10 Must-See New England High School Football Games in Week 3

High school football is hitting its stride across New England, even if the region's different schedules mean teams aren't all at the same point in their seasons.

Some programs are already three games into the schedule. Others have played once. A few New England prep schools are just getting started.

That makes Week 3 unusual, but it doesn't diminish the quality of the matchups.

From Xaverian Brothers' visit to Springfield Central in Massachusetts to a quarterback showcase between Avon Old Farms and Brunswick in Connecticut, this weekend features established powers, Division I recruits and several teams facing important early-season tests.

Here are 10 New England high school football games to watch.

Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) at Springfield Central (Mass.)

Xaverian has opened 2-0 behind Penn State quarterback commit Will Wood, who threw five touchdown passes last week and has 11 through the Hawks' first two games.

Springfield Central enters 1-1 after responding to a season-opening loss with a victory over North Attleboro despite starting quarterback Jareth Staine leaving the game with an injury.

Xaverian's explosive offense against Springfield Central's talented roster makes this one of Massachusetts' most intriguing games of the weekend.

Player to watch: Will Wood, Xaverian Brothers

Central Catholic (Mass.) at Bishop Hendricken (R.I.)

Central Catholic looks to rebound after a 21-17 loss to St. John's Prep.

Quarterback Caden Smith remains one of the Raiders' key offensive players, while versatile Drew O'Keefe has contributed from several positions.

Bishop Hendricken has opened 1-2, but the perennial Rhode Island contender presents another difficult test. Jaziah Mazzulla has made an impact on both sides of the football for the Hawks.

Player to watch: Jaziah Mazzulla, Bishop Hendricken

Avon Old Farms (Conn.) at Brunswick (Conn.)

Two talented quarterbacks headline this matchup.

Avon Old Farms opened its season by routing Kent 48-7 behind James Madison commit Matthew Baer. Brunswick was equally impressive in its opener, beating Salisbury 43-13 with Boston College commit Ben Rolapp leading the offense.

With Baer and Rolapp on opposite sidelines, this matchup offers an early look at two of New England's most accomplished quarterbacks.

Players to watch: Matthew Baer, Avon Old Farms; Ben Rolapp, Brunswick

Bishop Guertin (N.H.) at Merrimack (N.H.)

Bishop Guertin has raced to a 3-0 start behind quarterback Nate Bowen.

Bowen has completed 47 of 61 passes for 903 yards and 14 touchdowns through three games, giving Merrimack's defense a significant challenge.

Merrimack has its own productive quarterback in Maverick Torres, setting up a matchup in which both offenses will be worth watching.

Player to watch: Nate Bowen, Bishop Guertin

Tabor Academy (Mass.) at Governor's Academy (Mass.)

Tabor enters this matchup needing a response.

The Sea Wolves opened their season with a 23-14 loss to Williston Northampton after surrendering a 14-0 lead and being shut out in the second half.

Virginia Tech commit Peter Bourque leads a talented Tabor offense that will try to get back on track against a Governor's Academy team making its season debut.

For Tabor, the question is how quickly the Sea Wolves can respond to a disappointing opener.

Player to watch: Peter Bourque, Tabor Academy

Bridgewater-Raynham (Mass.) at Marshfield (Mass.)

Bridgewater-Raynham responded to a season-opening loss with a 27-0 shutout of Plymouth South.

Yale commit Nick Rotondo made one of the game's biggest plays, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

Marshfield is also trying to respond after falling to Mansfield in Week 2. Senior quarterback Nate Rollinson leads the Rams into a matchup between two teams looking to establish some early-season momentum.

Player to watch: Nick Rotondo, Bridgewater-Raynham

Phillips Exeter (N.H.) at Cheshire Academy (Conn.)

Both teams enter looking for their first victory.

Phillips Exeter opened with a 14-7 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall, while Cheshire Academy fell to Taft in its opener.

One of the most interesting individual matchups could come when Exeter quarterback Jackson Failla encounters Cheshire linebacker Vince Reno. Failla is a three-star quarterback prospect, while Reno is one of New England's notable linebackers.

Matchup to watch: Jackson Failla vs. Vince Reno

St. Johnsbury Academy (Vt.) at Champlain Valley Union (Vt.)

This matchup brings together two of Vermont's top teams.

St. Johnsbury Academy enters 3-0 behind versatile Maddox McFarland, while Champlain Valley Union is 2-1 after suffering its first loss against Middlebury.

With both teams expected to factor prominently in Vermont's postseason picture, this matchup should provide an early indication of where they stand against high-level competition.

Player to watch: Maddox McFarland, St. Johnsbury Academy

Milton Academy (Mass.) at St. Sebastian's (Mass.)

Milton Academy opened its season with a 21-13 victory over Worcester Academy and now faces a St. Sebastian's team making its season debut.

Milton's reworked roster passed its first test, but playing St. Sebastian's provides another early measuring point.

Quarterback Duke Ciongoli will lead St. Sebastian's offense in its first opportunity to show what it has this season.

Player to watch: Duke Ciongoli, St. Sebastian's

Londonderry (N.H.) at Pinkerton Academy (N.H.)

Londonderry brings a 3-0 record into one of its biggest early-season challenges.

Sully Daron accounted for four touchdowns last week against Manchester and has emerged as an important part of Londonderry's strong start.

Pinkerton counters with quarterback Spencer Colburn and wide receiver Noah Rao, giving the Astros their own playmakers in a matchup between two New Hampshire programs with plenty at stake.