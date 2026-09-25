Xaverian Brothers vs. Springfield Central: Players to Watch, Matchup Breakdown

Two of Massachusetts' most talented high school football programs meet Friday night when Xaverian Brothers visits Springfield Central.

Xaverian enters 2-0 after a 53-6 victory over Everett and is pursuing a fourth consecutive Division 1 state championship.

Springfield Central is 1-1 after rebounding from a season-opening loss to St. John's Prep with a 34-14 victory over North Attleboro.

The matchup will feature several major college recruits, including Xaverian quarterback and Penn State commit Will Wood and Springfield Central running back and Notre Dame commit Isaiah Rogers.

One of the biggest questions entering Friday night, however, will be who starts at quarterback for Springfield Central after Jareth Staine was injured against North Attleboro.

Here's a closer look at some of the players who could determine Friday's matchup.

Will Wood Leads Xaverian's Offense

Everything starts with Wood for Xaverian.

The Penn State commit has thrown 11 touchdown passes through the Hawks' first two games and enters Friday looking to continue an accomplished high school career that already includes three consecutive Division 1 championships.

Wood also has plenty of weapons around him.

Tight end Richie Edgehill has developed into one of his reliable targets, while Rocco Sestito gives the Hawks another option as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Sestito is coming off a two-touchdown performance and produced more than 1,000 yards last season.

Jackson Holmes also scored twice last week and contributes on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback.

That depth has helped Xaverian start 2-0 as it pursues another championship.

Springfield Central Faces a Quarterback Question

The most important personnel question for Springfield Central involves Staine.

The Golden Eagles' quarterback left last week's victory over North Attleboro with an injury, forcing sophomore Jahir Charles into the game.

Charles responded.

The sophomore connected on two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards, demonstrating Springfield Central still has big-play potential if Staine is unable to play Friday.

Missoni Brown was on the receiving end of those touchdown passes.

Brown is in his first season at Springfield Central after playing at Windsor High School in Connecticut, where he led the state in receiving yards last season.

His ability to stretch the field could test a Xaverian defense that has helped the Hawks open the season with consecutive victories.

Isaiah Rogers Gives Springfield Central a Major Weapon

Regardless of who plays quarterback, Springfield Central can lean on one of the nation's more highly recruited running backs.

Notre Dame commit Isaiah Rogers rushed for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns on 126 carries last season, according to 247Sports. He also caught 37 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

His production as both a runner and receiver gives the Golden Eagles multiple ways to get him involved.

For Xaverian, containing Rogers will be one of the most important defensive assignments of the night.

McCoy Richardson Will Try to Pressure Wood

Springfield Central also has a major college prospect on its defensive front.

McCoy Richardson, a Wake Forest commit, gives the Golden Eagles a 6-foot-3 presence along the defensive line.

His ability to disrupt Xaverian's passing game could be particularly important against Wood and an offense that has produced 11 touchdown passes through two games.

Springfield Central can't afford to allow Wood enough time to consistently find Edgehill, Sestito and Holmes downfield.

Xaverian's Depth Faces Springfield Central's Playmakers

Friday's matchup offers an early-season test for both teams.

Xaverian has the experience of a program that has won three consecutive Division 1 championships, an established quarterback in Wood and multiple offensive weapons around him.

Springfield Central counters with high-end talent of its own, led by Rogers, Richardson and Brown.

The Golden Eagles' quarterback situation could be one of the game's biggest variables. If Staine can't play, Charles will be asked to build on an impressive relief appearance against one of Massachusetts' top programs.

For Xaverian, Friday represents another test in its pursuit of a fourth consecutive championship.

For Springfield Central, it's an opportunity to hand the defending champions their first loss and add a significant early-season victory after bouncing back from its opening-week defeat.

Xaverian Brothers (2-0) at Springfield Central (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Where: Springfield Central High School