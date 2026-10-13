Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

The Maryland High School Girls Flag Football regular season is almost over, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 5-11.

Clarksburg's Jhovi Palmer had over 200 all-purpose yards, Sherwood's Melanie Payne had four touchdown catches, and Mervo's Jahn Kelly set a school record with 250 passing yards.

These are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashlyn Lackemeyer of Oakdale, for the third consecutive week.

Read about all 11 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Jhovi Palmer, Clarksburg

Palmer hauled in 11 catches for 205 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, while registering a pass breakup and four flag pulls in Clarksburg's 33-13 loss to Damascus.

Melanie Payne, Sherwood

Payne hauled in six catches for 121 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Sherwood's 38-6 victory over Magruder.

Jahn Kelly, Mervo

Kelly set a school record with 250 passing yards while throwing nine completions and three touchdown passes in Mervo's 40-27 loss to Forest Park.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace completed 21 of 36 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Frederick's 27-0 shutout win over Tuscarora.

Nia Nance, Wise

Nance hauled in three catches for 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Wise's 12-6 victory over Parkdale.

Makenna Roberts, Linganore

Roberts hauled in 19 catches for 102 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Linganore's 35-8 win over Frederick.

Mylee Hartman, Boonsboro

Hartman threw for four touchdowns and ran for three scores in Boonsboro's 48-6 blowout victory over South Hagerstown.

Olivia Keys, Damascus

In two games for Damascus, Keys recorded 22 catches for 312 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns, and an interception on defense.

Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge

Baumgartner registered 131 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Marriotts Ridge's dominant 45-0 shutout win over Reservoir.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

In two games for Whitman, Schweighofer went 43-of-58 for 394 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns, along with 84 rushing yards and a score.

Julia Owens, Suitland

Owens recorded multiple flag pulls and two interceptions, including a pick-six in Suitland's 40-0 shutout victory over International Largo.