Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 16, 2026
The latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings could be in for another shakeup following a Friday night filled with upsets, close calls and statement victories across the state.
No. 6 Oakdale, coming off its impressive victory over previously unbeaten Linganore, survived another major test, edging Walkersville 25-23 to remain undefeated. No. 17 Broadneck wasn't as fortunate, suffering a stunning 35-7 loss to Old Mill in Anne Arundel County action.
One of the night's biggest surprises came in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, where No. 25 Concordia Prep knocked off No. 9 Calvert Hall, 17-14. No. 4 McDonogh, meanwhile, rebounded from last week's loss to Archbishop Spalding with a commanding 56-19 victory over No. 24 Loyola Blakefield.
In another significant matchup, No. 14 Huntingtown handed No. 19 St. Charles its first loss of the season, 28-16, while No. 7 Wise rolled past Potomac, 51-14. No. 21 Crofton also suffered its first defeat, falling to Severn Run, 22-19.
Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 16, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.
Maryland Top 25 final scores
No. 4 McDonogh 56, No. 24 Loyola Blakefield 19
No. 5 Quince Orchard vs. Clarksburg, Postponed to Oct. 19
No. 6 Oakdale 25, Walkersville 23
No. 7 Wise 51, Potomac 14
No. 25 Concordia Prep 17, No. 9 Calvert Hall 14
No. 10 Linganore 38, Middletown 24
St. John's College (D.C.) 38, No. 11 Our Lady of Good Counsel 7
No. 14 Huntingtown 28, No. 19 St. Charles 16
Old Mill 35, No. 17 Broadneck 7
No. 22 Mount St. Joseph 42, SEED 20
Severn Run 22, No. 21 Crofton 19
Other Maryland High School Football Scores
Allegany 49, Keyser (W.Va.) 20
Annapolis 42, North County 0
Arundel 26, Severna Park 21
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 20, Blake 19
Century 29, Francis Scott Key 10
Churchill 14, Seneca Valley 13
Damascus 56, Einstein 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 34, Bowie 20
Fort Hill 42, North Hagerstown 6
Frederick 23, Urbana 20
Gaithersburg 21, Richard Montgomery 19
Great Mills 20, Chopticon 7
Gwynn Park 43, Crossland 0
Hampshire (W.Va.) 27, Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) 13
Hewlett Sports Academy 28, Annapolis Area Christian 6
Lackey 43, La Plata 6
Laurel 44, Bladensburg 0
Loudoun Sports Academy (VA) 49, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 14
Meade 26, Glen Burnie 20
Mountain Ridge 40, Northern Garrett 0
North Point 35, Thomas Stone 7
Northwest 20, Walter Johnson 0
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 24, Boys' Latin 0
Paint Branch 16, Whitman 0
Parkside 41, North Caroline 35
Poolesville 37, Watkins Mill 0
Riverdale Baptist 28, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 6
Smithsburg 42, Catoctin 13
South Carroll 50, Brunswick 0
South River 39, Southern 6
St. John's Catholic Prep 24, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (Va.) 18
St. Mary's Ryken 62, Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 27
Tucker County (W.Va.) 20, Southern Garrett 6
Tuscarora 56, Governor Thomas Johnson 28
Westlake 41, McDonough 0
Westminster 42, Manchester Valley 14
Unreported Scores
Northeast at Chesapeake-AA
Surrattsville at Fairmont Heights
Winters Mill at Liberty
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.