Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Maryland, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 8-10.

Richard Montgomery's Davis Bowen threw for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns, Northern's Kamden Ferguson rushed for 130 yards and four scores, and Huntingtown's Logan Boyle had two touchdown catches and an interception on defense.

Those are just a few nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaxon Archer of Decatur.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Davis Bowen, Richard Montgomery

Bowen, a junior quarterback, completed 18 of 24 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns in Richard Montgomery's 52-27 victory over Wootton.

Kamden Ferguson, Northern

Ferguson, a junior running back, had 21 carries for 130 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Northern's 41-29 win over Patuxent.

Logan Boyle, Huntingtown

Boyle, a junior, hauled in five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and recorded an interception on defense in Huntingtown's dominant 42-0 shutout victory over Chopticon.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield

Spencer stepped up again by going 35-of-54 for 417 passing yards and two touchdowns in Loyola Blakefield's 26-14 win over Concordia Prep.

Davon Trowell Jr., Riverdale Baptist

Trowell, a senior, hauled in two catches for 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Riverdale Baptist's 57-7 blowout victory over Long Island Lutheran (NY).

Cayden McIver, Urbana

McIver, a senior running back, had five carries for 145 rushing yards and two long touchdown runs in Urbana's 38-0 shutout win over Thomas Johnson.

Wilton Cameron, Blake

Cameron, a senior quarterback, went 22-of-26 for 296 passing yards and three touchdowns in Blake's 42-15 blowout victory over Magruder.

James Ward, Archbishop Spalding

Ward, a senior linebacker, registered 11 tackles, six solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Archbishop Spalding's 20-7 win over McDonogh.

Malachi Milburn, St. Mary's Ryken

Milburn, a senior running back, had 12 carries for 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns in St. Mary's Ryken's 41-6 victory over Paul VI (VA).

Jakhai Spano, Old Mill

Spano, a senior edge rusher, registered 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception in Old Mill's 39-17 win over Severna Park.

Tyran Brown, Glen Burnie

Brown, a sophomore wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Glen Burnie's 34-26 victory over Arundel.

Khamarion Imes, Seneca Valley

Imes, a senior who rotates between punter, kick returner, free safety, wide receiver, and running back, had over 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Seneca Valley's 31-28 win over Northwest in the "Battle of Germantown."