Michigan High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The opening Friday night of the Michigan high school football season is over, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View full Michigan high school football scoreboard.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores - August 28
East English Village Prep 65, Flint Southwestern Academy 0
(#21) Goodrich 10, Frankenmuth 7
Jefferson 44, New Standard Academy 6
Lumen Christi Catholic 39, Edison Academy 21
North Farmington 14, Groves 13
University Prep 30, Osborn 2
Sault Area 24, St. Louis 6
Forest Park 44, Ontonagon 6
Skyline 40, Annapolis 6
Berrien Springs 51, Benton Harbor 6
Reading 48, East Jackson 0
Gladwin 53, Flat Rock 29
North Central 36, Bessemer 0
Pinckney 20, Owosso 14
Pickford 48, North Dickinson 10
(#20) Davison 28, Roseville 8
Madison 43, Grass Lake 34
Beal City 33, Ravenna 7
Lakeshore 6, Wayland 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, St. Francis de Sales 0
Bishop Foley 35, Oakland Christian 0
Western 20, Jackson 12
Leslie 54, Stockbridge 30
Glen Lake 57, Mancelona 0
(#13) West Bloomfield 37, Fordson 0
St. Joseph 29, Niles 20
St. Mary Central Catholic 47, Lenawee Christian 14
Sandusky 18, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Bedford 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Sacred Heart Academy 20, Kingston 16
(#23) Zeeland West 46, Cedar Springs 20
Central Lake 71, Alcona 6
(#22) Grandville 29, (#12) Muskegon 28
Napoleon 46, Montague 35
(#2) Cass Tech 62, Michigan City 0
Kingsford 35, Escanaba 16
Potterville 44, Capac 8
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 66, Eau Claire 42
Mendon 46, Marlette 8
Bark River-Harris 22, Westwood 6
Plainwell 32, Dowagiac 18
Kelloggsville 51, Belding 25
St. Mary Catholic Central 37, Whiteford 28
Hudson 49, Hanover-Horton 6
Meridian 28, Bullock Creek 0
Beaverton 20, Evart 12
Paw Paw 13, Big Rapids 7
Clare 48, Whitehall 22
Marine City 20, Richmond 13
All Saints Central 53, Hale 0
Holland Christian 14, Allendale 0
(#16) Brother Rice 30, Dakota 20
Armada 28, Lakeview 14
(#25) Saline 39, (#6) Rockford 12
Edwardsburg 55, McBain 20
Shrine Catholic 58, Western International 6
Marshall 58, Montrose 34
St. John's Jesuit 25, Anthony Wayne 0
Harrison 46, Pine River Area 15
Riverview 30, Ypsilanti 21
Fowler 56, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41
Rapid River 36, Engadine 0
Alpena 27, Boyne City 8
Morenci 38, Bellevue 22
Milan 47, Westfield Prep 12
Calumet 14, Houghton 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 17, North Muskegon 9
Jonesville 34, Hillsdale 28
Chippewa Hills 42, Manistee 20
Gabriel Richard 68, Lutheran 14
Blissfield 48, Erie-Mason 6
Springport 35, Bronson 14
Mio-Au Sable 48, Atlanta 0
Parkway Christian 28, Mt. Clemens 18
Hart 44, Reese 42
Cody 22, Lincoln-King Academy 0
Union City 48, Homer 0
Ida 50, Redford Union 34
Quincy 47, Maple Valley 29
Divine Child 42, (#11) Unity Christian 28
Plymouth 40, Monroe 28
Traverse City Central 55, Novi 22
Shelby 54, White Cloud 6
Norrix 7, Northwest 0
Franklin 42, Berkley 0
Clinton 43, Olivet 21
St. Charles 53, Whittemore-Prescott 38
Inland Lakes 46, Hillman 8
Charlevoix 36, East Jordan 30
Holgate 62, Camden-Frontier 26
Waldron 30, Danbury 18
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917