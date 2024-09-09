Grand Blanc's Matt Evans voted top defensive back entering Michigan high school football in 2024
After 10 days of voting, Grand Blanc football's Matt Evans won the fan vote to be named the top defensive back in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.
>>Read through the nominees here<<
Matt Evans, Sr., Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc coach Kaleb Forr believes Evans, a cornerback/wide receiver, will make a splash in his senior year.
“His ability to lockdown a receiver is uncanny and will be a playmaker on offense receiving the ball… ,” Forr said. “Being a dynamic player on both sides of the ball gives Matt the opportunity to make a lot of plays. He will be relied on and counted on to lead the Bobcats (to) win some games in high-level moments throughout the year.”
Evans, a 6-foot-3,180-pounder, has interest from a collection of Division I programs and a plethora of top-level Division II programs.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X