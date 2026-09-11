3 New England High School Football Performances That Got Our Attention This Week

While high school football has been underway around the country for nearly three weeks, the season is just getting started across much of New England.

Teams throughout the region took the field Thursday night, producing several impressive performances as Connecticut and Massachusetts opened their seasons and Vermont moved into Week 2.

There were dominant defensive efforts, huge individual performances and one remarkable late comeback.

Here are three New England high school football teams that got our attention this week.

Law High School, Connecticut

Law opened its season in impressive fashion Thursday night, rolling to a 36-0 victory over Hamden.

The Milford school went 8-3 last season before losing in the first round of the Connecticut state playoffs and entered 2026 looking to take another step forward.

Law's defense dominated Hamden, particularly in the third quarter, when it forced three turnovers.

Senior quarterback Matthew Witteman delivered the biggest individual performance for Law. The 6-foot-1 quarterback was responsible for all five of his team's touchdowns, throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more.

Witteman started the game with three incompletions but quickly settled in. One of his biggest plays came when he connected with Hunter Kendierzski for a 52-yard touchdown.

Law will play its home opener next week against Northwest Catholic with a chance to build on its dominant opening-night performance.

Danvers High School, Massachusetts

Danvers also opened its season with a shutout, defeating Concord-Carlisle 16-0 on Thursday night behind an outstanding defensive performance and a dominant rushing attack.

The most impressive statistic: Danvers did not allow Concord-Carlisle to record a first down.

The Falcons also had three players rush for more than 100 yards.

Evan Kaciqi led the way with 214 yards and a touchdown, while Zach Fultz rushed for 121 yards and a score. Captain Jack Houston added 106 yards.

Altogether, the trio accounted for 441 rushing yards as Danvers controlled the game on the ground.

The Falcons will visit Melrose next week looking to build on their impressive season-opening performance.

Burlington/South Burlington, Vermont

Vermont was already into Week 2, but Burlington/South Burlington's dramatic comeback against Bellows Free Academy was too impressive to leave off the list.

The SeaWolves trailed by 11 points late in the game before senior Shamus Leggett returned a kickoff for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to five with less than three minutes remaining.

Burlington/South Burlington then recovered an onside kick to give itself an opportunity to complete the comeback.

The SeaWolves eventually faced fourth down, but backup quarterback Guthrie Safran kept their hopes alive by throwing into heavy coverage. Receiver Colton Bramhall came down with the ball for the go-ahead touchdown.

Burlington/South Burlington's defense then produced its third fourth-down stop of the game to secure the victory and improve to 2-0.

It was a dramatically different path than the ones taken by Law and Danvers, but all three teams emerged from Thursday night having made an early-season statement.