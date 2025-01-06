High School

Byron Center's Landon Tungate voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 2 football Player of the Year

Tungate wins the fan vote after a. great 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Byron Center QB Landon Tungate runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s during the first half in the Michigan High School Athletic Association division two football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Byron Center QB Landon Tungate runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s during the first half in the Michigan High School Athletic Association division two football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After fan voting, Byron Center's Landon Tungate is High School on SI's 2024 Michigan Division 2 football Player of the Year.

Poll results and nominees.

Landon Tungate, QB, Byron Center

Tungate showed out in his final high school season. He completed 72 percent (133-of-186) of his passes and threw for 1,824 yards and 23 touchdowns. As a runner he contributed 1,495 yards and 26 more scores. 

