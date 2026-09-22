Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

High school girls flag football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers in Week 3.

Clarksburg's Jhovi Palmer registered 112 all-purpose yards, Frederick's Da'Myra Wallace totaled six touchdowns in one game, and Patterson's Briel Gayle had 10 catches, 100 receiving yards, and three scores in one game.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Katie Leader of Marriotts Ridge

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Jhovi Palmer, Clarksburg

Palmer hauled in four catches for 112 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Clarksburg's 39-12 victory over Quince Orchard.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace completed 13 of 22 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 128 yards and two scores in Frederick's 57-6 blowout win over South Hagerstown. In the process, she set a school record for rushing yards in a single game, surpassing the mark she set last week by 13 yards.

Kimberly Alberto Rubio, Wise

Alberto Rubio, a senior, registered five flag pulls, two flag pulls for loss, a sack, and three QB hurries in Wise's 24-0 shutout victory over Bowie.

Kylie Duehring, La Plata

Duehring went 11-of-19 for 139 passing yards and four touchdowns in La Plata's 39-0 shutout win over Great Mills.

Ashlyn Lackemeyer, Oakdale

Lackemeyer, a senior, went 24-of-40 for 288 passing yards and four touchdowns in Oakdale's 30-12 victory over Middletown.

Briel Gayle, Patterson

Gayle delivered a record-setting performance with 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in one game, helping Patterson beat Green Street Academy 38-2.

Aayana Hammonds, Dundalk

Hammonds finished with five rushing touchdowns and 150 yards of total offense in Dundalk's 48-0 shutout win over Patapsco.

Rayne Key, Lackey

Key, a senior, stepped up under center in two games for wins for Lackey. In the Chargers' 39-8 blowout win over Leonardtown, Key completed nine of 14 passes with three touchdown passes and a rushing score on offense, along two interceptions and one pick-six on defense. Then, in the team's 32-0 shutout victory over Chopticon, she went 9-of-17 with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Peyton Wallace, Damascus

Wallace came through in two games last week In Damascus' 40-0 shutout win over Seneca Valley, she completed 16 of 27 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the Swarmin' Hornets' 19-12 loss to Poolesville, she threw for 173 passing yards and a score.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

Through two games for Whitman, the sophomore Schweighofer went 28-of-46 for 283 passing yards and eight touchdowns, along with 66 rushing yards and three scores.

Madison Dicks, Long Reach

Dicks was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball in Long Reach's 54-7 victory over Centennial. The senior hauled in five catches for 307 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense, and registered five flag pulls, one interception, and one pass break-up.

Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge

Leader, the reigning Player of the Week, threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two scores in Marriotts Ridge's 54-0 shutout win over Atholton.