Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)
Concordia Prep enters the Top 25 after knocking off Mount Saint Joseph, while Quince Orchard moves into the Top 5.
With the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference race starting to heat up, Concordia Prep makes its 2026 debut in the High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings.
The No. 20 Saints defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph 13-7 last weekend, becoming the sixth MIAA A Conference team to appear in the Top 25 this season. Concordia gets another major test Friday when it visits four-time defending league champion Archbishop Spalding.
Nationally ranked Saint Frances Academy maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Linganore, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical round out the Top 10.
In addition to Concordia-Spalding, Calvert Hall visits McDonogh in another key MIAA A Conference matchup. There is also a Top 25 public-school showdown as No. 22 Winston Churchill visits No. 5 Quince Orchard, the two-time defending Maryland Class 4A state champion.
Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 |
1. Saint Frances Academy
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Texas), Oct. 2
2. DeMatha Catholic
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 28-12
This week: vs. Mount Zion Prep at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 2
3. Archbishop Spalding
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 32-0
This week: vs. No. 20 Concordia Prep, Oct. 2
4. McDonogh School
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s, 14-10
This week: vs. No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 2
5. Quince Orchard
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 35-0
This week: vs. No. 22 Winston Churchill, Oct. 2
6. Linganore
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 46-6
This week: vs. Frederick, Oct. 2
7. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Malvern Prep (Pa.), 37-6
This week: vs. Saint Mary’s Ryken, Oct. 2
8. Henry A. Wise
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Bowie, 51-0
This week: vs. DuVal, Oct. 2
9. Calvert Hall College
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to Haverford School (Pa.), 31-20
This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 2
10. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Patterson, 48-0
This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 2
11. Bishop McNamara
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 20-6
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), Oct. 3
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 30-0
This week: at Lake Clifton-Eastern, Oct. 2
13. Oakdale
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Damascus, 30-3
This week: at Urbana, Oct. 2
14. Loyola Blakefield
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Bullis School, 25-14
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 3
15. Sherwood
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 14-13
This week: at Clarksburg, Oct. 1
16. Huntingtown
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 10-6
This week: at Patuxent, Oct. 2
17. Milford Mill Academy
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 44-13
This week: vs. Franklin, Oct. 2
18. Broadneck
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 41-0
This week: at Glen Burnie, Oct. 2
19. Saint Mary’s
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 14-10
This week: vs. Mount Saint Joseph at Pascal Field, Oct. 2
20. Concordia Prep
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, 13-7
This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 2
21. North Point
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 2-2 (includes forfeit loss)
Last week: Defeated Patuxent, 19-14
This week: at La Plata, Oct. 2
22. Winston Churchill
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Walt Whitman, 35-14
This week: at No. 5 Quince Orchard, Oct. 2
23. Saint Charles
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 41-0
This week: at Westlake, Oct. 2
24. Guilford Park
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Reservoir, 41-6
This week: at Atholton, Oct. 2
25. Crofton
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Meade, 42-6
This week: at Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Oct. 2
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023