Michigan football 4-star defensive line commit snags an impressive interception
Defensive lineman usually don't grab football's out of the air.
But Howell High School (Mich.) and 4-star Michigan football commit Bobby Kanka snagged a pass out of the air on Friday, September 6 against Canton High School.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman then ran with the ball 20 yards before he was tackled.
Kanka committed to the Wolverines on August 1, 2023. He's one of the longest tenured commits in the class of 2025.
In January, Kanka told SBLive/High School on SI that he remains committed to Michigan despite Jim Harbaugh's departure.
"No, coach Harbaugh's departure will not affect my commitment," Kanka said.
Kanka has no hard feelings for Harbaugh.
"I feel like he made the choice that was best for his and his family and I respect him for that," Kanka said.
Kanka on Sherrone Moore before he was officially hired as head coach:
"I believe that coach Moore should get the job," Kanka said. "He has already proven what he's capable of, which is leading the University of Michigan football team."
Kanka is a 4-star defensive lineman, according to On3.com, and he is the No. 6 recruit in the state of Michigan in the class of 2025.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X