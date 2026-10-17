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Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

See final scores from Friday's MHSAA action
Jack Butler|
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Gideon Gash (2) runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026.
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Gideon Gash (2) runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Edison Academy 30, Ecorse 20

Bradford Academy 44, Academy for Business & Tech 20

Central 8, Denby 6

Detroit Leadership Academy 30, Detroit Community 26

Merritt Academy 26, Capac 6

Warren Woods-Tower 46, Eastpointe 38

Robichaud 8, Melvindale 6

New Haven 21, Clintondale 8

Romulus 38, Whitmore Lake 12

Forest Park 49, Wright 22

East Lansing 35, Everett 7

Eastern 14, University Prep Science & Math 0

Redford Union 43, Garden City 21

Thurston 48, Annapolis 0

Lake Orion 35, Oak Park 8

Clinton 24, Madison 21

Meridian 28, Gladwin 13

Pinckney 21, Fowlerville 13

Bendle 39, New Standard Academy 0

Athens 28, Avondale 0

(#1) Catholic Central 42, St. Francis de Sales 0

Woodhaven 27, Trenton 20

Armada 42, Yale 6

North Branch 31, Richmond 6

Grandville 62, Jenison 8

L’Anse 34, Hancock 26

Rudyard 34, Newberry 6

Negaunee 38, Houghton 6

Anchor Bay 17, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

(#5) Caledonia 41, Grand Haven 20

Bishop Foley 40, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 7

Houghton Lake 18, Lake City 6

(#20) Beal City 43, Pine River Area 7

Niles 56, Plainwell 0

Berrien Springs 48, Brandywine 8

Northville 55, Salem 14

Lutheran 26, University Prep 0

Lutheran North 38, Imlay City 20

Kingsley 50, Kalkaska 6

(#16) Adams 22, Seaholm 21

Britton Deerfield 50, Burr Oak 12

(#17) Chelsea 52, Lincoln 7

L’Anse Creuse North 34, Sterling Heights 0

Napoleon 56, Leslie 18

Lake Fenton 29, Swartz Creek 28

Grand Blanc 28, Davison 21

Holland 35, NorthPointe Christian 0

Christian 41, Hamilton 13

Chippewa Hills 29, Central Montcalm 0

Buchanan 70, Benton Harbor 0

Vassar 50, Sandusky 36

Lenawee Christian 48, Concord 46

Godwin Heights 38, Newaygo 16

North Central 8, North Dickinson 0

Saranac 51, Carson City-Crystal 0

University of Detroit Jesuit 21, Gabriel Richard 19

Linden 49, Brandon 14

(#18) Harper Woods 28, (#3) Clarkston 13

Adrian 43, Jackson 13

New Lothrop 42, Lakeville 0

Howell 54, Crestwood 13

Glen Lake 46, Benzie Central 0

Churchill 42, Stevenson 14

(#15) Romeo 52, Roseville 14

Marshall 45, Coldwater 7

South Lyon 63, Walled Lake Central 6

Grosse Pointe North 24, Fraser 0

St. Clair 56, Center Line 27

Belding 56, Calvin Christian 14

Genesee 27, Beecher 8

Port Huron 42, Lamphere 21

Shrine Catholic 56, Our Lady of the Lakes 13

Grand Ledge 28, (#22) DeWitt 14

Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 6

Hillman 52, Au Gres-Sims 14

Troy 17, Pontiac 0

Williamston 53, Hamtramck 6

Cedar Springs 50, Roosevelt 14

(#7) Cass Tech 21, (#8) King 20

Manton 1, Roscommon (forfeit)

Standish-Sterling 27, Pinconning 0

Holly 41, Owosso 20

Vestaburg 26, Lakeview 8

Dow 44, Lapeer 14

Whiteford 52, Summerfield 0

Jimtown 40, Dowagiac 14

Haslett 21, Okemos 11

Marcellus 42, Eau Claire 6

Litchfield 76, Tekonsha 36

(#23) Ithaca 35, Fowler 0

St. Joseph 43, Kalamazoo Central 6

Durand 77, Mt. Morris 24

Cass City 22, Reese 6

Kingston 60, Bad Axe 26

Portage Northern 46, Norrix 13

Huron 41, Flat Rock 33

Grayling 42, Bath 0

Forest Hills Central 99, Zeeland West 99

Muskegon 49, Union 0

Catholic Central 21, Holland Christian 20

Cadillac 43, Escanaba 7

(#6) Oxford 45, Groves 22

Portland 21, Charlotte 0

Clare 61, St. Louis 6

Everest Collegiate 35, Cranbrook Kingswood 7

St. Mary Cathedral 42, Pickford 0

Bellaire 32, Forest Area 16

Airport 49, Milan 6

Bullock Creek 39, Beaverton 0

Goodrich 49, Fenton 14

Central 1, Gull Lake (forfeit)

Blissfield 50, Hillsdale 19

Ludington 27, Whitehall 26

Portage Central 56, Mattawan 14

Ogemaw Heights 61, Farwell 6

Walled Lake Western 42, South Lyon East 14

Maple Valley 42, Stockbridge 6

Summit Academy 34, Voyageur Academy 22

Cabrini 41, Loyola 0

McBain 56, Evart 0

Lutheran Northwest 34, Clarenceville 6

Martin 64, New Buffalo 34

Westwood 47, Gwinn 0

Jefferson 8, St. Mary Catholic Central 6

Potterville 33, Holton 16

Corunna 28, Flushing 14

(#9) Brother Rice 30, St. John’s Jesuit 25

Bark River-Harris 45, Manistique 16

St. Johns 55, Gaylord 7

Decatur 40, Hartford 0

Farmington 29, North Farmington 6

West Bloomfield 28, Southfield Arts & Tech 2

Thornapple Kellogg 71, East Grand Rapids 63

Grosse Pointe South 50, Port Huron Northern 0

Mendon 28, Climax-Scotts 24

Calumet 44, Gladstone 28

Colon 49, Bellevue 8

Onaway 52, Engadine 12

Ishpeming 42, Norway 26

All Saints Central 34, Akron-Fairgrove 8

Coopersville 56, Allendale 0

Cassopolis 34, Saugatuck 14

Marquette 19, Petoskey 10

Jonesville 58, Grass Lake 24

Fruitport 20, Comstock Park 9

Parchment 41, Lawton 34

Waldron 48, Pittsford 28

Stoney Creek 36, Ferndale 12

Powers Catholic 45, Skyline 20

(#10) Saline 35, Bedford 21

Carlson 27, Lincoln Park 8

East Jordan 13, Frankfort 0

Lansing Catholic 28, Ionia 22

Kenowa Hills 35, Lowell 21

St. Patrick 63, St. Charles 31

Constantine 49, Kellogg 7

Perry 38, International Academy 12

Bloomfield Hills 42, Berkley 7

Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 7

Hemlock 49, White Cloud 0

Lakewood 31, Olivet 21

(#12) Mona Shores 36, Forest Hills Northern 0

Charlevoix 9, Elk Rapids 0

Chippewa Valley 63, Mott 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 66, Mt. Clemens 6

Sacred Heart Academy 49, Muskegon Heights 0

Brown City 46, Deckerville 16

Galesburg-Augusta 58, Gobles 26

Edwardsburg 59, Vicksburg 27

(#4) East Kentwood 62, West Ottawa 32

Milford 48, Lakeland 9

Mt. Pleasant 34, Midland 10

Brighton 14, Glenn 6

Riverview 40, Grosse Ile 26

Frankenmuth 41, Swan Valley 22

Shepherd 29, Harrison 22

Clio 34, Kearsley 12

Dakota 35, Utica 14

Vandercook Lake 50, Addison 15

Marysville 27, L’Anse Creuse 21

Forest Hills Eastern 17, Spring Lake 14

Sturgis 36, Otsego 16

Freeland 63, Bridgeport 0

Heritage 28, Big Rapids 21

South Christian 45, Zeeland East 14

Western 42, Pennfield 2

Ovid-Elsie 42, Chesaning 35

Dryden 44, Bentley 16

Reed City 39, Boyne City 8

West Catholic 34, Wayland 13

Kent City 43, Tri County Area 14

Sand Creek 54, Erie-Mason 18

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35, Laingsburg 0

Montrose 49, Birch Run 7

Harbor Springs 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Rochester 35, Royal Oak 6

Byron 64, Memphis 38

Michigan Collegiate 40, Chandler Park Academy 0

Belleville 48, Plymouth 14

Caro 17, Garber 7

Notre Dame Prep 42, Lincoln 16

Bronson 42, Reading 16

Fordson 55, Novi 0

Fulton 38, Breckenridge 28

Whittemore-Prescott 36, Heston Academy 6

Marion 64, Onekama 6

Marine City 35, Algonac 20

Central Catholic 28, (#2) St. Mary’s Prep 21

Carrollton 40, Parkway Christian 12

Unity Christian 35, Wyoming 12

Brethren 28, Bear Lake 22

Hudson 26, Ida 0

Atlanta 20, Alcona 14

Lakeshore 38, Lakeview 0

Tecumseh 22, Ypsilanti 14

North Muskegon 21, Ravenna 13

Shelby 40, Hart 0

Coloma 39, Watervliet 26

Traverse City West 27, Bay City Western 26

Franklin 38, Walled Lake Northern 6

(#19) Hudsonville 17, (#11) Rockford 14

Millington 34, Ubly 30

Utica Ford 22, Lake Shore 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 28, Detroit Country Day 27

Grant 35, Morley Stanwood 6

Mason County Central 59, Hesperia 0

Springport 27, Quincy 22

Peck 66, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12

Glenn 35, Alma 21

(#13) Byron Center 55, Reeths-Puffer 14

Hackett Catholic Prep 42, South Haven 0

Munising 26, Ontonagon 6

Harper Creek 47, Northwest 45

Central Lake 60, Cedarville 6

Monroe 42, Huron 6

Traverse City Central 45, Central 18

Fremont 16, Montague 7

Homer 60, East Jackson 0

Inland Lakes 38, Rogers City 16

Fitzgerald 28, Cousino 0

Taylor 49, Anderson 48

Valley Lutheran 42, Tawas Area 0

Kingsford 21, Menominee 14

Orchard View 58, Oakridge 7

Lakeview 28, Utica Eisenhower 13

Almont 41, Croswell-Lexington 6

Hartland 41, Dearborn 14

Clawson 34, Hazel Park 0

Union City 20, Centreville 0

Dexter 27, Pioneer 13

Greenville 20, Sparta 7

Allen Park 45, Edsel Ford 14

Canton 40, Wayne Memorial 14

Hastings 54, (#21) Mason 49

Northview 28, Ottawa Hills 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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