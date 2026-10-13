Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)
The Maryland High School Girls Flag Football regular season is almost over, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 5-11.
Clarksburg's Jhovi Palmer had over 200 all-purpose yards, Sherwood's Melanie Payne had four touchdown catches, and Mervo's Jahn Kelly set a school record with 250 passing yards.
These are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashlyn Lackemeyer of Oakdale, for the third consecutive week.
Read about all 11 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.
Jhovi Palmer, Clarksburg
Palmer hauled in 11 catches for 205 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, while registering a pass breakup and four flag pulls in Clarksburg's 33-13 loss to Damascus.
Melanie Payne, Sherwood
Payne hauled in six catches for 121 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Sherwood's 38-6 victory over Magruder.
Jahn Kelly, Mervo
Kelly set a school record with 250 passing yards while throwing nine completions and three touchdown passes in Mervo's 40-27 loss to Forest Park.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace completed 21 of 36 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Frederick's 27-0 shutout win over Tuscarora.
Nia Nance, Wise
Nance hauled in three catches for 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Wise's 12-6 victory over Parkdale.
Makenna Roberts, Linganore
Roberts hauled in 19 catches for 102 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Linganore's 35-8 win over Frederick.
Mylee Hartman, Boonsboro
Hartman threw for four touchdowns and ran for three scores in Boonsboro's 48-6 blowout victory over South Hagerstown.
Olivia Keys, Damascus
In two games for Damascus, Keys recorded 22 catches for 312 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns, and an interception on defense.
Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge
Baumgartner registered 131 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Marriotts Ridge's dominant 45-0 shutout win over Reservoir.
Ella Schweighofer, Whitman
In two games for Whitman, Schweighofer went 43-of-58 for 394 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns, along with 84 rushing yards and a score.
Julia Owens, Suitland
Owens recorded multiple flag pulls and two interceptions, including a pick-six in Suitland's 40-0 shutout victory over International Largo.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.