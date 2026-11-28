The road to a CIF Southern Section championship comes down to one final weekend.

Here's a complete look at the final scores to all the section title games in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section from Friday and Saturday night.

NOTE: This page will update through the weekend.

CIF Southern Section, Friday, Nov. 27

Division 1: St. John Bosco 55, Corona Centennial 33

Division 3: Long Beach Poly 34, Villa Park 21

Division 7: Long Beach Millikan 57, Paramount 42

Division 9: J.W. North 48, Compton 15

Division 13: Anaheim 28, University 21

Division 14: San Gabriel 44, Santa Ana Valley 19

CIF Southern Section, Saturday, Nov. 28

Division 2: Palos Verdes vs. San Juan Hills (at San Juan Hills High School)

Division 4: Quartz Hill vs. Downey (at Downey High School)

Division 5: Aquinas vs. Agoura (at Agoura High School)

Division 6: Beaumont vs. Foothill (at Tustin District Stadium)

Division 8: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep (at TBD)

Division 10: Nogales vs. Dos Pueblos (at Dos Pueblos High School)

Division 11: Xavier Prep vs. Crescenta Valley (at Crescenta Valley High School)

Division 12: Artesia vs. Lakeside (at Lakeside High School)

LA City Section, Friday, Nov. 27

Division II: Marquez 21, San Fernando 20

Division III: Roosevelt 37, South East 24

LA City Section, Saturday, Nov. 27

Division I: Banning vs. Hamilton (at LA Southwest College, 1 p.m.)

Open Division: Carson vs. San Pedro (at LA Southwest College, 5 p.m.)

CIF Southern Section Semifinal Scores

Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2

San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21

Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38

Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14

Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12

Downey 10, Chino Hills 9

Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7

Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27

Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26

Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10

Foothill 17, St. Francis 14

Paramount 27, La Mirada 24

Millikan 35, Oak Park 14

Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14

Rancho Verde 45, Corona/Santiago 0

Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17

JW North 50, West Covina 49 (OT)

Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10

Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13

Crescenta Valley 36, South 6

Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8

Artesia 35, Carter 20

Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10

University 23, Wilson 14

Anaheim 24, Whittier 22

Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7

San Gabriel 28, Knight 14

Los Angeles City Section Semifinal Scores

Carson 35, King/Drew 14

San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6

Banning 28, Kennedy 21 (OT)

Hamilton 20, Venice 7

Marquez 18, Jefferson 6

San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14

Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12

South East 26, Westchester 12