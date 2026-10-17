Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 16, 2026

The latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings could be in for another shakeup following a Friday night filled with upsets, close calls and statement victories across the state.

No. 6 Oakdale, coming off its impressive victory over previously unbeaten Linganore, survived another major test, edging Walkersville 25-23 to remain undefeated. No. 17 Broadneck wasn't as fortunate, suffering a stunning 35-7 loss to Old Mill in Anne Arundel County action.

One of the night's biggest surprises came in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, where No. 25 Concordia Prep knocked off No. 9 Calvert Hall, 17-14. No. 4 McDonogh, meanwhile, rebounded from last week's loss to Archbishop Spalding with a commanding 56-19 victory over No. 24 Loyola Blakefield.

In another significant matchup, No. 14 Huntingtown handed No. 19 St. Charles its first loss of the season, 28-16, while No. 7 Wise rolled past Potomac, 51-14. No. 21 Crofton also suffered its first defeat, falling to Severn Run, 22-19.

Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 16, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Maryland Top 25 final scores

No. 4 McDonogh 56, No. 24 Loyola Blakefield 19

No. 5 Quince Orchard vs. Clarksburg, Postponed to Oct. 19

No. 6 Oakdale 25, Walkersville 23

No. 7 Wise 51, Potomac 14

No. 25 Concordia Prep 17, No. 9 Calvert Hall 14

No. 10 Linganore 38, Middletown 24

St. John's College (D.C.) 38, No. 11 Our Lady of Good Counsel 7

No. 14 Huntingtown 28, No. 19 St. Charles 16

Old Mill 35, No. 17 Broadneck 7

No. 22 Mount St. Joseph 42, SEED 20

Severn Run 22, No. 21 Crofton 19

Other Maryland High School Football Scores

Allegany 49, Keyser (W.Va.) 20

Annapolis 42, North County 0

Arundel 26, Severna Park 21

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 20, Blake 19

Century 29, Francis Scott Key 10

Churchill 14, Seneca Valley 13

Damascus 56, Einstein 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 34, Bowie 20

Fort Hill 42, North Hagerstown 6

Frederick 23, Urbana 20

Gaithersburg 21, Richard Montgomery 19

Great Mills 20, Chopticon 7

Gwynn Park 43, Crossland 0

Hampshire (W.Va.) 27, Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) 13

Hewlett Sports Academy 28, Annapolis Area Christian 6

Lackey 43, La Plata 6

Laurel 44, Bladensburg 0

Loudoun Sports Academy (VA) 49, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 14

Meade 26, Glen Burnie 20

Mountain Ridge 40, Northern Garrett 0

North Point 35, Thomas Stone 7

Northwest 20, Walter Johnson 0

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 24, Boys' Latin 0

Paint Branch 16, Whitman 0

Parkside 41, North Caroline 35

Poolesville 37, Watkins Mill 0

Riverdale Baptist 28, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 6

Smithsburg 42, Catoctin 13

South Carroll 50, Brunswick 0

South River 39, Southern 6

St. John's Catholic Prep 24, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (Va.) 18

St. Mary's Ryken 62, Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 27

Tucker County (W.Va.) 20, Southern Garrett 6

Tuscarora 56, Governor Thomas Johnson 28

Westlake 41, McDonough 0

Westminster 42, Manchester Valley 14

Unreported Scores

Northeast at Chesapeake-AA

Surrattsville at Fairmont Heights

Winters Mill at Liberty