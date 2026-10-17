Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Edison Academy 30, Ecorse 20
Bradford Academy 44, Academy for Business & Tech 20
Central 8, Denby 6
Detroit Leadership Academy 30, Detroit Community 26
Merritt Academy 26, Capac 6
Warren Woods-Tower 46, Eastpointe 38
Robichaud 8, Melvindale 6
New Haven 21, Clintondale 8
Romulus 38, Whitmore Lake 12
Forest Park 49, Wright 22
East Lansing 35, Everett 7
Eastern 14, University Prep Science & Math 0
Redford Union 43, Garden City 21
Thurston 48, Annapolis 0
Lake Orion 35, Oak Park 8
Clinton 24, Madison 21
Meridian 28, Gladwin 13
Pinckney 21, Fowlerville 13
Bendle 39, New Standard Academy 0
Athens 28, Avondale 0
(#1) Catholic Central 42, St. Francis de Sales 0
Woodhaven 27, Trenton 20
Armada 42, Yale 6
North Branch 31, Richmond 6
Grandville 62, Jenison 8
L’Anse 34, Hancock 26
Rudyard 34, Newberry 6
Negaunee 38, Houghton 6
Anchor Bay 17, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
(#5) Caledonia 41, Grand Haven 20
Bishop Foley 40, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 7
Houghton Lake 18, Lake City 6
(#20) Beal City 43, Pine River Area 7
Niles 56, Plainwell 0
Berrien Springs 48, Brandywine 8
Northville 55, Salem 14
Lutheran 26, University Prep 0
Lutheran North 38, Imlay City 20
Kingsley 50, Kalkaska 6
(#16) Adams 22, Seaholm 21
Britton Deerfield 50, Burr Oak 12
(#17) Chelsea 52, Lincoln 7
L’Anse Creuse North 34, Sterling Heights 0
Napoleon 56, Leslie 18
Lake Fenton 29, Swartz Creek 28
Grand Blanc 28, Davison 21
Holland 35, NorthPointe Christian 0
Christian 41, Hamilton 13
Chippewa Hills 29, Central Montcalm 0
Buchanan 70, Benton Harbor 0
Vassar 50, Sandusky 36
Lenawee Christian 48, Concord 46
Godwin Heights 38, Newaygo 16
North Central 8, North Dickinson 0
Saranac 51, Carson City-Crystal 0
University of Detroit Jesuit 21, Gabriel Richard 19
Linden 49, Brandon 14
(#18) Harper Woods 28, (#3) Clarkston 13
Adrian 43, Jackson 13
New Lothrop 42, Lakeville 0
Howell 54, Crestwood 13
Glen Lake 46, Benzie Central 0
Churchill 42, Stevenson 14
(#15) Romeo 52, Roseville 14
Marshall 45, Coldwater 7
South Lyon 63, Walled Lake Central 6
Grosse Pointe North 24, Fraser 0
St. Clair 56, Center Line 27
Belding 56, Calvin Christian 14
Genesee 27, Beecher 8
Port Huron 42, Lamphere 21
Shrine Catholic 56, Our Lady of the Lakes 13
Grand Ledge 28, (#22) DeWitt 14
Hopkins 48, Kelloggsville 6
Hillman 52, Au Gres-Sims 14
Troy 17, Pontiac 0
Williamston 53, Hamtramck 6
Cedar Springs 50, Roosevelt 14
(#7) Cass Tech 21, (#8) King 20
Manton 1, Roscommon (forfeit)
Standish-Sterling 27, Pinconning 0
Holly 41, Owosso 20
Vestaburg 26, Lakeview 8
Dow 44, Lapeer 14
Whiteford 52, Summerfield 0
Jimtown 40, Dowagiac 14
Haslett 21, Okemos 11
Marcellus 42, Eau Claire 6
Litchfield 76, Tekonsha 36
(#23) Ithaca 35, Fowler 0
St. Joseph 43, Kalamazoo Central 6
Durand 77, Mt. Morris 24
Cass City 22, Reese 6
Kingston 60, Bad Axe 26
Portage Northern 46, Norrix 13
Huron 41, Flat Rock 33
Grayling 42, Bath 0
Forest Hills Central 99, Zeeland West 99
Muskegon 49, Union 0
Catholic Central 21, Holland Christian 20
Cadillac 43, Escanaba 7
(#6) Oxford 45, Groves 22
Portland 21, Charlotte 0
Clare 61, St. Louis 6
Everest Collegiate 35, Cranbrook Kingswood 7
St. Mary Cathedral 42, Pickford 0
Bellaire 32, Forest Area 16
Airport 49, Milan 6
Bullock Creek 39, Beaverton 0
Goodrich 49, Fenton 14
Central 1, Gull Lake (forfeit)
Blissfield 50, Hillsdale 19
Ludington 27, Whitehall 26
Portage Central 56, Mattawan 14
Ogemaw Heights 61, Farwell 6
Walled Lake Western 42, South Lyon East 14
Maple Valley 42, Stockbridge 6
Summit Academy 34, Voyageur Academy 22
Cabrini 41, Loyola 0
McBain 56, Evart 0
Lutheran Northwest 34, Clarenceville 6
Martin 64, New Buffalo 34
Westwood 47, Gwinn 0
Jefferson 8, St. Mary Catholic Central 6
Potterville 33, Holton 16
Corunna 28, Flushing 14
(#9) Brother Rice 30, St. John’s Jesuit 25
Bark River-Harris 45, Manistique 16
St. Johns 55, Gaylord 7
Decatur 40, Hartford 0
Farmington 29, North Farmington 6
West Bloomfield 28, Southfield Arts & Tech 2
Thornapple Kellogg 71, East Grand Rapids 63
Grosse Pointe South 50, Port Huron Northern 0
Mendon 28, Climax-Scotts 24
Calumet 44, Gladstone 28
Colon 49, Bellevue 8
Onaway 52, Engadine 12
Ishpeming 42, Norway 26
All Saints Central 34, Akron-Fairgrove 8
Coopersville 56, Allendale 0
Cassopolis 34, Saugatuck 14
Marquette 19, Petoskey 10
Jonesville 58, Grass Lake 24
Fruitport 20, Comstock Park 9
Parchment 41, Lawton 34
Waldron 48, Pittsford 28
Stoney Creek 36, Ferndale 12
Powers Catholic 45, Skyline 20
(#10) Saline 35, Bedford 21
Carlson 27, Lincoln Park 8
East Jordan 13, Frankfort 0
Lansing Catholic 28, Ionia 22
Kenowa Hills 35, Lowell 21
St. Patrick 63, St. Charles 31
Constantine 49, Kellogg 7
Perry 38, International Academy 12
Bloomfield Hills 42, Berkley 7
Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 7
Hemlock 49, White Cloud 0
Lakewood 31, Olivet 21
(#12) Mona Shores 36, Forest Hills Northern 0
Charlevoix 9, Elk Rapids 0
Chippewa Valley 63, Mott 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 66, Mt. Clemens 6
Sacred Heart Academy 49, Muskegon Heights 0
Brown City 46, Deckerville 16
Galesburg-Augusta 58, Gobles 26
Edwardsburg 59, Vicksburg 27
(#4) East Kentwood 62, West Ottawa 32
Milford 48, Lakeland 9
Mt. Pleasant 34, Midland 10
Brighton 14, Glenn 6
Riverview 40, Grosse Ile 26
Frankenmuth 41, Swan Valley 22
Shepherd 29, Harrison 22
Clio 34, Kearsley 12
Dakota 35, Utica 14
Vandercook Lake 50, Addison 15
Marysville 27, L’Anse Creuse 21
Forest Hills Eastern 17, Spring Lake 14
Sturgis 36, Otsego 16
Freeland 63, Bridgeport 0
Heritage 28, Big Rapids 21
South Christian 45, Zeeland East 14
Western 42, Pennfield 2
Ovid-Elsie 42, Chesaning 35
Dryden 44, Bentley 16
Reed City 39, Boyne City 8
West Catholic 34, Wayland 13
Kent City 43, Tri County Area 14
Sand Creek 54, Erie-Mason 18
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35, Laingsburg 0
Montrose 49, Birch Run 7
Harbor Springs 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Rochester 35, Royal Oak 6
Byron 64, Memphis 38
Michigan Collegiate 40, Chandler Park Academy 0
Belleville 48, Plymouth 14
Caro 17, Garber 7
Notre Dame Prep 42, Lincoln 16
Bronson 42, Reading 16
Fordson 55, Novi 0
Fulton 38, Breckenridge 28
Whittemore-Prescott 36, Heston Academy 6
Marion 64, Onekama 6
Marine City 35, Algonac 20
Central Catholic 28, (#2) St. Mary’s Prep 21
Carrollton 40, Parkway Christian 12
Unity Christian 35, Wyoming 12
Brethren 28, Bear Lake 22
Hudson 26, Ida 0
Atlanta 20, Alcona 14
Lakeshore 38, Lakeview 0
Tecumseh 22, Ypsilanti 14
North Muskegon 21, Ravenna 13
Shelby 40, Hart 0
Coloma 39, Watervliet 26
Traverse City West 27, Bay City Western 26
Franklin 38, Walled Lake Northern 6
(#19) Hudsonville 17, (#11) Rockford 14
Millington 34, Ubly 30
Utica Ford 22, Lake Shore 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 28, Detroit Country Day 27
Grant 35, Morley Stanwood 6
Mason County Central 59, Hesperia 0
Springport 27, Quincy 22
Peck 66, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12
Glenn 35, Alma 21
(#13) Byron Center 55, Reeths-Puffer 14
Hackett Catholic Prep 42, South Haven 0
Munising 26, Ontonagon 6
Harper Creek 47, Northwest 45
Central Lake 60, Cedarville 6
Monroe 42, Huron 6
Traverse City Central 45, Central 18
Fremont 16, Montague 7
Homer 60, East Jackson 0
Inland Lakes 38, Rogers City 16
Fitzgerald 28, Cousino 0
Taylor 49, Anderson 48
Valley Lutheran 42, Tawas Area 0
Kingsford 21, Menominee 14
Orchard View 58, Oakridge 7
Lakeview 28, Utica Eisenhower 13
Almont 41, Croswell-Lexington 6
Hartland 41, Dearborn 14
Clawson 34, Hazel Park 0
Union City 20, Centreville 0
Dexter 27, Pioneer 13
Greenville 20, Sparta 7
Allen Park 45, Edsel Ford 14
Canton 40, Wayne Memorial 14
Hastings 54, (#21) Mason 49
Northview 28, Ottawa Hills 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917