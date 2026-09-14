Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Maryland high school football players delivered another collection of standout performances during the week of Sept. 7-12, with quarterbacks and running backs putting up some of the biggest numbers.

Loyola Blakefield quarterback Carlos Spencer threw seven TD passes, Paint Branch running back Alijah Bah rushed for 224 yards and five scores, and Archbishop Spalding quarterback Brian Snowden Jr. accounted for five TDs in a victory over Good Counsel. Several defensive players also produced big performances.

Those are just a few of this week's 12 candidates for the High School On SI Maryland High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Luca Cogliandolo of Good Counsel.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Brian Snowden Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Snowden, a sophomore quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 237 yards and two TDs and rushed for three more scores in Archbishop Spalding's 45-21 win over Good Counsel.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah, a senior running back, rushed 13 times for 224 yards and five TDs in Paint Branch's 59-0 win over Einstein.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield

Spencer completed 24-of-38 passes for 388 yards and seven TDs as Loyola Blakefield defeated Georgetown Prep 53-14.

Dylan Ohm, Oakdale

Ohm, a junior quarterback, completed 6-of-8 passes for four TDs in Oakdale's 42-6 win over Thomas Johnson.

Brandon Rattet, City College

Rattet, a senior running back, rushed for 175 yards and three TDs in City College's 28-12 win over Randallstown.

Les Williams, Wise

Williams, a junior running back, rushed 11 times for 114 yards and four TDs in Wise's 53-6 win over Laurel.

Abi Archibong, Fallston

Archibong rushed 15 times for 142 yards and four TDs in Fallston's 42-6 win over North Harford.

Jaden Glisby, Mount St. Joseph

Glisby, a junior wide receiver, caught six passes for 150 yards and a TD in Mount St. Joseph's 31-20 win over Lawrence (N.J.).

Arnell Bland, St. Charles

Bland, a junior defensive lineman, recorded 10 tackles, including six solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in St. Charles' 20-10 win over Northern.

Marcus Turpin, Gilman

Turpin, a senior wide receiver and Northwestern commit, caught six passes for 106 yards and a TD in Gilman's 29-0 win over Peddie (N.J.).

Brogan Johnson, Urbana

Johnson, a senior linebacker, recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in Urbana's 31-21 win over Westminster.

Tommy McHugh, Churchill

McHugh, a junior linebacker, recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in Churchill's 28-13 win over Northwest.

Maryland High School Football Player of the Week Voting

Which performance impressed you most? Cast your vote for the High School On SI Maryland High School Football Player of the Week below.