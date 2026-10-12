Vote: Who Was the Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5- Oct. 10)

Massachusetts high school football kicked off across the state with several notable performances in Week 1, including six-TD games, a a record-setting running back, and two-way players who went above and beyond in Week 4.

High School On SI has selected 10 of the top performances from the opening week. Read about each candidate below, then make your pick for the best Week 4 performance in Massachusetts high school football.

Ethan O'Connell, King Philip

O'Connell had a big day for King Philip as they got back over .500. The freshmen rushed for three touchdowns on 20 carries for 99 yards in the 26-14 win over North Attleboro, making it three straight for the Warriors.

Zacchaeus Collins, St. John's Shrewsbury

In a highly anticipated matchup between St. John's Shrewsbury and Xaverian, it was the senior receiver who was the difference maker. While Collins quarterback Brad Perry threw five touchdowns, Collins caught three of them in the 42-22 win over the defending champions.

Xander Odenyo, Tabor Academy

Odenyo and Tabor traveled to California to take on Oak Ridge. Odenyo caught what was the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Peter Bourque on a masterful trick play, giving them the 20-17 victory.

Colin Bubonovich, Natick

Bubonovich balled out in Natick's dominant win over Newton North. The senior athlete caught three touchdowns in Natick's 37-14 victory, extending Natick's win streak against Newton North to 23 years.

Thomas Anderson, Wachusett

Wachsuett had a tough matchup in Week 5 against Walpole, however, quarterback Thomas Anderson stepped up to the challenge. Anderson threw for four touchdowns and 273 yards in the 31-21 victory.

Grayson Foley, Scituate

Week 5 meant something special to Foley, as he became Scituate's all-time leading rusher in yards since Herb Devine became coach in 2008. He rushed for 198 yards and five touchdowns in Scituate's 41-6 victory.

Owen DeSalvo, Buckingham Browne & Nichols

In Buckingham Browne & Nichols 39-7 victory over Lawrence Academy, Desalvo showed why he is a three-star recruit. The junior started the gam with a 70-yard kickoff return touchdown and added two interceptions as well.

Riley Selvais, St. John's Prep

Although St. John's Prep's starters played just the first half, it didn't stop Selvais from having a great game. In their win over Boston College High, Selvais caught six passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Coleman Keuchkarian-McKeen, Watertown

Keuchkarian-McKeen has been the signal caller for the 5-0 Watertown Raiders, and he has done a fantastic job. In their 54-0 win over Wakefield, Keuchkarian-McKeen threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two.

Hudson Garrity, Milton Academy

Coming into this season, all eyes were on freshman quarterback Hudson Garrity. In their third game of the season, Garrity threw for 190 yards and two touchdown passes against one of New Hampshire's top defenses, St. Paul's, en route to a 21-0 victory.