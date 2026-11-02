Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

The Maryland high school football regular season has already wrapped up, which means the playoffs willl soon begin. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 29-31.

Quince Orchard's Ryan Drakeford stepped up in all three facets once again, McDonogh's Jackson Herbert passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and Mount St. Joseph's Asaiah Anderson had 165 yards and three scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jack Cummings of Whitman

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Ryan Drakeford, Quince Orchard

Drakeford had a receiving touchdown, a punt returned for a score, and made big plays on defense in Quince Orchard's dominant 55-0 shutout victory over Gaithersburg.

Jackson Herbert, McDonogh

Herbert completed 23 of 31 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in McDonogh's 45-7 blowout win over Concordia Prep.

Asaiah Anderson, Mount St. Joseph

Anderson had 10 carries, one catch, 165 yards, and three touchdowns in Mount St. Joseph's 63-27 victory over Loyola Blakefield.

Michael Stewart, North Hagerstown

Stewart, a senior running back, had 22 carries for 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns in North Hagerstown's 49-13 blowout win over South Hagerstown.

Hunter Humphries, Churchill

Humphries went 19-of-22 for 204 passing yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a score in Churchill's 28-13 victory over Paint Branch.

Roman Stramanak, Annapolis

Stramanak, a senior linebacker, registered 13 tackles, six solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in Annapolis' 28-0 shutout win over Crofton.

Chase Magnelli, Decatur

Magnelli went 20-of-29 for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns in Decatur's 42-12 victory over Parkside.

Jordan Watts, Northern

Watts, a junior linebacker, recorded 15 tackles, nine solo stops, four tackles for loss, and a sack in Northern's 35-0 shutout win over Leonardtown.

Ezekiel Epps, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Epps, a junior running back, had eight carries for 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 40 yards and a score in Bethesda-Chevy Chase's 49-10 victory over Whitman.

Tyger Williams, C.H. Flowers

Williams, a senior linebacker, registered 13 tackles, 12 solo stops, two tackles for loss, and two sacks in C.H. Flowers' 7-6 win over Suitland.

Dylan Eaton, Franklin

Eaton, a senior running back, had 17 carries for 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Franklin's 27-0 victory over Randallstown.

Tristan Sabb, DeMatha

Sabb threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in DeMatha's 30-14 win over Gonzaga (DC). He also helped the Stags secure a home game in the upcoming WCAC playoffs.