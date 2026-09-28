Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

With the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference race starting to heat up, Concordia Prep makes its 2026 debut in the High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings.

The No. 20 Saints defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph 13-7 last weekend, becoming the sixth MIAA A Conference team to appear in the Top 25 this season. Concordia gets another major test Friday when it visits four-time defending league champion Archbishop Spalding.

Nationally ranked Saint Frances Academy maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Linganore, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical round out the Top 10.

In addition to Concordia-Spalding, Calvert Hall visits McDonogh in another key MIAA A Conference matchup. There is also a Top 25 public-school showdown as No. 22 Winston Churchill visits No. 5 Quince Orchard, the two-time defending Maryland Class 4A state champion.

Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 |

1. Saint Frances Academy

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 4-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Texas), Oct. 2

2. DeMatha Catholic

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 28-12

This week: vs. Mount Zion Prep at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 2

3. Archbishop Spalding

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 32-0

This week: vs. No. 20 Concordia Prep, Oct. 2

4. McDonogh School

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s, 14-10

This week: vs. No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 2

5. Quince Orchard

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 22 Winston Churchill, Oct. 2

6. Linganore

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 46-6

This week: vs. Frederick, Oct. 2

7. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to Malvern Prep (Pa.), 37-6

This week: vs. Saint Mary’s Ryken, Oct. 2

8. Henry A. Wise

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Bowie, 51-0

This week: vs. DuVal, Oct. 2

9. Calvert Hall College

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to Haverford School (Pa.), 31-20

This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 2

10. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Patterson, 48-0

This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 2

11. Bishop McNamara

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 20-6

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), Oct. 3

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 30-0

This week: at Lake Clifton-Eastern, Oct. 2

13. Oakdale

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Damascus, 30-3

This week: at Urbana, Oct. 2

14. Loyola Blakefield

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Bullis School, 25-14

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 3

15. Sherwood

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 14-13

This week: at Clarksburg, Oct. 1

16. Huntingtown

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 10-6

This week: at Patuxent, Oct. 2

17. Milford Mill Academy

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 44-13

This week: vs. Franklin, Oct. 2

18. Broadneck

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 41-0

This week: at Glen Burnie, Oct. 2

19. Saint Mary’s

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 14-10

This week: vs. Mount Saint Joseph at Pascal Field, Oct. 2

20. Concordia Prep

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, 13-7

This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 2

21. North Point

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 2-2 (includes forfeit loss)

Last week: Defeated Patuxent, 19-14

This week: at La Plata, Oct. 2

22. Winston Churchill

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Walt Whitman, 35-14

This week: at No. 5 Quince Orchard, Oct. 2

23. Saint Charles

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 41-0

This week: at Westlake, Oct. 2

24. Guilford Park

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Reservoir, 41-6

This week: at Atholton, Oct. 2

25. Crofton

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Meade, 42-6

This week: at Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Oct. 2