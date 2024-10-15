Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
The Michigan high school football playoffs draw near, and the top teams continue to battle for playoff seeding.
The then No. 3 Dakota Cougars (6-1) lost to the then No. 12 Eisenhower Eagles (6-1) 21-14 last week, shifting this week's top-10 rankings. The then No. 15 Lake Orion Dragons (5-2) defeated then No. 11 Clarkston (4-3) in the top top-25 showdown.
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Belleville (7-0)
Belleville took apart Wayne Memorial with a final score of 41-0. The Tigers have scored over 40 points in every game but two this season. Belleville will host Fordson next as it rounds out the regular season looking poised for another run to the state championship.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (7-0)
The Shamrocks took down St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 37-3 on Friday. Catholic Central rushed for nearly 200 yards in the victory. The Shamrocks travel to Grand Ledge next on October 18.
3. Saline (4-3)
The Hornets destroyed Ypsilanti Lincoln on Friday by a score of 42-0. Saline has scored over 40 points in three straight games. The Hornets will host Skyline next on senior day on October 18.
4. Detroit King (6-1)
King took apart East English Village Prep on Friday, coming away with a 40-14 win. It was the first time an opponent scored on the Crusaders since they beat rival Cass Tech 18-12 on September 20. King will host Cass Tech for a rematch next on October 18.
5. Groves (7-0)
Groves remained undefeated with a 42-12 win over Southfield A&T on Thursday. The Falcons produced their best offensive game of the year with a season high in points. Groves will head to Royal Oak next.
6. Davison (6-1)
Davison dismantled Carman-Ainsworth 63-6 on Friday. It marked the most points the Cardinals have scored in a game this season, and it's a good time to heat up with playoffs around the corner. Davison is set to host Grand Blanc next on October 18.
7. Eisenhower (6-1)
Eisenhower knocked off undefeated Dakota by a score of 21-14 on Friday. The Eagle defense held Dakota to 50 percent on third downs. Eisenhower will try to stay on a roll with Clarkston looming, but Lakeview is next on October 18.
8. Mona Shores (7-0)
Mona Shores took apart Grand Rapids Union on Friday with a 48-0 win. It was the first shutout of the season for the Sailor defense. Mona Shores will visit Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next.
9. Macomb Dakota (6-1)
Dakota took its first loss of the season on a visit to Eisenhower on Friday night. The Cougars were held under 20 points for the first time this season. Dakota will look to get back in the win column when it visits Utica next.
10. De La Salle (4-2)
De La Salle took care of Brother Rice by a score of 42-21. The Pilots put up almost 400 yards of total offense, and it gave them their highest scoring output of the season. De La Salle will visit St. John’s Jesuit (OH) next on October 18.
11. DeWitt (7-0)
DeWitt demolished Grand Ledge 42-0 on Friday night. The Panther defense held Grand Ledge under 200 total yards in the contest. DeWitt is set to Okemos next.
12. Lake Orion (5-2)
Lake Orion came out on top against rival Clarkston by a score of 20-13 on Friday. It was the least amount of points the Dragons have scored in a win this season, but it was enough to get it done. Lake Orion will visit Farmington next.
13. Cass Tech (5-2)
Cass Tech took care of Detroit Western International by a score of 40-0 on Thursday. The Technicians have outscored opponents 136-6 since losing to rival King on September 20. The two teams will meet again next.
14. Howell (7-0)
Howell took care of Novi on Friday night with a 35-21 victory. The Highlanders have only allowed two teams to score over 20 points on their defense, although both instances were in the past two games. Howell hosts Brighton next with its last game still to be determined.
15. Clarkston (4-3)
Clarkston fell short to rival Lake Orion on Friday night by a score of 20-13. The only other time the Wolves scored less points in a game (10) this season was in a loss to Rochester Adams on September 20. Clarkston will look to get back on track when it hosts Bloomfield Hills next.
16. Oxford (5-2)
Oxford took apart West Bloomfield and came away with a 38-7 win on Thursday. The Wildcats tied their highest point total of the season. Oxford is set to host Oak Park next on October 18.
17. Byron Center (6-1)
The Bulldogs took care of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 51-24. It marked the most points Byron Center has scored in a game since it beat Hammond Morton 54-28 on September 13. The Bulldogs will host Muskegon next.
18. Rochester Adams (5-2)
The Highlanders got back in the win column with a 21-13 win over Stoney Creek. It was the least amount of points the Rochester Adams defense has allowed this season since it beat Clarkston 28-10 on September 20. The Highlanders are set to host North Farmington next.
19. Zeeland West (6-1)
The Dux destroyed Wyoming on Friday night with a 38-7 victory. Zeeland West has allowed just 14 points over its past two games, the best two game stretch on defense its had this season. The Dux will visit Grand Rapids South Christian next.
20. Walled Lake Western (7-0)
The Warriors recorded their third shutout of the season with a 37-0 win over Milford on Thursday. Walled Lake Western has allowed just two teams to score more than seven points against its defense this season. The Warriors are set to visit Mason next.
21. Hudsonville (6-1)
The Eagles took down Grandville 35-16 on Friday night. Hudsonville has scored at least 28 points in five straight games. The Eagles are set to visit Caledonia next on October 18.
22. Unity Christian (7-0)
Unity handled Grand Rapids South Christian by a score of 50-21. The Crusaders have scored at least 37 points in all but one game this season. Unity will visit Zeeland East next on October 18.
23. Rockford (5-2)
The Rams took care of West Ottawa by a score of 47-15 on Friday night. Rockford gained over 300 yards of total offense in the contest. The Rams are set to host Grand Haven next.
24. Grosse Pointe South (7-0)
Grosse Pointe South destroyed Lakeview on Friday with a 49-14 victory. The Blue Devils have outscored opponents 278-58 so far this season. Grosse Pointe South will host Anchor Bay next on October 18.
25. St. Mary’s Prep (4-3)
St. Mary’s Prep took a 7-6 loss against Central Catholic (OH) on Friday. The only other two losses the Eaglets have suffered came against De La Salle and Detroit Catholic Central, respectively. St. Mary’s Prep will visit rival Brother Rice next on October 18.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X