Live score updates: Belleville vs. Saline in Michigan high school football playoffs (11/8/2024)
The Belleville Tigers (9-1) play the Saline Hornets (7-3) in the 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs district finals on Friday night at Belleville High School.
The nation's No. 1 prospect, Bryce Underwood, and the Tigers look to win a fourth straight straight district title.
Saline forfeited three wins earlier in the season due to an ineligible player, but the Hornets have not been defeated on the field this season.
The game begins at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Belleville vs. Saline Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X