Michigan high school football rankings: Top 5 teams remaining in each division (11/5/2024)
The first round of the 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs are over, and only 16 teams remain in each division.
High School on SI has ranked the top five teams remaining in each division of the MHSAA playoffs.
The MHSAA district finals begin on Friday, November 8.
Michigan high school football playoff rankings
Division 1
1. Howell (10-0)
The Highlanders won their district semifinal against Kalamazoo Central 35-6. Howell has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. The Highlanders have Brighton next for the district final.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (10-0)
Catholic Central took apart Livonia Stevenson by a score of 33-0. The Shamrocks were one of four teams to pitch a shutout in the district finals. Catholic Central is set to play West Bloomfield in the district final.
3. Belleville (9-1)
Belleville beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 68-0 in the first round of playoffs. The Tigers seemed to have to let off some steam after losing their only game of the season. Belleville plays Saline next for a district title.
4. Cass Tech (8-2)
The Technicians destroyed Sterling Heights Stevenson 41-0 in their district semifinal. Cass Tech will play Dearborn next for a chance to move on to the regional round.
5. Saline (7-3)
Saline took care of Northville by a score of 37-7 last weekend. The Hornets are set to play Belleville next, so it will have a tough time getting through to the regional finals.
Division 2
1. Groves (10-0)
The Falcons beat Ferndale 49-14 in the district semis. Groves hadn’t allowed points since it beat Southfield A&T 42-12 on October 10. The Falcons are set to play Seaholm next.
2. De La Salle (7-2)
De La Salle dominated Port Huron Northern for a 49-0 victory. The Pilots are set to play Grosse Pointe South for a chance to play in the regional finals.
3. Mona Shores (9-1)
Mona Shores took down Traverse City West by a score of 28-0 last weekend. The Sailors will play Byron Center next, and if they move on they’ll face the winner of Portage Central vs Mattawan.
4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (7-3)
The Eaglets took care of North Farmington by a score of 42-7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s only lost to one Division II team this season in De La Salle. The Eaglets are set to play Farmington next.
5. Dexter (10-0)
Dexter defeated South Lyon East 42-14 in their district semifinal. The Dreadnaughts play East Lansing next in the district final.
Division 3
1. Dewitt (10-0)
DeWitt took down St. Johns 42-7 in their district final matchup. The Panthers will play Lowell next for a chance to move on to the regional finals.
2. Detroit King (7-3)
King dominated Warren Fitzgerald 41-0 last weekend. The Crusaders are set to play Grosse Pointe North next, and if they move on they play the winner of River Rouge vs Riverview.
3. Walled Lake Western (10-0)
Walled Lake Western destroyed Garden City by a score of 49-7. The Warriors are set to play Auburn Hills Avondale next for a district title.
4. Zeeland West (9-1)
Zeeland West beat rival Zeeland East by a score of 32-6. The Dux have scored over 30 points in two of their last three games. Zeeland West plays St. Joseph next.
5. Mason (8-2)
Mason took care of Jackson with a 59-18 win last weekend. The Bulldogs are set to play Linden next in the district final.
Division 4
1. Unity Christian (10-0)
Unity Christian defeated Hamilton 63-20 in their district semifinal. 63 points was the most points by any team in Division 4 in the first round of playoffs. Unity Christian will play Grand Rapids South Christian next.
2. Harper Woods (7-3)
Harper Woods dominated Redford Union 46-6 last weekend. The Pioneers are set to play Dearborn Divine Child next.
3. Goodrich (9-1)
Goodrich took care of Ortonville Brandon by a score of 49-7. The Martians have scored over 40 points in four straight games. Goodrich will play Freeland next for a district final.
4. Chelsea (8-2)
Chelsea came out on top against Pinckney with a 24-20 win. The Bulldogs were coming off a 35-6 loss to Dexter. Chelsea is set to play Haslett next.
5. Dearborn Divine Child (7-3)
Divine Child destroyed Madison Heights Lamphere by a score of 42-6. The Falcons have scored over 40 points in three straight games. Divine Child will play Harper Woods next.
Division 5
1. Frankenmuth (10-0)
Frankenmuth demolished Howard City Tri County by a score of 62-6 last weekend. It marked the most points scored by any Division 5 team in the first round. Frankenmuth is set to play Belding next.
2. Notre Dame Prep (8-1)
Notre Dame Prep took care of Williamston with a 49-19 victory. The Fighting Irish are set to play Corunna next for a chance at a regional title.
3. Corunna (10-0)
Corunna defeated Flint Hamady 35-8 last weekend. The Cavaliers will face Notre Dame Prep in a district final next.
4. Armada (9-1)
Armada took down Richmond by a score of 37-10 in their district semifinal matchup. The Tigers will play Hazel Park next for a district title.
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-4)
The Cougars took down Hopkins with a 28-0 victory last weekend. G.R. Catholic Central is set to play rival G.R. West Catholic next in a district final.
Division 6
- Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1)
- Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1)
- Marine City (8-2)
- Olivet (8-2)
- Newaygo (8-2)
Division 7
- Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central (10-0)
- Hudson (9-1)
- Menominee (9-1)
- Millington (10-0)
- Ithica (10-0)
Division 8
- Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-1)
- Clarkston Everett Collegiate (9-1)
- Decatur (9-1)
- Fowler (10-0)
- Harbor Beach (10-0)
8-Player Division I
- Deckerville (10-0)
- Pickford (10-0)
- Alcona (9-1)
- Mendon (9-1)
- Indiana River Inland Lakes (10-0)
8-Player Division II
- Crystal Falls Forest Park (9-1)
- Britton Deerfield (9-1)
- Au Gres-Sims (9-1)
- Morrice (9-1)
- Onekama (9-1)
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App