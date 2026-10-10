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Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final score from around the state of Michigan
Jack Butler|
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Gideon Gash (2) runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026.
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Gideon Gash (2) runs for yards against Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football was full of action across the state, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full Michigan high school football scoreboard.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Edison Academy 38, Chandler Park Academy 0

Everest Collegiate 50, University Liggett 0

(#9) King 49, Southeastern 0

(#8) Cass Tech 67, Renaissance 0

North Central 21, Norway 6

Ford 22, Western International 0

Garden City 7, Robichaud 6

Iron Mountain 41, L’Anse 0

Haslett 41, Eastern 18

Dansville 19, Fennville 14

Thurston 45, Melvindale 0

Grand Ledge 46, Everett 7

Kingsford 15, Westwood 8

Gladwin 26, Ogemaw Heights 20

Hanover-Horton 52, Leslie 28

Berrien Springs 35, Hopkins 0

Manchester 46, Vandercook Lake 9

Marshall 35, Western 12

L’Anse Creuse 19, Utica Ford 12

Groves 37, Mott 12

Springport 28, Union City 14

Bark River-Harris 44, Hancock 8

Davison 49, Carman-Ainsworth 14

L’Anse Creuse North 34, Fraser 14

Fitzgerald 32, Lamphere 24

Brown City 62, Capac 14

St. Clair 61, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Midland 35, Lapeer 0

(#20) Beal City 56, Evart 7

Michigan Center 22, Grass Lake 14

Roseville 20, Anchor Bay 15

Madison 45, Onsted 0

(#25) Lumen Christi Catholic 43, St. Francis de Sales 28

Bishop Foley 45, Our Lady of the Lakes 12

Vestaburg 53, East Jackson 8

East Grand Rapids 36, Holland Christian 21

Gabriel Richard 58, Loyola 0

Sexton 59, Ionia 0

Rochester 34, Athens 14

Ravenna 54, Hesperia 20

Chippewa Hills 28, Reed City 24

Morley Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 0

Clare 48, Bullock Creek 35

Lenawee Christian 43, Camden-Frontier 6

Burr Oak 76, Tekonsha 22

Fordson 14, Canton 8

Romeo 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Oak Park 38, Southfield Arts & Tech 12

Charlevoix 2, Kalkaska 1

Durand 50, Birch Run 28

Benton Harbor 62, Genesee 6

Cadillac 56, Sault Area 12

Jackson 43, Lincoln 21

(#15) Chelsea 57, Pinckney 14

Hartland 68, Crestwood 34

Churchill 35, Walled Lake Central 0

Imlay City 22, Yale 9

(#22) DeWitt 44, Holt 0

Big Rapids 54, Newaygo 13

Central 50, Dow 10

(#18) Divine Child 27, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

Sacred Heart Academy 49, Houghton Lake 14

Fenton 49, Linden 42

McBain 55, Lake City 8

Freeland 14, Garber 3

Shrine Catholic 21, Cabrini 6

Allen Park 35, Roosevelt 20

Huron 35, Airport 14

Memphis 74, Marlette 26

Comstock 36, Hartford 28

Central Catholic 49, (#7) Brother Rice 27

Nouvel Catholic Central 44, Hemlock 7

Fruitport 42, Calvin Christian 6

Harbor Beach 21, Reese 8

(#3) Clarkston 56, Lake Orion 21

Brandon 48, Owosso 20

(#19) Ithaca 48, Valley Lutheran 7

Ecorse 50, Hamtramck 0

Marcellus 65, New Buffalo 40

Madison 50, Clawson 7

Holly 63, Kearsley 34

Taylor 34, Tecumseh 8

Dexter 40, Skyline 27

St. Francis 53, Grayling 0

North Huron 46, Akron-Fairgrove 12

Dryden 38, Kingston 0

Okemos 45, Waverly 12

Portage Northern 58, Kalamazoo Central 29

Lakeshore 35, Norrix 0

Fowler 47, Bath 0

St. Joseph 51, Redford Union 6

Decatur 62, Brandywine 6

Algonac 72, Eastpointe 24

Grosse Pointe South 42, Utica Eisenhower 6

St. Johns 43, Fowlerville 0

Kelloggsville 55, NorthPointe Christian 14

Buchanan 49, Dowagiac 0

South Lyon 21, South Lyon East 10

(#12) Rockford 49, Grandville 0

Goodrich 49, Corunna 7

Bendle 74, Beecher 0

Forest Hills Eastern 36, Hamilton 25

Godwin Heights 20, Belding 13

Oakridge 22, Whitehall 16

Reading 60, Stockbridge 28

Mt. Morris 25, Lakeville 14

Meridian 55, Beaverton 0

Pinconning 10, St. Louis 8

Flushing 37, Swartz Creek 14

Sacred Heart Academy 52, Martin 22

Hudson 47, Hillsdale 0

Grand Haven 41, West Ottawa 40

Central Lake 52, Bellaire 0

South Christian 55, Forest Hills Central 21

(#17) De La Salle Collegiate 27, St. John’s Jesuit 24

Flat Rock 49, Milan 12

Portage Central 61, Central 19

Manistique 34, Gwinn 27

(#13) Mona Shores 37, Muskegon 21

North Farmington 26, Stevenson 7

Napoleon 50, Columbia Central 15

Salem 15, Glenn 8

Britton Deerfield 22, Morenci 0

Ubly 36, Caro 14

Carlson 31, Woodhaven 28

Spring Lake 28, Wayland 21

Heritage 37, East Lansing 22

Petoskey 35, Alpena 0

St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Riverview 14

Milford 35, Farmington 13

Escanaba 79, Calumet 28

Sparta 10, Allendale 6

Paw Paw 42, Otsego 13

Lakewood 28, Lansing Catholic 16

Traverse City West 31, Mt. Pleasant 29

Waldron 60, North Adams-Jerome 6

Glen Lake 33, Frankfort 0

All Saints Central 57, Peck 38

Shelby 44, Muskegon Catholic Central 12

(#23) Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Saranac 12

Armada 8, Richmond 7

Orchard View 19, Fremont 16

Saugatuck 9, Centreville 0

Ferndale 25, Royal Oak 7

Maple Valley 21, Homer 0

Kenowa Hills 63, Harper Creek 7

Hastings 64, Northwest 44

Constantine 39, Lawton 6

Frankenmuth 41, Glenn 14

Pickford 36, Inland Lakes 30

(#11) Saline 41, River Rouge 21

Parchment 45, Kellogg 7

Coldwater 42, Pennfield 22

Lake Fenton 59, Clio 28

Howell 14, Brighton 13

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50, Carrollton 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Vassar 44

Addison 30, Jonesville 14

Comstock Park 51, Holland 21

Swan Valley 62, Bridgeport 8

Whiteford 72, Erie-Mason 0

Zeeland East 55, Wyoming 0

Montrose 42, Ovid-Elsie 14

Christian 29, West Catholic 28

Edwardsburg 42, Three Rivers 21

Houghton 12, Gladstone 7

Harrison 54, Farwell 32

Franklin 35, Lakeland 28

(#5) East Kentwood 49, (#10) Caledonia 27

Bridgman 66, Muskegon Heights 20

Adams 23, Stoney Creek 14

Utica 49, Mott 10

Engadine 46, Forest Area 0

Elk Rapids 13, Benzie Central 0

Deckerville 52, Mayville 0

Kingsley 55, Boyne City 12

Dakota 31, Chippewa Valley 23

Climax-Scotts 55, Bellevue 20

Stephenson 30, Rapid River 0

Kent City 64, Central Montcalm 12

Cassopolis 49, Gobles 12

Jefferson 36, Grosse Ile 0

Montabella 60, Merrill 20

Hackett Catholic Prep 28, Coloma 7

Whitmore Lake 60, Parkway Christian 32

(#21) Mason 45, Williamston 14

Tri County Area 42, Grant 29

Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 0

New Standard Academy 37, Flint Southwestern Academy 0

Millington 42, Sandusky 14

(#14) Hudsonville 63, Jenison 0

Tawas Area 8, Oscoda 8

Thornapple Kellogg 41, Northview 14

Marion 66, Mesick 6

(#1) Catholic Central 27, (#2) St. Mary’s Prep 20

New Haven 8, Lincoln 0

Notre Dame Prep 53, Mt. Clemens 0

Plymouth 34, Novi 0

North Muskegon 35, Montague 20

Ludington 42, Hart 6

Mendon 50, St. Philip Catholic Central 0

Concord 62, Southfield Christian 13

Northville 30, Belleville 7

Clinton 22, Ida 7

Dundee 34, Blissfield 14

Zeeland West 36, Unity Christian 0

Breckenridge 15, Coleman 7

(#4) Oxford 51, West Bloomfield 7

Manton 40, Pine River Area 0

(#24) Menominee 38, Negaunee 28

Pittsford 60, Litchfield 54

Sturgis 21, Plainwell 19

Adrian 42, Ypsilanti 0

Manistee 46, Mason County Central 20

Brethren 19, Baldwin 14

Olivet 37, Charlotte 7

Vicksburg 37, Niles 21

Berkley 25, Avondale 18

Hazel Park 45, University Prep 12

Marine City 70, South Lake 22

Portland 49, Eaton Rapids 7

Harbor Springs 43, Mancelona 0

Trenton 43, Anderson 15

Almont 14, Lutheran North 13

Laingsburg 55, Perry 12

Rogers City 14, Alcona 0

Forest Hills Northern 21, Reeths-Puffer 19

Lowell 41, Cedar Springs 30

Lakeview 43, White Cloud 6

Port Huron 56, Cousino 6

Catholic Central 42, Ottawa Hills 12

Bronson 40, Quincy 24

Newberry 42, Cedarville 8

Coopersville 56, Greenville 14

Lincoln Park 8, Edsel Ford 0

Lakeview 42, Port Huron Northern 12

St. Charles 50, Potterville 15

East Jordan 13, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8

St. Ignace 20, Rudyard 12

Bay City Western 27, Traverse City Central 21

Ishpeming 64, Wright 18

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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