The 2026 Michigan high school football season begins on Thursday, and you can follow the action with our Michigan high school football scoreboard.

There are 178 games on Thursday, 99 games on Friday and six on Saturday.

On Thursday, the top games are between Chippewa Valley vs. No. 1 Catholic Central, Kenowa Hills vs. No. 4 DeWitt, and No. 6 Rockford vs. No. 25 Saline.

On Friday, top games include Michigan City vs. No. 2 Cass Tech and South Lyon vs. No. 3 Clarkston.

Saturday's marquee matchup is No. 10 Adams vs. No. 15 Romeo.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-29

View Full Division 1 Scoreboard.

View Full Division 2 Scoreboard

View Full Division 3 Scoreboard

View Full Division 4 Scoreboard

View Full Division 5 Scoreboard.

View Full Division 6 Scoreboard.

View Full Division 7 Scoreboard.