Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 12-17)

The Maryland girls flag football regular season is close to wrapping up, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were top performers during the week of Oct. 12-17.

Frederick's Da'Myra Wallace totaled eight touchdowns, Mervo's Jahn Kelly had five touchdowns, and Whitman's Ella Schweighofer rushed for three scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Olivia Keys of Damascus.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace threw for 288 passing yards and six touchdowns, and ran for 90 yards and two scores in Frederick's 49-27 victory over Boonsboro.

Jahn Kelly, Mervo

Kelly completed 12 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 25 yards and a score in Mervo's dominant 54-0 shutout win over National Academy Foundation.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

Schweighofer went 19-of-25 for 204 passing yards, and rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns in Whitman's 26-24 victory over Poolesville.

Ryann Burch, Northern

Burch threw four touchdown passes in Northern's 47-0 win over Patuxent.

Ny'jae Mills, Poly

In three games for Poly, Mills went 29-of-58 for 534 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, ran for 92 yards and three scores, and registered three interceptions, a pass breakup, and three flag pulls on defense.

Melanie Payne, Sherwood

Payne hauled in 13 catches for 127 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense, and recorded six flag pulls and an interception on defense in Sherwood's 45-0 shutout victory over Northwest.

Payton Wallace, Damascus

Wallace went 22-of-28 for 263 passing yards and three touchdowns in Damascus' 26-20 win over Blake. She then 18-of-29 for 148 passing yards and two touchdowns, and even rushed for a score in the Swarmin' Hornets' 41-0 victory over Wootton.

Kaleemah Amusa, Marriotts Ridge

Amusa registered 18 flag pulls and five sacks in Marriotts Ridge's 48-0 win over Mount Hebron. She finished the week with 28 flag pulls and 10 sacks.

Annaelle Dogbe, Walter Johnson

Dogbe had two receptions for 110 yards, seven sacks, 10 flag pulls, and four punt returns for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Walter Johnson's 38-6 victory over Magruder.

Jaylah Green, Patterson

Green went 16-of-25 for 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in Patterson's 31-0 win over Edmondson-Westside.

Gabby Abney, Guilford Park

Abney, a freshman, hauled in five catches for 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Guilford Park's 41-28 victory over Howard.

Eunice Daramola, Wise

Daramola finished with two interceptions in Wise's 19-6 win over Eleanor Roosevelt.