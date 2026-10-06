Tabor Academy Takes Its Loaded Roster Across the Country to Face 4-1 Oak Ridge

Tabor Academy is taking one of New England's deepest high school football rosters across the country.

The Sea Wolves (2-1), a Massachusetts prep power led by four-star quarterback and Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque, will travel to El Dorado Hills, California to face Oak Ridge (4-1), Friday night. The trip gives Tabor a rare test against a West Coast program after a season that opened with a surprising loss.

The contest will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Tabor Has Rebounded Since a Week 1 Upset

Tabor entered the season regarded as the No. 1 team in the region. That changed in Week 1, when Williston Northampton beat the Sea Wolves.

Tabor responded the way most expected. The Sea Wolves won their next two games, against Governor's Academy and Milton Academy, and much of what has worked in those three games should carry over to California.

Peter Bourque Has Plenty of Weapons at Receiver

Tabor's roster includes double-digit Division I commits, and its biggest strength is depth. The Sea Wolves have standouts at nearly every position.

Bourque entered the season with plenty of attention on him, and his start has been uneven. He has thrown four interceptions in three games, in part because Tabor has spread the ball around to an elite group of receivers.

When Bourque has been on target, those receivers have delivered. His top three targets are Kaiden Drinkwater, Xander Odenyo and Mahkai Phillip, who all bring speed, awareness and reliable hands. Few high school teams can match that receiving corps.

Anthony DiGiantommaso Has Emerged in the Backfield

Tabor's starting running back job was open entering the season, and Anthony DiGiantommaso claimed it. He has quickly become one of the Sea Wolves' go-to players, producing as a runner and as a checkdown target out of the backfield.

When the offense needs a spark, Tabor can also turn to Quinn Vanneste. The Temple commit has scored multiple touchdowns of 30 yards or more this season and gives the Sea Wolves a dynamic second option in the backfield.

Brady Scott Anchors a Secondary Loaded With Top Recruits

Tabor's defense may be even better than its offense. The defensive line has been impressive, but the secondary is what sets the Sea Wolves apart.

Free safety Brady Scott, an Indiana commit, is one of the nation's best at his position. An exceptional athlete, Scott reads coverages like a professional and anchors the defense.

Cornerback Grayden Reid transferred to Tabor from Kentucky this offseason. The speedy defender isn't afraid to deliver a big hit, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 player in Massachusetts' 2028 class.

Tabor has four more of the state's top 10 players in that class, and three of them play defense: Mikey Landers, Simon Nuamah and Liam Conlon. That depth gives the Sea Wolves a strong case for having one of the best defenses in the country.

Oak Ridge Presents a Different Kind of Test

Massachusetts teams have already handled out-of-state visitors this fall. Earlier this season, Catholic Memorial convincingly beat Viera High School of Florida in Massachusetts.

Tabor's challenge is different. The Sea Wolves will be the visitors, playing in an unfamiliar environment against a West Coast opponent they have not seen before. Oak Ridge is 4-1 and will be eager to show one of New England's most talented teams what West Coast football looks like.