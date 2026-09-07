Vote: Who Was Maryland's High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

High school football season is now underway in the state of Maryland, and even more so with all the public schools participating in Week 1.

Churchill's Hunter Humphries passed for 232 yards in a comeback win, Bullis' Cameron Homer returned two kicks for touchdowns, and Riverdale Baptist's Khalil Garvin registered five sacks on defense.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Robinson of Bishop McNamara.

Hunter Humphries, Churchill

Humphries, a senior quarterback, went 18-of-29 for 232 passing yards and two touchdowns to help Churchill come from behind in a 20-19 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Cameron Homer, Bullis

Homer, a senior, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in Bullis' 29-23 win over Gilman.

Khalil Garvin, Riverdale Baptist

Garvin, a senior defensive lineman, finished with five sacks and five tackles (all TFLs) in Riverdale Baptist's 54-6 blowout victory over North East.

Eric Odina, Northwest

Odina, a senior quarterback, used his legs for 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while passing for 102 yards in Northwest's 29-14 win over Blake.

Luca Cogliandolo, Good Counsel

Cogliandolo, a junior quarterback, made his first career start for the Falcons and went 13-of-16 for 260 yards and four touchdowns in Good Counsel's 41-39 victory over Bergen Catholic (NJ).

Corey Smith Jr., Good Counsel

In the same game, the junior wide receiver Smith hauled in five catches for 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons.

Kylin Holmes, Dunbar

Holmes, a junior, finished with four touchdowns, an interception, three tackles, a pass break-up, and 45 rushing yards in Dunbar's 42-7 win over Milford Mill Academy.

Lucas Copeland, Blair

Copeland, a senior running back, had 10 carries for 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Blair's 39-21 victory over Wheaton.

Jack Sabol, John Carroll

Sabol, a senior quarterback, went 10-of-13 for 238 passing yards and four touchdowns in John Carroll's 56-14 win over Annapolis Area Christian.

Jayden Sellman, Sherwood

Sellman, a sophomore, returned two punts for touchdowns in Sherwood's 57-0 shutout victory over Magruder.

Abi Archibong, Fallston

Archibong, a sophomore running back, went off for 364 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries in Fallston's 49-16 blowout win over C. Milton Wright.

Jayden Payouway, Hammond

Hammond, a senior defensive end, registered 11 tackles (10 solo) and four TFLs in Hammond's dominant 60-12 victory over Centennial.