Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)
High school girls flag football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers in Week 3.
Clarksburg's Jhovi Palmer registered 112 all-purpose yards, Frederick's Da'Myra Wallace totaled six touchdowns in one game, and Patterson's Briel Gayle had 10 catches, 100 receiving yards, and three scores in one game.
Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Katie Leader of Marriotts Ridge
Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.
Jhovi Palmer, Clarksburg
Palmer hauled in four catches for 112 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Clarksburg's 39-12 victory over Quince Orchard.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace completed 13 of 22 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 128 yards and two scores in Frederick's 57-6 blowout win over South Hagerstown. In the process, she set a school record for rushing yards in a single game, surpassing the mark she set last week by 13 yards.
Kimberly Alberto Rubio, Wise
Alberto Rubio, a senior, registered five flag pulls, two flag pulls for loss, a sack, and three QB hurries in Wise's 24-0 shutout victory over Bowie.
Kylie Duehring, La Plata
Duehring went 11-of-19 for 139 passing yards and four touchdowns in La Plata's 39-0 shutout win over Great Mills.
Ashlyn Lackemeyer, Oakdale
Lackemeyer, a senior, went 24-of-40 for 288 passing yards and four touchdowns in Oakdale's 30-12 victory over Middletown.
Briel Gayle, Patterson
Gayle delivered a record-setting performance with 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in one game, helping Patterson beat Green Street Academy 38-2.
Aayana Hammonds, Dundalk
Hammonds finished with five rushing touchdowns and 150 yards of total offense in Dundalk's 48-0 shutout win over Patapsco.
Rayne Key, Lackey
Key, a senior, stepped up under center in two games for wins for Lackey. In the Chargers' 39-8 blowout win over Leonardtown, Key completed nine of 14 passes with three touchdown passes and a rushing score on offense, along two interceptions and one pick-six on defense. Then, in the team's 32-0 shutout victory over Chopticon, she went 9-of-17 with three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Peyton Wallace, Damascus
Wallace came through in two games last week In Damascus' 40-0 shutout win over Seneca Valley, she completed 16 of 27 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the Swarmin' Hornets' 19-12 loss to Poolesville, she threw for 173 passing yards and a score.
Ella Schweighofer, Whitman
Through two games for Whitman, the sophomore Schweighofer went 28-of-46 for 283 passing yards and eight touchdowns, along with 66 rushing yards and three scores.
Madison Dicks, Long Reach
Dicks was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball in Long Reach's 54-7 victory over Centennial. The senior hauled in five catches for 307 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense, and registered five flag pulls, one interception, and one pass break-up.
Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge
Leader, the reigning Player of the Week, threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two scores in Marriotts Ridge's 54-0 shutout win over Atholton.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.