Byron Center's Landon Tungate voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 2 football Player of the Year
After fan voting, Byron Center's Landon Tungate is High School on SI's 2024 Michigan Division 2 football Player of the Year.
Landon Tungate, QB, Byron Center
Tungate showed out in his final high school season. He completed 72 percent (133-of-186) of his passes and threw for 1,824 yards and 23 touchdowns. As a runner he contributed 1,495 yards and 26 more scores.
