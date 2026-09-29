Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 22-26)

High school girls flag football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers in Week 4.

Lackey's Rayne Key had six rushing touchdowns, Frederick's Rylie Huskey recorded 11 flag pulls, and Sherwood's Ella Crichton had four receiving touchdowns.

These are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashlyn Lackemeyer of Oakdale.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Rayne Key, Lackey

Key stepped up once again with six rushing touchdowns in Lackey's 31-20 victory over Calvert.

Rylie Huskey, Frederick

Huskey led the Cadets' defense with 11 flag pulls along with a pass breakup in Frederick's 28-12 win over Middletown.

Ella Crichton, Sherwood

Crichton, a sophomore, hauled in eight catches for 121 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Sherwood's dominant 44-0 shutout victory over Gaithersburg.

Reagan Johnson-Bey, La Plata

Johnson-Bey, a freshman, hauled in four catches for 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns in La Plata's dominant 41-0 shutout win over Chopticon.

Ashlyn Lackemeyer, Oakdale

Lackemeyer, the reigning Player of the Week, completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 17 yards in Oakdale's 33-0 shutout victory over Williamsport.

Jhena Palmer, Clarksburg

Over two games, Palmer had two passing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, one punt returned for a score, and 500-plus all-purpose yards for Clarksburg.

Jordyn Harriston, Oakland Mills

Harriston had four total touchdowns (rushing, receiving, pick-six, punt return) in Oakland Mills' 46-6 blowout victory over Hammond.

Ny'jae Mills, Poly

Through two games, Mills went 13-of-24 for 203 passing yards and five touchdowns with a 122.05 passer rating for Poly.

Madison Dicks, Long Reach

Dicks had eight carries for 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with two catches for 15 yards, two extra points, an interception, a pass breakup, and a flag pull in Long Reach's 40-0 shutout victory over Mount Hebron.

Treazure Jeffries, Williamsport

Through two games, the freshman Jeffries hauled in 20 catches for 267 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense, and registered 15 flag pulls (including one for a loss), a pass breakup, and a 23-yard pick-six.

Saige Lewis, Randallstown

Lewis, a sophomore, scored three touchdowns, a pick-six, a kick return, a one-point conversion, and a two-point conversion in Randallstown's dominant 68-0 shutout win over Western Tech.

Joy West, Suitland

West, a junior, recorded 405 total yards and three touchdowns in Suitland's thrilling 48-45 victory over Northwestern.