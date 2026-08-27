Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-29
The 2026 Michigan high school football season begins on Thursday, and you can follow the action with our Michigan high school football scoreboard.
There are 178 games on Thursday, 99 games on Friday and six on Saturday.
On Thursday, the top games are between Chippewa Valley vs. No. 1 Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills vs. No. 4 DeWitt, and No. 6 Rockford vs. No. 25 Saline.
On Friday, top games include Michigan City vs. No. 2 Cass Tech and South Lyon vs. No. 3 Clarkston.
Saturday's marquee matchup is No. 10 Adams vs. No. 15 Romeo.
Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-29
Division 1 Scoreboard
View Full Division 1 Scoreboard.
Division 2 Scoreboard
View Full Division 2 Scoreboard
Division 3 Scoreboard
View Full Division 3 Scoreboard
Division 4 Scoreboard
View Full Division 4 Scoreboard
Division 5 Scoreboard
View Full Division 5 Scoreboard.
Division 6 Scoreboard
View Full Division 6 Scoreboard.
Division 7 Scoreboard
View Full Division 7 Scoreboard.
Division 8 Scoreboard
Class 8 Man 1 Scoreboard
Class 8 Man 2 Scoreboard
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917