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Michigan High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Cass Tech RB Julian Taylor (7) runs for a touchdown against Michigan City during the first half of the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit, Friday, August 28, 2026.
Cass Tech RB Julian Taylor (7) runs for a touchdown against Michigan City during the first half of the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit, Friday, August 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The opening Friday night of the Michigan high school football season is over, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View full Michigan high school football scoreboard.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores - August 28

East English Village Prep 65, Flint Southwestern Academy 0

(#21) Goodrich 10, Frankenmuth 7

Jefferson 44, New Standard Academy 6

Lumen Christi Catholic 39, Edison Academy 21

North Farmington 14, Groves 13

University Prep 30, Osborn 2

Sault Area 24, St. Louis 6

Forest Park 44, Ontonagon 6

Skyline 40, Annapolis 6

Berrien Springs 51, Benton Harbor 6

Reading 48, East Jackson 0

Gladwin 53, Flat Rock 29

North Central 36, Bessemer 0

Pinckney 20, Owosso 14

Pickford 48, North Dickinson 10

(#20) Davison 28, Roseville 8

Madison 43, Grass Lake 34

Beal City 33, Ravenna 7

Lakeshore 6, Wayland 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, St. Francis de Sales 0

Bishop Foley 35, Oakland Christian 0

Western 20, Jackson 12

Leslie 54, Stockbridge 30

Glen Lake 57, Mancelona 0

(#13) West Bloomfield 37, Fordson 0

St. Joseph 29, Niles 20

St. Mary Central Catholic 47, Lenawee Christian 14

Sandusky 18, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Bedford 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Sacred Heart Academy 20, Kingston 16

(#23) Zeeland West 46, Cedar Springs 20

Central Lake 71, Alcona 6

(#22) Grandville 29, (#12) Muskegon 28

Napoleon 46, Montague 35

(#2) Cass Tech 62, Michigan City 0

Kingsford 35, Escanaba 16

Potterville 44, Capac 8

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 66, Eau Claire 42

Mendon 46, Marlette 8

Bark River-Harris 22, Westwood 6

Plainwell 32, Dowagiac 18

Kelloggsville 51, Belding 25

St. Mary Catholic Central 37, Whiteford 28

Hudson 49, Hanover-Horton 6

Meridian 28, Bullock Creek 0

Beaverton 20, Evart 12

Paw Paw 13, Big Rapids 7

Clare 48, Whitehall 22

Marine City 20, Richmond 13

All Saints Central 53, Hale 0

Holland Christian 14, Allendale 0

(#16) Brother Rice 30, Dakota 20

Armada 28, Lakeview 14

(#25) Saline 39, (#6) Rockford 12

Edwardsburg 55, McBain 20

Shrine Catholic 58, Western International 6

Marshall 58, Montrose 34

St. John's Jesuit 25, Anthony Wayne 0

Harrison 46, Pine River Area 15

Riverview 30, Ypsilanti 21

Fowler 56, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41

Rapid River 36, Engadine 0

Alpena 27, Boyne City 8

Morenci 38, Bellevue 22

Milan 47, Westfield Prep 12

Calumet 14, Houghton 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 17, North Muskegon 9

Jonesville 34, Hillsdale 28

Chippewa Hills 42, Manistee 20

Gabriel Richard 68, Lutheran 14

Blissfield 48, Erie-Mason 6

Springport 35, Bronson 14

Mio-Au Sable 48, Atlanta 0

Parkway Christian 28, Mt. Clemens 18

Hart 44, Reese 42

Cody 22, Lincoln-King Academy 0

Union City 48, Homer 0

Ida 50, Redford Union 34

Quincy 47, Maple Valley 29

Divine Child 42, (#11) Unity Christian 28

Plymouth 40, Monroe 28

Traverse City Central 55, Novi 22

Shelby 54, White Cloud 6

Norrix 7, Northwest 0

Franklin 42, Berkley 0

Clinton 43, Olivet 21

St. Charles 53, Whittemore-Prescott 38

Inland Lakes 46, Hillman 8

Charlevoix 36, East Jordan 30

Holgate 62, Camden-Frontier 26

Waldron 30, Danbury 18

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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