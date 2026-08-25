3 Takeaways From Xaverian Brothers' First Football Practice: Champs Aren't Satisfied

Xaverian Brothers High School opened preseason practice this week along with football programs across Massachusetts. If Day 1 was any indication, the three-time defending Division 1 state champions aren't satisfied with what they've already accomplished.

The Hawks are chasing a fourth consecutive championship, but coach Al Fornaro and senior quarterback Will Wood made clear at the opening practice that their focus isn't on December. It's on what comes next.

Fornaro's message was simple: Don't get ahead of yourselves. The Hawks may have championship expectations, but their immediate focus is preparing for the season opener against Bishop Feehan.

1. Xaverian Isn't Looking Ahead

"Right now the only thing on our mind is beating Bishop Feehan," coach Fornaro said.

Xaverian opens its season Sept. 11 against Bishop Feehan.

"It's one play at a time, one series, one quarter, one game," Fornaro added. "Everything else is fine. If our 11 guys on offense, on defense, on special teams go out and perform as best they can, I'm good with that. The scoreboard is for the fans. Yeah, we like to win. Everybody in the world likes to win. But that is not even on our radar, what happens in December. Right now we're just focused on 9-11."

That approach has served Xaverian well during its run of three consecutive state championships.

That standard extends from the practice field to the weight room and has helped Xaverian develop a steady stream of college football talent. This season, the Hawks are led by one of the state's most highly regarded players in Wood.

2. Will Wood Wants One More

Wood enters his senior season as Xaverian's starting quarterback and a four-star Penn State commit. On Day 1, Wood was under center, taking snaps and running through plays with the rest of his offense.

Wood's intensity was evident throughout the opening practice, but his comments afterward echoed Fornaro's emphasis on keeping the Hawks' focus narrow.

"Most important, we've had success because we don't worry about results down the line. People think that's just a BS answer, but it's real," Wood said.

"When we are able to focus on what's happening today, how we can be better today, I think that's what we're most worried about."

That combination of experience, talent and attention to detail was evident throughout the opening practice — and helps explain why Xaverian enters 2026 as the team everyone else is chasing.

3. Xaverian Is the Team to Beat

Three consecutive Division 1 championships make Xaverian the obvious measuring stick entering 2026. The Hawks have positions to fill and new faces stepping into larger roles, but they also return Wood at quarterback and the expectations that come with their recent success.

Xaverian has the star power at quarterback, but its pursuit of a fourth straight championship will depend on how quickly the new starters around Wood settle into their roles. The first practice offered only an initial look, but nothing about the Hawks suggested they're ready to surrender their place atop Massachusetts Division 1.