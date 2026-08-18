Vote: Who Is the Best Returning Massachusetts High School Quarterback in 2026?

Massachusetts high school football returns in 2026 with an impressive collection of quarterbacks leading teams across the Bay State and New England prep ranks.

The group includes Ohio State commit Christopher Vargas Jr. of St. John's Prep, Penn State commit Will Wood of Xaverian Brothers and Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque of Tabor Academy, along with several prolific underclassmen.

High School On SI has selected 15 of the top returning quarterbacks in Massachusetts. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the best entering the 2026 season.

Voting concludes Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Christopher Vargas Jr., St. John's Prep

As a sophomore at St. John's Prep, Vargas threw for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns while becoming the first five-star quarterback recruit in Massachusetts. He recently committed to Ohio State.

Peter Bourque, Tabor Academy

Bourque, a four-star prospect committed to Virginia Tech, led Tabor Academy to a perfect 9-0 record last season while throwing for more than 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 688 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Will Wood, Xaverian Brothers

Wood, a four-star Penn State commit, totaled more than 2,800 yards and 42 touchdowns last season while throwing just one interception for Xaverian Brothers.

Westin McNeilly, Belmont Hill

McNeilly, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback, already owns several Belmont Hill records. He is the program's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes after throwing for 1,950 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Aiden Purdy, Westfield

In nine games for Westfield, the sophomore quarterback threw for 1,898 passing yards, had 20 passing touchdowns, and three rushing. He averaged 211 passing yards per game.

Hudson Garrity, Milton Academy

Garrity hasn't even begun his freshman season, but he already owns Milton Academy's single-season records for passing yards, touchdown passes and total yards. As an eighth-grader, he threw for more than 2,300 yards and 41 touchdowns while helping Milton to an undefeated regular season.

Rory Funke, Dexter Southfield

Funke is a three-star, two-sport athlete who excels in football and baseball. The left-hander enters his junior season at Dexter Southfield after rushing for more than 600 yards as a sophomore.

Jack Luccarelli, Norwell

Luccarelli is a two-time Sullivan League MVP, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and is coming off a trip to the Division 6 state championship. In his junior season, he threw for 835 yards and six touchdowns, but rushed for over 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Jayden Campbell, Lawrence Academy

Campbell completed 72 percent of his passes last season for Lawrence Academy. he totaled over 1,700 passing yards as a 6-foot 180 quarterback.

Brad Perry, St. Johns Shrewsbury

Perry threw for 1,820 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore in the Catholic Conference. The 6-foot, 180-pound quarterback is also a standout baseball player.

Caden Smith, Central Catholic

Bentley commit Smith is a two-time MVC Offensive Player of the Year who threw for 1,214 yards and rushed for 1,120 more last season against some of New England's toughest competition.

Will Harrison, Tewksbury

Harrison earned first-team all-conference honors as a sophomore after completing 74% of his passes for 1,858 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 405 rushing yards and eight scores.

Jonathan Bloise, Malden Catholic

Bloise threw for 870 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore while starting all nine games for Malden Catholic.

Landon Husereau, Philips Academy

Husereau arrives at Phillips Academy from Westerly (R.I.), where he became the program's career leader with 90 touchdown passes. A Division II state champion, he threw for 2,829 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

Andrew Kiricoples, Peabody

Kiricoples led the North Shore in passing yards and touchdowns as a sophomore, throwing for more than 2,300 yards and 26 scores. He also rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.