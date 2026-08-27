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Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-29

Follow the action from the opening weekend of the 2026 Michigan high school football
Jack Butler|
Detroit Catholic Central's Duke Banta rushes during a football game against Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Detroit Catholic Central's Duke Banta rushes during a football game against Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football season begins on Thursday, and you can follow the action with our Michigan high school football scoreboard.

There are 178 games on Thursday, 99 games on Friday and six on Saturday.

On Thursday, the top games are between Chippewa Valley vs. No. 1 Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills vs. No. 4 DeWitt, and No. 6 Rockford vs. No. 25 Saline.

On Friday, top games include Michigan City vs. No. 2 Cass Tech and South Lyon vs. No. 3 Clarkston.

Saturday's marquee matchup is No. 10 Adams vs. No. 15 Romeo.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-29

Division 1 Scoreboard

View Full Division 1 Scoreboard.

Division 2 Scoreboard

View Full Division 2 Scoreboard

Division 3 Scoreboard

View Full Division 3 Scoreboard

Division 4 Scoreboard

View Full Division 4 Scoreboard

Division 5 Scoreboard

View Full Division 5 Scoreboard.

Division 6 Scoreboard

View Full Division 6 Scoreboard.

Division 7 Scoreboard

View Full Division 7 Scoreboard.

Division 8 Scoreboard

Class 8 Man 1 Scoreboard

Class 8 Man 2 Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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