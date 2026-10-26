Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

The Maryland high school football regular season is almost over, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 22-24.

Loyola Blakefield's Carlos Spencer Jr. passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, Oxon Hill's D'eor Ray had 149 receiving yards and three TDs, and Saint James' Joshua Davies rushed for 224 yards and three scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Caleb Smallwood of Magruder.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Carlos Spencer Jr., Loyola Blakefield

Spencer completed 27 of 45 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola Blakefield's 33-25 victory over St. Mary's.

D'eor Ray, Oxon Hill

Ray, a senior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 149 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Oxon Hill's dominant 56-0 shutout win over Bladensburg.

Joshua Davies, Saint James

Davies, a senior running back, had 25 carries for 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Saint James' 34-6 victory over Flint Hill.

Kian Bush, Great Mills

Bush, a senior quarterback, went 22-of-32 for 307 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 42 yards and a score in Great Mills' 37-21 win over Lackey.

Malachi Milburn, St. Mary's Ryken

Milburn had 16 carries for 238 rushing yards and two touchdowns in St. Mary's Ryken's 49-6 blowout victory over Bishop Ireton (VA).

Asaiah Anderson, Mount St. Joseph

Anderson, a senior wide receiver, hauled in two catches for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Mount St. Joseph's 28-14 win over McDonogh.

Dwan Harris Jr., Kent County

Harris, a senior quarterback, went 16-of-19 for 378 passing yards and eight touchdowns in Kent County's 57-40 victory over Colonel Richardson.

Khamarion Imes, Seneca Valley

Imes finished with 300 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions on defense in Seneca Valley's impressive 60-21 win over Blair.

Ryan Drakeford, Quince Orchard

Drakeford, a junior safety, returned a kick for a touchdown, had a rushing score on offense, and stepped up on defense in Quince Orchard's 28-0 shutout victory over Northwest.

Samuel Bamfo, Guilford Park

Bamfo, a junior linebacker, registered nine tackles, five solo stops, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a blocked punt in Guilford Park's 35-0 shutout win over Howard.

Grant Houser, Chopticon

Houser, a senior defensive end, recorded 11 tackles, six solo stops, four tackles for loss, and a sack in Chopticon's 16-14 victory over Leonardtown.

Jack Cummings, Whitman

Cummings, a senior, had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, an interception, two pass breakups, and a fumble returned for a touchdown in Whitman's 27-21 win over Walter Johnson.