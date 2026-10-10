Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Michigan high school football was full of action across the state, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full Michigan high school football scoreboard.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Edison Academy 38, Chandler Park Academy 0
Everest Collegiate 50, University Liggett 0
(#9) King 49, Southeastern 0
(#8) Cass Tech 67, Renaissance 0
North Central 21, Norway 6
Ford 22, Western International 0
Garden City 7, Robichaud 6
Iron Mountain 41, L’Anse 0
Haslett 41, Eastern 18
Dansville 19, Fennville 14
Thurston 45, Melvindale 0
Grand Ledge 46, Everett 7
Kingsford 15, Westwood 8
Gladwin 26, Ogemaw Heights 20
Hanover-Horton 52, Leslie 28
Berrien Springs 35, Hopkins 0
Manchester 46, Vandercook Lake 9
Marshall 35, Western 12
L’Anse Creuse 19, Utica Ford 12
Groves 37, Mott 12
Springport 28, Union City 14
Bark River-Harris 44, Hancock 8
Davison 49, Carman-Ainsworth 14
L’Anse Creuse North 34, Fraser 14
Fitzgerald 32, Lamphere 24
Brown City 62, Capac 14
St. Clair 61, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Midland 35, Lapeer 0
(#20) Beal City 56, Evart 7
Michigan Center 22, Grass Lake 14
Roseville 20, Anchor Bay 15
Madison 45, Onsted 0
(#25) Lumen Christi Catholic 43, St. Francis de Sales 28
Bishop Foley 45, Our Lady of the Lakes 12
Vestaburg 53, East Jackson 8
East Grand Rapids 36, Holland Christian 21
Gabriel Richard 58, Loyola 0
Sexton 59, Ionia 0
Rochester 34, Athens 14
Ravenna 54, Hesperia 20
Chippewa Hills 28, Reed City 24
Morley Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 0
Clare 48, Bullock Creek 35
Lenawee Christian 43, Camden-Frontier 6
Burr Oak 76, Tekonsha 22
Fordson 14, Canton 8
Romeo 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Oak Park 38, Southfield Arts & Tech 12
Charlevoix 2, Kalkaska 1
Durand 50, Birch Run 28
Benton Harbor 62, Genesee 6
Cadillac 56, Sault Area 12
Jackson 43, Lincoln 21
(#15) Chelsea 57, Pinckney 14
Hartland 68, Crestwood 34
Churchill 35, Walled Lake Central 0
Imlay City 22, Yale 9
(#22) DeWitt 44, Holt 0
Big Rapids 54, Newaygo 13
Central 50, Dow 10
(#18) Divine Child 27, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
Sacred Heart Academy 49, Houghton Lake 14
Fenton 49, Linden 42
McBain 55, Lake City 8
Freeland 14, Garber 3
Shrine Catholic 21, Cabrini 6
Allen Park 35, Roosevelt 20
Huron 35, Airport 14
Memphis 74, Marlette 26
Comstock 36, Hartford 28
Central Catholic 49, (#7) Brother Rice 27
Nouvel Catholic Central 44, Hemlock 7
Fruitport 42, Calvin Christian 6
Harbor Beach 21, Reese 8
(#3) Clarkston 56, Lake Orion 21
Brandon 48, Owosso 20
(#19) Ithaca 48, Valley Lutheran 7
Ecorse 50, Hamtramck 0
Marcellus 65, New Buffalo 40
Madison 50, Clawson 7
Holly 63, Kearsley 34
Taylor 34, Tecumseh 8
Dexter 40, Skyline 27
St. Francis 53, Grayling 0
North Huron 46, Akron-Fairgrove 12
Dryden 38, Kingston 0
Okemos 45, Waverly 12
Portage Northern 58, Kalamazoo Central 29
Lakeshore 35, Norrix 0
Fowler 47, Bath 0
St. Joseph 51, Redford Union 6
Decatur 62, Brandywine 6
Algonac 72, Eastpointe 24
Grosse Pointe South 42, Utica Eisenhower 6
St. Johns 43, Fowlerville 0
Kelloggsville 55, NorthPointe Christian 14
Buchanan 49, Dowagiac 0
South Lyon 21, South Lyon East 10
(#12) Rockford 49, Grandville 0
Goodrich 49, Corunna 7
Bendle 74, Beecher 0
Forest Hills Eastern 36, Hamilton 25
Godwin Heights 20, Belding 13
Oakridge 22, Whitehall 16
Reading 60, Stockbridge 28
Mt. Morris 25, Lakeville 14
Meridian 55, Beaverton 0
Pinconning 10, St. Louis 8
Flushing 37, Swartz Creek 14
Sacred Heart Academy 52, Martin 22
Hudson 47, Hillsdale 0
Grand Haven 41, West Ottawa 40
Central Lake 52, Bellaire 0
South Christian 55, Forest Hills Central 21
(#17) De La Salle Collegiate 27, St. John’s Jesuit 24
Flat Rock 49, Milan 12
Portage Central 61, Central 19
Manistique 34, Gwinn 27
(#13) Mona Shores 37, Muskegon 21
North Farmington 26, Stevenson 7
Napoleon 50, Columbia Central 15
Salem 15, Glenn 8
Britton Deerfield 22, Morenci 0
Ubly 36, Caro 14
Carlson 31, Woodhaven 28
Spring Lake 28, Wayland 21
Heritage 37, East Lansing 22
Petoskey 35, Alpena 0
St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Riverview 14
Milford 35, Farmington 13
Escanaba 79, Calumet 28
Sparta 10, Allendale 6
Paw Paw 42, Otsego 13
Lakewood 28, Lansing Catholic 16
Traverse City West 31, Mt. Pleasant 29
Waldron 60, North Adams-Jerome 6
Glen Lake 33, Frankfort 0
All Saints Central 57, Peck 38
Shelby 44, Muskegon Catholic Central 12
(#23) Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Saranac 12
Armada 8, Richmond 7
Orchard View 19, Fremont 16
Saugatuck 9, Centreville 0
Ferndale 25, Royal Oak 7
Maple Valley 21, Homer 0
Kenowa Hills 63, Harper Creek 7
Hastings 64, Northwest 44
Constantine 39, Lawton 6
Frankenmuth 41, Glenn 14
Pickford 36, Inland Lakes 30
(#11) Saline 41, River Rouge 21
Parchment 45, Kellogg 7
Coldwater 42, Pennfield 22
Lake Fenton 59, Clio 28
Howell 14, Brighton 13
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50, Carrollton 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Vassar 44
Addison 30, Jonesville 14
Comstock Park 51, Holland 21
Swan Valley 62, Bridgeport 8
Whiteford 72, Erie-Mason 0
Zeeland East 55, Wyoming 0
Montrose 42, Ovid-Elsie 14
Christian 29, West Catholic 28
Edwardsburg 42, Three Rivers 21
Houghton 12, Gladstone 7
Harrison 54, Farwell 32
Franklin 35, Lakeland 28
(#5) East Kentwood 49, (#10) Caledonia 27
Bridgman 66, Muskegon Heights 20
Adams 23, Stoney Creek 14
Utica 49, Mott 10
Engadine 46, Forest Area 0
Elk Rapids 13, Benzie Central 0
Deckerville 52, Mayville 0
Kingsley 55, Boyne City 12
Dakota 31, Chippewa Valley 23
Climax-Scotts 55, Bellevue 20
Stephenson 30, Rapid River 0
Kent City 64, Central Montcalm 12
Cassopolis 49, Gobles 12
Jefferson 36, Grosse Ile 0
Montabella 60, Merrill 20
Hackett Catholic Prep 28, Coloma 7
Whitmore Lake 60, Parkway Christian 32
(#21) Mason 45, Williamston 14
Tri County Area 42, Grant 29
Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 0
New Standard Academy 37, Flint Southwestern Academy 0
Millington 42, Sandusky 14
(#14) Hudsonville 63, Jenison 0
Tawas Area 8, Oscoda 8
Thornapple Kellogg 41, Northview 14
Marion 66, Mesick 6
(#1) Catholic Central 27, (#2) St. Mary’s Prep 20
New Haven 8, Lincoln 0
Notre Dame Prep 53, Mt. Clemens 0
Plymouth 34, Novi 0
North Muskegon 35, Montague 20
Ludington 42, Hart 6
Mendon 50, St. Philip Catholic Central 0
Concord 62, Southfield Christian 13
Northville 30, Belleville 7
Clinton 22, Ida 7
Dundee 34, Blissfield 14
Zeeland West 36, Unity Christian 0
Breckenridge 15, Coleman 7
(#4) Oxford 51, West Bloomfield 7
Manton 40, Pine River Area 0
(#24) Menominee 38, Negaunee 28
Pittsford 60, Litchfield 54
Sturgis 21, Plainwell 19
Adrian 42, Ypsilanti 0
Manistee 46, Mason County Central 20
Brethren 19, Baldwin 14
Olivet 37, Charlotte 7
Vicksburg 37, Niles 21
Berkley 25, Avondale 18
Hazel Park 45, University Prep 12
Marine City 70, South Lake 22
Portland 49, Eaton Rapids 7
Harbor Springs 43, Mancelona 0
Trenton 43, Anderson 15
Almont 14, Lutheran North 13
Laingsburg 55, Perry 12
Rogers City 14, Alcona 0
Forest Hills Northern 21, Reeths-Puffer 19
Lowell 41, Cedar Springs 30
Lakeview 43, White Cloud 6
Port Huron 56, Cousino 6
Catholic Central 42, Ottawa Hills 12
Bronson 40, Quincy 24
Newberry 42, Cedarville 8
Coopersville 56, Greenville 14
Lincoln Park 8, Edsel Ford 0
Lakeview 42, Port Huron Northern 12
St. Charles 50, Potterville 15
East Jordan 13, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8
St. Ignace 20, Rudyard 12
Bay City Western 27, Traverse City Central 21
Ishpeming 64, Wright 18
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917