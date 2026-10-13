Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school football talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college participants, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top football performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of SoCal's Football Player of the Week honors.

To see a list of this past week's top performers, be sure to check out the latest edition of Stat Stuffers.

This week’s high school shoutouts on CBS-LA’s @SportsCentralLA.



-Matix Frithsmith, Hart

-Samajay Greer & Champ Brown, Aquinas

-Cleveland Cavs



Plus, a look at the latest Tarek’s Top 10. pic.twitter.com/FehVgYNTd2 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 12, 2026

Congratulations to last week's Football Player of the Week: Shawn Sanders of Paraclete, who did a little bit of everything in the win over St. Paul. He passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 188 yards and two scores and went 7-for-7 on PATs.



Here are the nominations based on performances in Week 7 (Oct. 8-10).

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

WR, Landon Armenta, La Serna

Armenta hauled in 11 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Lancers' win over La Mirada.

RB, Joshua Green, Rubidoux

Green ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a win over La Sierra.

RB, Matix Frithsmith, Hart

Frithsmith was on another planet, rushing for 283 yards and four touchdowns while adding a touchdown reception in the Indians' win over West Ranch.

QB, Chris Fields III, Carson

Fields did a little bit of everything in the Colts' win over Banning, throwing for 160 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 208 yards and three more scores.

QB, Cody Bird, Oaks Christian

Bird accounted for four touchdowns in a double-overtime win over Simi Valley, throwing for 243 yards and two scores while running for two more.

RB, Noel Washington, Notre Dame/SO

Washington ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's win over Loyola.

LB, Ashlee Palmer Jr., Salesian

Palmer recorded eight solo tackles, including a sack, in a win over Bishop Alemany.

DL, Mason Romo, El Modena

Romo recorded four sacks in El Modena's win over Laguna Beach.

K, Devin Dotinga, Sunny Hills

Kickers are people, too! The freshman came through in the clutch for Sunny Hills, drilling a game-winning 34-yard field goal to beat Esperanza.

DB, Vaughn Reinert, Torrance

Reinert had a memorable night for Torrance, returning an interception 95 yards for a touchdown and running for two more scores in a win over El Segundo.