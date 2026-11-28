CIF Southern Section, LA City Section Football Championship Scoreboard (Nov. 27-28)
The road to a CIF Southern Section championship comes down to one final weekend.
Here's a complete look at the final scores to all the section title games in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section from Friday and Saturday night.
NOTE: This page will update through the weekend.
CIF Southern Section, Friday, Nov. 27
Division 1: St. John Bosco 55, Corona Centennial 33
Division 3: Long Beach Poly 34, Villa Park 21
Division 7: Long Beach Millikan 57, Paramount 42
Division 9: J.W. North 48, Compton 15
Division 13: Anaheim 28, University 21
Division 14: San Gabriel 44, Santa Ana Valley 19
CIF Southern Section, Saturday, Nov. 28
Division 2: Palos Verdes vs. San Juan Hills (at San Juan Hills High School)
Division 4: Quartz Hill vs. Downey (at Downey High School)
Division 5: Aquinas vs. Agoura (at Agoura High School)
Division 6: Beaumont vs. Foothill (at Tustin District Stadium)
Division 8: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep (at TBD)
Division 10: Nogales vs. Dos Pueblos (at Dos Pueblos High School)
Division 11: Xavier Prep vs. Crescenta Valley (at Crescenta Valley High School)
Division 12: Artesia vs. Lakeside (at Lakeside High School)
LA City Section, Friday, Nov. 27
Division II: Marquez 21, San Fernando 20
Division III: Roosevelt 37, South East 24
LA City Section, Saturday, Nov. 27
Division I: Banning vs. Hamilton (at LA Southwest College, 1 p.m.)
Open Division: Carson vs. San Pedro (at LA Southwest College, 5 p.m.)
CIF Southern Section Semifinal Scores
Division 1
Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2
Division 2
San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21
Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38
Division 3
Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14
Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12
Division 4
Downey 10, Chino Hills 9
Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7
Division 5
Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27
Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26
Division 6
Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10
Foothill 17, St. Francis 14
Division 7
Paramount 27, La Mirada 24
Millikan 35, Oak Park 14
Division 8
Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14
Rancho Verde 45, Corona/Santiago 0
Division 9
Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17
JW North 50, West Covina 49 (OT)
Division 10
Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10
Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13
Division 11
Crescenta Valley 36, South 6
Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8
Division 12
Artesia 35, Carter 20
Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10
Division 13
University 23, Wilson 14
Anaheim 24, Whittier 22
Division 14
Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7
San Gabriel 28, Knight 14
Los Angeles City Section Semifinal Scores
Open Division
Carson 35, King/Drew 14
San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6
Division I
Banning 28, Kennedy 21 (OT)
Hamilton 20, Venice 7
Division II
Marquez 18, Jefferson 6
San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14
Division III
Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12
South East 26, Westchester 12
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal