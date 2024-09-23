Cardinal Mooney's Cullen Knuth voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Cardinal Mooney's Cullen Knuth is the High School on SI Michigan Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com with “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Cullen Knuth, Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Junior Cullen Knuth had a huge performance for Cardinal Mooney Catholic in its shutout win over Austin Catholic, 8-0. Knuth finished the game with four goals and two assists.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X