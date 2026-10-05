Vote: Who Was the Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 29.- Oct. 3)

Massachusetts high school football kicked off across the state with several notable performances in Week 1, including six-TD games, a game-winning field goal as time expired, and two-way players who went above and beyond in Week 4.

High School On SI has selected 10 of the top performances from the opening week. Read about each candidate below, then make your pick for the best Week 4 performance in Massachusetts high school football.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Aidan Moran of Catholic Memorial.

Voting ends on Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Caden Smith, Central Catholic

Caden Smith is the quarterback for the Central Catholic Raiders and had the game of his life against Xaverian Brothers. In the Raiders' 52-51 victory over the reigning three-time state champions, Smith threw for 245 yards, added 162 on the ground, and threw for 6 touchdowns.

Michael Salemi, St. John's Prep

In a historic 60-35 victory for St. John's Prep, it was Michael Salemi who got the job done for the Eagles. The sophomore had four total touchdowns and 372 yards of offense in the Eagles' highest-scoring game ever.

Jack Luccarelli, Norwell

The senior quarterback and reigning South Shore MVP had yet another dominant performance, this time in a 41-14 win over Abington. He did most of his work on the ground, finishing with 144 rushing yards and three scores.

Jaesean Atkins, Bartlett

Jaesean Atkins found the end zone half a dozen times for Bartlett in their victory over North. His six-touchdown performance was highlighted by his 78-yard kickoff return. He also threw for a two-point conversion in the 40-8 win.

Ethan Hatch, Buckingham Browne & Nichols

BB&N faced off against one of Connecticut's toughest teams, Avon Old Farms. The Knights shockingly defeated the Winged Beavers, all backed by Ethan Hatch's four-touchdown game.

Dharyus Sisay, St. Mark's School

Sisay was elite in St. Mark's win over Rivers. The junior had two touchdowns in the 40-22 win, one of them being a kick return and one on a 30-yard reception. He totaled 180 yards and had an interception and a forced fumble.

Cole Russell, Westfield

Despite a loss against the talented Springfield Central team, Russell showed what an elite receiver he is. He had an impressive eight receptions for 120 yards as well as a 50+ yard touchdown.

Xavier Baker, Bishop Feehan

Bishop Feehan was in need of a bounce-back game after being held to negative ten yards last week, and that's exactly what they got. Baker was a huge part in their 28-7 win over BC High, with 23 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus DeJesus, Andover

DeJesus made an appearance last week, and he did again this week. This time, he rushed for over 200 yards in Andover's win against Methuen and scored three more rushing touchdowns in the win.

Jacob Burke, Nashoba

Burke was the MVP of Nashoba's 35-30 victory against Tantasqua. The athlete scored four times for the Wolves.