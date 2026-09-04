Vote: Who Is the Best Returning Massachusetts High School Defensive Player in 2026?

The 2026 Massachusetts high school football season features an impressive collection of defensive talent across the MIAA and the state's New England prep programs.

High School On SI has selected 20 of the state's top returning defensive players. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the best defensive player in Massachusetts entering the 2026 season.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 15.

Jackson Tucker, Catholic Memorial

Tucker is a three-star defensive back for Catholic Memorial. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior is a high-IQ cornerback with strong instincts. He minimizes separation and has a great feel for the game.

Doyle Delano, Swampscott

Delano has experience as an edge rusher and linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender totaled 39 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season.

Khyren Jones, Williston Northampton

Jones has the measurements of an elite player. He stands 6-foot-5 at just 16 years old with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Last season, as primarily a tight end, he was an exceptional blocker, which should translate to his defensive game.

Nick Rotondo, Bridgewater Raynham

Rotondo recently committed to Yale after receiving over 15 Division I offers. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker/edge is quick off the line and always makes first contact. He is extremely physical and had a pick-six last season.

Alex Turrisi, Williston Northampton

Turrisi joins the Williston Northampton defense after transferring from St. John's Prep. He recorded 80 tackles last season, including 15 for loss, along with three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Vinny Graziani, St. John's Prep

Graziani anchors St. John's Prep defense. He stands at a towering 6-foot-5 and has great navigation when tracking down quarterbacks.

Tyandre Monteiro-Cooper, Weymouth

Monteiro-Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher, recently committed to Stonehill after receiving five Division I offers. He has a 6-foot-9 wingspan and a quick first step off the line.

Liam Eder-Linell, Lawrence Academy

The junior from Lawrence Academy has officially received his first Division I offer. In just six and a half games last season, he had 47 tackles and two sacks, as well as 2 forced fumbles as a linebacker.

Reidar Davies, St. Sebastian's

Davies lines up at cornerback as well as wide receiver. He is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and has five Division I offers as just a sophomore. He is extremely quick and has impressive decision-making.

Nate Pichardo, Noble & Greenough

Pichardo, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, recorded four interceptions last season. His experience on offense also gives him extensive experience tracking the ball in coverage.

Hunter Alex, Williston Northampton

Alex is another new addition to Williston's defense, coming from South Carolina. The Holy Cross commit is both a great pass rusher and a player to have as a defensive back. He had multiple interceptions last season, including a pick-six.

Rohan Richards, St. Mark's

Despite missing three games, the 5-foot-10 linebacker posted some great stats in his sophomore year for St. Mark's. In six games, Richards had 70 tackles, 13 of which were solo. He had 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback pressures as well.

Mikey Landers, Tabor Academy

Landers is a three-star linebacker and defensive back who is committed to Boston College. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound junior displayed great comfort in 1-on-1 situations, with an instinct to break up passes.

Joe Fitzgerald, Catholic Memorial

As a sophomore last season, Fitzgerald played primarily linebacker. The 6-foot athlete showed great ability to jump gaps as well as to track down scrambling quarterbacks. He is committed to Boston College.

Liam Conlon, Tabor Academy

Conlon, a four-star linebacker, enters his junior season at Tabor Academy. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound linebacker is ranked No. 11 in the country at his position. He has accumulated 17 Power 4 offers.

Osiris Niven, Milton Academy

Niven plays primarily as an edge rusher. He is quick to the body at 6-foot-2 235 pounds, often giving him an advantage off the snap. He has seven Division 1 offers as a rising junior.

Owen Muldoon, Springfield Central

Despite entering his sophomore season this year, Muldoon has shown great potential as a linebacker. He is widely regarded as the best Class of 2029 linebacker in New England and already has two Division I offers.

Michael Harden, Xaverian Brothers

Harden is yet another Boston College commit and is ranked as a three-star linebacker. He had 54 total tackles, five sacks, and seven tackles for loss. The 6-foot-2 athlete anchors the defense of the defending three-time state champions.

Andrew Knapp, Buckingham Browne & Nichols

Knapp has three Division I offers as he enters his senior season. He has an impressive 6-foot-6 wingspan and was named to the NEPSAC Class B First Team. He had 53 total tackles and four sacks in his junior season.

Max Hoag, Melrose

Hoag is a rising junior who has received one Division 1 offer thus far. The 6-foot-2 215 pound linebacker is quick on his feet and extremely physical.