over Seton Hall Prep (NJ).

Cyrus Zuah, Mount St. Joseph

In the same game, the junior linebacker Zuah came through on defense with 15 tackles, two TFLs, and one pass breakup for the Gaels.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield

Spencer, a junior quarterback, completed 14 of 27 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns in Loyola Blakefield's 41-34 victory over Scranton Prep (PA).

Jaylen Robinson, Bishop McNamara

Robinson, a senior, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Bishop McNamara's 23-6 win over Abraham Lincoln (PA).

About our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.